Weiss: Minnesota DNR to introduce Minnesota Driftless strain brook trout around the state

PETERSON — A dozen dark brook trout fingerling with strong vertical stripes and big eyes wiggled in Shawn Haase’s hand.

He smiled, as well he should, because he was holding what could be the past of trout in Southeastern Minnesota and a bigger part of its future.

They are “healthy, (with) good big shoulders,” said the supervisor of the Peterson State Fish Hatchery. “We feel like parents, we pride ourselves in starting a new strain here in Minnesota.”

Next week, about 52,000 of those fingerlings (about 250 to the pound) of the new Minnesota Driftless strain will begin to be released for the first time in this region; about 58,000 will be released across the rest of the state, some more toward fall.

Haase should be especially proud for, in a way, he’s a godfather of the strain, along with many other DNR fisheries officials, helping strip eggs and milt from wild brook trout from several regional streams, beginning four years ago. As hatchery supervisor, he helped rear their parents and grandparents and now the fingerlings.

Shawn Haase holds a large Minnesota Driftless brook trout brood fish from the Peterson State Trout Hatchery. He is the hatchery supervisor. Contributed / John Weiss

To understand all this, we need to go back maybe 175 years.

Before Europeans came starting in the 1850s, the region’s maze of spring-fed streams held only brook trout. Then came Europeans, then came a long stretch of wretched land use, ravaged hillsides and valley floors raised several feet or more with silt. Streams suffered along with the land.

Eventually, a conservation ethic began to take hold in the mid part of the past century and erosion was reined in, but not stopped. By then, brown trout had been stocked because they can tolerate poorer water than brookies. State or private groups brought in brook trout from hatcheries out east. And the DNR began to rear and stock rainbow trout that don’t reproduce in our waters. The region has a hodgepodge of various trout species, strains and combinations of strains.

Native brook trout? No one knows if they still exist.

Eventually, the DNR developed the Minnesota Wild strain of brook trout that had some eastern genetics and used them to stock streams.

About 25 years ago, DNR fisheries officials looked at records of where brook trout were found and where they were stocked — oddly, some streams had brook trout without any record of them being stocked. But fish can move from stream to stream. But maybe?

Then John Hoxmeier, now director of DNR fisheries research for southern Minnesota, began to wonder just where all the brook trout came from. He had new DNA research capabilities so researchers took genetics from trout from scores of streams in this region. Most streams showed eastern genetics BUT fish in streams in three closely-situated groups called genetic management units, had no outside genetics.

Could they be native? The question is tantalizing, but without genetics from 175 years ago, it is unknown. They are called heritage fish.

Minnesota Wild are still in streams, but the brood stock had to be killed when their hatchery had to be sterilized several years ago. That left a gap in brook trout for stocking. Driftless will fill that gap.

That brings us to four years ago when Haase and DNR fisheries officials from the region met at streams with heritage fish and took eggs and milt. The fish were reared at the Peterson hatchery. Welcome Minnesota Driftless. The DNR will strip gametes from several streams and genetic management units for the Driftless so they will have genetics from the three management units “to keep that genetic footprint wide,” he said.

Hoxmeier believes the new strain will be better because in the past, heritage brookies were put in streams with eastern strain fish. A few years later, researchers went back and found only trout with heritage genes. “This shows us the heritage brook trout are better adapted to our conditions,” he said.

It’s true it’s expensive. But a survey of trout anglers found 47 percent wanted more money spent on brook trout and 53 percent on browns, said Doug Dieterman, a DNR fisheries researcher who is another key person in the development of Minnesota Driftless.

Hoxmeier hopes Driftless will be stocked throughout the region and eastern-strain or Wild fish will die out, leaving a fish “better suited to take care of themselves.”

And finally, brook trout are beautiful fish, and the Driftless could be native, he said. The people of Minnesota like it that they have a native fish that is doing well, he said. Brook trout are one fish most susceptible to poor water, so just having them in a stream signals the water is good, he said.

Because of Driftless, it’s possible that in another decade, the region could have twice as many streams with good populations of brook trout, said Vaughn Snook, assistant DNR fisheries manager in Lanesboro. The first priority is stocking them in streams without brook trout, he said. Second would be putting them in streams with the fish with eastern hatcheries, he said.

But he cautioned that just because a stream has water cool enough for trout doesn’t mean the fish will take hold there. Maybe adjacent land use is poor, he said. And they found that when they stocked Minnesota Wild in some streams that looked promising, and checked them three years later, no brookies were found. Nothing is guaranteed. “We really have no idea what could happen,” Snook said.

