Weiss: New app helps outdoors enthusiasts monitor health of local streams

THEILMAN — By savoring the rippling, cool waters of West Indian Creek as she takes cell phone pictures of a card with 54 colored squares, Maria Hanson is helping give her environmental education another leap forward this summer.

She helps her dad, Eric Hanson of Rochester, test Wabasha County’s West Indian and Long creeks monthly for Trout Unlimited’s WiseH2O monitoring that checks for several chemicals and temperature, as well as adding observations about the stream itself.

“It teaches me about the water chemistry and how different things in a stream can affect it,” said Maria Hanson, who will be a sophomore at the University of Minnesota; she plans to major in environmental engineering with a minor in fisheries, wildlife and conservation biology. This summer’s testing is reinforcing her passion for helping streams.

Those streams are more than just another thing to study. “I think it reminds of a living, breathing thing,” she said. Water changes by what happens in the air, on the land. “I really like streams, just the atmosphere, it’s very peaceful when you’re in it, it’s a cool thing.”

It’s also a fun thing. “It’s a really good way to get out and learn a little bit more about the streams down here,” Hanson said. "It’s a good way to get outdoors, it’s a good bonding experience with my dad.”

Maria Hanson takes a picture of a special card that helps read nitrate and nitrite levels in West Indian Creek. It’s part of the WiseH2O protocol she helps her dad, Eric Hanson, do monthly. Contributed / John Weiss

WiseH2O is being used by TU in the Driftless area to learn more about the myriad cold-water trout streams. Several dozen volunteers use test strips for nitrate/nitrite, pH, alkalinity and hardness but instead of judging them, put them on the card, take a picture and the app automatically reads the result. Data are sent to national TU.

Maria Hanson said her passion, and possibly her profession, began with enjoying time at Lake Minnewaska near Alexandria, Minn. In her senior year at Century High School, she tested lakes in this area and around Alexandria for water quality; three with zebra mussels and three without. This summer, her environmental education in plants and animals is getting a boost as she works as a summer naturalist intern at Olmsted County’s Chester Woods Park.

Ultimately, “I really want to get the ecosystem healthy, I want to minimize the human impacts on its health,” she said.

Maria Hanson looks down a tube read phosphorus levels. Contributed / John Weiss

Before June 8, all Elise Schwanke knew about Chatfield’s Mill Creek was that “it’s a creek and it has water and rocks and dead fish and living fish.” After that day, she and her friend, Charlotte Nelson, both 9, knew a lot more about its health by helping three adults test Mill.

The adults took a course, and test, to be certified in the Izaak Walton League of America’s Save Our Streams monitoring. It tests for more chemicals than WiseH2O, and, for the real fun part, uses a kick net to catch and later identify, what lives in the stream, especially bugs. Bugs are a great way to assess stream health — some bugs will only live in the best water, others, can tolerate pollution. The girls helped with all measuring and testing and got to kick and splash in the creek to get bugs off rocks or from the mud.

Elise was excited to be there “cuz I like to look at little creatures.”

Elise Schwanke and the Rev. Debra Jene Collum determine the dissolved oxygen in Mill Creek. In the background is Don Parsons. Contributed / John Weiss

Charlotte said she wants to be a scientist, “one who discovers stuff,” so SOS was right for her. When she looked at Mill, she said only it “looks cool.”

The two girls were there because the Rev. Debra Jene Collum, pastor of their church, Chatfield United Methodist Church, invited them. She is a huge believer in getting youths out onto streams and rivers to learn about them while getting wet, muddy and happy. “The children always enjoy this activity and helping them become aware of their place within the harmony of Creation is one of my passions,” she said.

She said she’s been in Chatfield 12 years. “I have a background in environmental education,” she said. “I really believe that as Christians we are called to care for God’s earth and we have not done that very well.”

She is also commissioned as a Earthkeeper in the Methodist Church; it’s a nature-based program for laity and clergy. They write letters but also stress getting muddy, wet, tired and happy in the outdoors. “You are called as Christians to care,” she said. She wants youths “to connect faith to action, to make faith more relevant, not something they do just on Sunday but in every day actions.”

On June 8, the two girls found Mill is in pretty good shape, with low phosphorus and chloride, and high dissolved oxygen and good clarity. The adults got big kicks out of seeing large crane fly larva in the nets along with caddis, scuds and tiny water worms.

At first, Elise seemed a bit squeamish but soon got into it. “It was fun because we got to learn about the creek…different types of bugs that are in there.” Her favorite was scuds. “I would like to do more of this with Pastor Debra,” she said.

As for Charlotte, “it was really fun, just seeing all the bugs, I like the squiggly ones.”

It made her want to be a scientist more than ever.

The programs are two out of several testing programs available to adults to help streams around here, though youths from elementary school into college age can help and learn. The easiest ones to get into testing are Creek Critters by National Audubon Society and Ike’s Salt Watch. Adults can also sign up to be Minnesota Pollution Control Agency citizen stream monitors.

Charlotte Nelson helps the Rev. Debra Jane Collum determine how much phosphorus was in Mill Creek. Contributed / John Weiss