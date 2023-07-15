Weiss: New sonar is 'not perfect, it’s a tool'

WABASHA — Last week, Caleb Buenger showed the incredible ability of front-facing sonar to catch fish, but also the limits of the much-hyped, sometimes-derided technology.

The Dover man on Friday, July 7, quickly caught and released three smallmouth bass in a Mississippi River backwater where he had scouted before; FFS showed him exactly where to cast. Nearby, other anglers were catching nothing. On Sunday, July 9, however, he and a partner could only finish 63rd out of 88 teams in the AIM Pro Walleye Series on the river and Lake Pepin, a natural reservoir of the river. They didn’t use FFS; it didn’t offer the best chance at big walleye.

Basically, FFS is like the bottom-facing sonar only it looks forward, sideways or behind. Anglers can sit 50 to 100 feet away and see structure, find fish, see how fish are relating to their lure, all without disturbing the fish. It can be an angler’s dream.

FFS shot up to national prominence about eight years ago and has generated plaudits from those who see its huge potential and boos from those who fear it’s too good.

One writer in an Alabama magazine summed it up well: “The tournament wins attributed to this technology have been stacking up; so much so, that there are growing numbers that either love it or hate it. Some are even calling for the technology to be banned.”

In fact, the Professional Musky Tournament Trail banned FFS from its events last year and the ban continues this year.

Here’s what Buenger showed me when we were in the river backwater near Wabasha. He motored in but began fishing well away from any obvious structure. I was a bit puzzled, thinking he would fish along shore but he knew where to look. He quickly boated a nice smallmouth bass. When he looked at the two screens in front of him, he could still see the same rock and humps but “I could see that those fish, that they had moved,” he said. He turned his FFS to scan the water and quickly found them, casting to them with a slip-bobber rig. He landed and released a fat 16-inch smallmouth. Minutes later, another, all in about 20 minutes.

Very impressive.

Yet two days later when AIM fishing on Pepin, it did him no good. When pre-fishing, he found many big walleye by using older down-facing and side-casting sonar. Because Pepin is much cloudier than many inland lakes, he didn’t disturb the fish when trolling over using long-line or lead-core gear; you have to be moving to use side-casting sonar. On Thursday, he said he was primed for a great bite on Sunday because he had located those fish. It didn’t happen. “The fish were there, we just couldn’t get them to bite,” he said. “You could make pass after pass.” Also, river walleye move around a lot, following bait.

His concise conclusion about FFS: “it’s not perfect, it’s a tool.”

Caleb Buenger is mirrored in the two front-facing sonar screens on his boat. Contributed / John Weiss

When he fishes for an AIM tournament in a week on Ottertail Lake, he will use FFS because the water is clear and fish there don’t move as much. Because it’s so clear, he will want to position his boat 50 to 75 feet away from fish and cast to the fish; trolling over them could spook them. FFS in that situation can live up to its promise.

When Buenger first saw what FFS could do, “my first reaction was this is going to change how to fish ultimately,” he said. “You can toss the bait right in their face right away … You can sneak up on those fish almost unannounced. They are in their own element and you are able to take advantage of that.”

It not only shows fish, it also shows their body language, how they react to a lure. Anglers can quickly change how they present a jig or tie on a different crankbait.

He also found it’s not magic, you can’t just plug it in and begin catching fish. He said it took him about 100 hours to really learn just what his two Humminbird FFS units can do. “It was frustrating at first,” he said. He got into it three years ago and only this year does he believe he really knows it. Also, it’s not cheap, with a basic unit costing maybe $3,000, he said.

He still uses the older sonar that shows below the boat and the side-scan sonar to scope out areas to find where fish might be.

What he will be able to see in several years is unknown but he said FFS technology is still in its infancy. “The sky is the limit” for what it can eventually do. “We have the upper hand now with this technology, for sure,” he said.

Still, it comes down to who can use it the best, just like all the old fishing technologies that shot up to national prominence, he said.

He knows that some people think FFS has gone too far. He’s not sure it will hurt the fishery but said there might need to be some new regulations on using it.

Kevin Stauffer, area Department of Natural Resources fisheries supervisor in Lake City, said he had heard the pros and cons on FFS but added “I would really doubt” that the DNR would put special regulations on it.

<br/>This is what a front-facing sonar screen looks like when looking for walleye on Lake Pepin. Contributed / John Weiss