Weiss: low water, tall vegetation are a pain for trout fishing

On July 14, I went to a favorite stretch of the Middle Branch Whitewater River and was dismayed — vegetation was every where.

I shouldn’t have been surprised. Rochester is about 6 inches of rain short for the summer, getting not even 2 inches as of mid-week, and we had some unusually hot days in June. The river was unusually clear, which is great but added with heat, we are seeing a lot more vegetation.

At the river, a favorite pool was packed with water buttercup, crowned with tiny white flowers. Same with another pool where I’ve caught 16-inch browns and the pool above that was solid with white flowers.

Even some riffles were packed with long strands of submerged purple-green vegetation.

The water was already around 60 degrees (I quit fishing trout around 65 degrees). Walking along the river was tortuous because of head-high grass.

This is what a pool in the Middle Branch Whitewater River looks like because of low flows and clearer water. The plants are mostly water buttercup. Contributed photo / John Weiss

It was a rather dismal morning, though I did check a favorite deeper plant-free run and fished it with reliable orange scuds. Two 11-inchers were on the edge of the run and were eager to take the scuds.

I’m not alone in having big trout-fishing vexations.

Mel Hayner, owner of Driftless Fly Fishing Co. in Preston, agreed that tall vegetation and low water a real pain to deal with.”Real weedy, real weedy,” he said.

His company hasn’t been able to use drift boats on the Root because water is so low. And yes, water is getting too warm for trout fishing some days, he said.

It’s best to quit in late morning and maybe go back in the evening. Also, look for cooler water. Some smaller streams closer to springs might be cool enough to fish all day; or look for places where springs come in; that water could be enough to make bigger water fishable.

Trout will be in riffles or maybe in deeper pools where there might be cooler water, he said.

Larry Luiken, a guide and shop employee at Root River Rod Co. in Lanesboro, echoed Hayner. “It’s getting tougher, there is a lot more vegetation, nymphing is getting pretty tough,” he said. “You can still do it, you have to work at it a little bit.” He suggests fishing size-16 caddis dry flies in the evening, drifting them over the vegetation. His shop is still using some drift boats but not on all waters.

National Trout Unlimited said trout love water up to about 65 degrees. From 66-67 degrees, trout slow down their feeding.

A thermometer is something all anglers should have with them in these days of low, clear water and summer temperatures. Contributed / John Weiss

We can fish them but should use heavier tackle to get them in faster; leave them in the water and make sure they are okay before releasing. After that, don’t fish.

When water was too warm for trout several days ago, I switched to fishing smallmouth on the North Branch Root River. Water was low and temperature just right for good bass fishing — the upper end of trout-tolerant water is the bottom of the best water for smallies.

Smallmouth, as is their wont, were nestled under trees or near rocks. I caught three smaller ones but three bigger ones eluded me because I used a gentle trout hook set instead of rearing back and slamming in the hook, or better yet, do a strip set with my flyrod. Still, they were there and biting.

On one trip to the Root, I met Seth Moore of Rochester who was fishing with spinning tackle and reported catching seven fish — the biggest 14 inches — in 1.5 hours. He added number eight when fishing near me. “I don’t think I’ve ever had a bad day” on that stretch, he said. But he added that with the heat, and low river, fishing has been tough.

Here are what some fishing and natural resource officials are saying about this dry summer:



Though trout waters are low and we’ve had some hot days, Kevin Stauffer doesn’t think trout will be greatly hurt. Fish in poorer stretches of water can usually move to better ones with more springs, said the area Department of Natural Resources fisheries supervisor in Lake City. Trout find those cooler places, just like the northerns on Lake Pepin that find places where cooler streams enters the lake. “Fish will seek those kinds of places out,” he said.

Also, trout will hang out more in riffles because the moving, rumpled water gets more oxygen while water in long pools slows and absorbs heat, he said.

<br/><br/>This Whitewater River brown trout hit an orange scud. Contributed / John Weiss

Will this low water hurt reproduction is another question. “I suppose it’s possible,” he said, because fish might go into fall spawning in poorer shape after a summer of more stress. They might not have energy reserves to spawn, he said. Also, we haven’t had any larger rushes of water through trout streams in a few years and those (not the mega floods) can clear sand and vegetation off gravel where female trout scrape out their redds to lay eggs.

A poor year class isn’t necessarily bad, he said. Too many good year classes in a row means a lot more competition for food; the result is smaller, thinner trout. A poor year class now and then “is part of the system,” he said. Also, more spawning sized fish often means reproduction will go down, he said.



Fish in Mississippi River backwaters can have problems if temperatures rise too much, possibly leading to fish kills, said Neil Rude, the DNR fisheries expert on backwaters in the Lake City office. With so much vegetation, dissolved oxygen can be high in the day but drop at night. “I think fish can move around more this time of years unlike winter when they can become trapped,” he said. The main river channel is deeper and often offers better conditions, he said.

In a few weeks, he and others will use mudboats to survey selected sectors of backwaters to find out about density of vegetation, depths and other factors to give them a snapshot of what has changed, he said. From what he’s been seeing, “our diversity is still good.”

Lake Pepin is looking good — low but good, said Nick Schlesser, DNR large lake specialist in Lake City. But summer is only about half over and we could still get water too warm for some fish as well as the dreaded blue-green algae. Neither, however, are a problem right now, he said. Even with above-average heat, temperatures moderate at night or with wind. “There are extensive beds of vegetation that have developed and while sometimes annoying to anglers those tend to offer excellent nursery habitat for juvenile fish of many species,” Schlesser said.

As typically happens, low water can concentrate some fish, he said. “Walleye may be suspending off of deeper drops and traditional trolling runs may be too shallow for cranks or potentially covered in vegetation, but as I said before I haven’t seen anything that concerns me on a population level yet.”

On the bright side, early indications are for a good year class of smallmouth and yellow perch.



Mary Stefanski, district manager of the Winona District of the Upper Mississippi River Wildlife and Fish refuge, said plants, both submergent and emergent, are thriving in backwaters. “The water is crystal clear,” she said. The wild rice crop is looking really good, possibly a bumper crops, she added.

This is a huge change from a few months ago when the river was recovering from one its worst recorded floods.

With low water, however, has come more algae, possibly even the nasty blue-green algae that can sicken or kill dogs and sicken people. It looks like latex paint and is very bright. It has increased the much-welcomed phragmites but also its invasive relative that is growing. The district will be fighting it with herbicides that leave the native plants alone. The invasives grow very tall and have a fluffy head.