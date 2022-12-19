Weiss: Look to nature to predict winter weather

As it turns out, one of our neighborhood squirrels might be a whiz at predicting winter weather after all.

While waiting for the turkey to get done on Thanksgiving, I noticed the squirrel hustling up a big maple with a mouthful of leaves.

It did it repeatedly.

Ah ha, thought I, a bad winter is coming because this squirrel was surely a harbinger of cold and snow; it needed a snugger nest.

Then early December turned out to be so-so for cold temperatures and iffy for snow. I was having grave doubts about that rodent. Then along came last week’s snow and this week’s cold. Ah ha, the squirrel did know something.

Even if the squirrel hadn’t been right I would have still enjoyed trying to fathom what nature is telling us, both for the season and the next few days. Relying on wooly bear caterpillars, the fogs of fall and galls of goldenrod to tell me what winter will bring is challenging and kind of a hoot (speaking of hoots, folklore says barred owls calling late into the fall signal a rough winter — I heard few this fall).

Experts: Colder weather likely

Let’s start with the modern prognosis for how we will fare this winter. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which has a lot of big instruments and smart people, says December through February should be a bit colder than normal in the Upper Mississippi River Valley and precipitation is slightly favored to be greater than normal. But it cautioned that because of this being a La Nina year, both temperatures and precipitation “can be highly variable.” In other words, they are hedging their bets, which is smart when predicting weather.

For millennia, however, we humans had to rely on other signs to know more about the upcoming winter, or for what the next few days would bring. For that, we relied on nature; doing that now brings us back to the olden days.

Let’s start with the animals.

Clarissa Schrooten, a naturalist at Olmsted County’s Oxbow Park north of Byron, is another who enjoys seeing what nature has to say, or at least hint, about weather. She has a bit of an advantage because she can also watch all the native Minnesota animals in Zollman Zoo in the park.

One of her first hints is bird migration. “It was slow this year, a lot of birds were taking their time moving,” she said, so maybe a mild winter. In spring, however, birds hustle through, pretty much regardless of weather, to get to prime breeding grounds.

OK, how about the good old wooly bear caterpillar? Folklore is that a wider brown stripe means a mild winter but more black on the head and tail mean a tough one, she said. Experts say they are indeed very good at telling us about winter, she said, but only the previous one. If the previous winter was mild, the caterpillars have more time to eat and grow a longer brown stripe, she said.

Another bit of folklore is that height of pine cones in the trees tells how many inches of snow we will get. She’s really skeptical. “Not in Minnesota,” Schrooten said. “No, I don’t think that is a method of determining how the winter will be.”

I’ve heard that the height of the galls in the now-dry goldenrod stems shows the deepest snow we will have on the ground. I’ve never found any science saying yea or nay to that one.

Another one that makes sense on the face of it is that animals grow more fur before a tough winter. At the zoo, however, the female fox is all pretty and fluffy but the smaller male is more so-so, she said. That, however, is probably because the male was the runt of the litter so it lets the female push it around, she said.

The zoo has two new wolves, male and female siblings, and the male looks fluffier but that’s probably more of an illusion, she said.

Same with the bisons. The big bulls look fluffier but they tend to have more fur atop their heads, between the horns, while cows don’t, she said, so that is more of an illusion.

Believe the animals or nature?

OK, now for whether animals or nature can predict upcoming storms. There, nature is a lot more accurate, she said.

“In the wild, you notice the deer are out eating more,” she said. The same in the zoo. “Our animals get a little bit more ravenous too,” she said. In fact, they get the “zoomies” that happen when “they just run around and (go) crazy,” she said. “I get the zoomies when I see snow.”

They know something rough is heading their way because of changes in air pressure, Schrooten said. Impending storms create a big change and animals sense that.

As for my leaves-hauling squirrel, she has no idea, though she’s seen that too. Maybe it did indeed need a better nest for some other reason than a severe winter.

Her prediction for the rest of winter: “I’m thinking it’s going to be mild, unfortunately.” You see, she loves to downhill and cross country ski.

The more I thought about it, the more I realized that I’ve heard of or seen things that foretold a storm.

One trout angler said he was fishing right before the horrendous August, 2007 monster flood and the fish hit everything, no matter what, no matter where. Farmers Almanac said there could be good reason for that: The saying goes that “trout jump high when a rain is nigh.” The reason could be that lower air pressure releases gasses created by decaying plant matter and those bubbles bring along macroinvertebrates that trout feast on

And I remember being with friends at the overlook over Lake Pepin at Frontenac State Park when I suddenly told them to get into the car, a bad storm was about to hit. We barely made it to the cars before we got a drenching storm. I told them I could smell that odd odor we get before a rain and also, when I looked at Pepin, waves suddenly were going 90 degrees to each other, meaning the wind had shifted suddenly.

A February, 2021, article in Discover Magazine agreed with me. It stated that “just before a storm hits, ozone fills the air.”

It goes on to say that the halo around moon also means bad weather is headed our way. “The phenomenon usually begins in upper level cloud, where ice crystals bend and reflect lunar light. This can herald a change in the weather, often incoming showers.” Snow storms too? It doesn’t say.

As for the wooly bear, it agrees with Schrooten that their stripes aren’t accurate for upcoming winters.

Farmers Almanac added something I’ve noticed too. It said that “if birds fly low, expect rain and a blow.” Again, it’s all about air pressure that makes it harder for birds to fly high. Waterfowl hunters are especially aware of that so we hate “bluebird” days with bright blue skies. We know we probably won’t get a lot of good shooting because birds are out of range (waterfowl also seem to move more in what is normally called poor weather).

None of the sources I checked, however, said anything about odd-acting squirrels.

John Weiss has written and reported about Outdoors topics for the Post Bulletin for more than 45 years. He is the author of the book "Backroads: The Best of the Best by Post-Bulletin Columnist John Weiss”