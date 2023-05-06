Weiss: No flood of problems for fish and wildlife

The Mississippi River rose in one of its highest recorded floods last week, blithely carrying massive trees on its shoulders, inundating low-lying farmland and riverine forests, closing all boat launches and making people stand in awe at its power.

All the while, fish and wildlife pretty much shrugged. The river ecosystem, on the other hand, gained a bit and lost a bit; how much won’t be known for weeks.

The Mississippi has been flooding for eons, so fish and wildlife have adapted and adjusted over those same eons. Fish can either go deep and let the current rush over them or head into quieter areas off to the side. Most wildlife usually just moseys on out of the low-lying areas and await drier times.

“In a big river system, that spring flood pulse is pretty much part of the (normal fluctuation),” said Kevin Stauffer, area Department of Natural Resources fisheries supervisor in Lake City.

Generally, after a big flood, “we see pretty good year classes of fish,” he said. “It’s just not good for getting out and going fishing.”

If it’s timed right, it will be good for walleye and northern; panfish and bass are more of a question. But for certain, fish have a lot more flooded wetlands or lowlands for spawning, Stauffer said. It’s springs with no flood pulse that typically mean poorer reproduction, he said.

Walleye spawn in flooded grasses and the eggs need about three weeks before they hatch and the hatchlings can wiggle out of the low areas and into deeper water, he said. If water drops too fast, that’s a big problem, but that doesn’t happen much on the Mississippi. “It’s just not a flashy system,” Stauffer said.

Besides, it’s not normal to have too many great year classes in a row, he said. In fact, once every three years is best; recently, the river had back-to-back large year classes. Some studies have shown that if a water body has a high number of spawning adults, reproduction tends to be lower, maybe because of poorer survival of the fry.

Don’t forget to think about other species such as gar, bowfin and minnows that are also critical to the riverine ecosystem, he said. He believes those species should do well too this year.

Turtles sun themselves on a log in a flooded part of Pool 4 of the Mississippi River. Contributed / John Weiss

He cautioned that while water is receding, more big rains could send it back up, as happened in 2019 when the river set records for how long it was above flood stage. We are getting into the time when the river’s watershed gets some big thunderstorms that can overwhelm the river.

For wildlife, the flooded river can be a big blessing, said Mary Stefanski, Winona area manager of the Upper Mississippi River Wildlife and Fish Refuge. “They are more adaptable than we are, they will be fine,” she said.

Migrating waterfowl can get a lot more areas to rest and bulk up on food before flying on, she said. This year, that wasn’t too important because the biggest flood pulse came after most waterfowl had migrated farther north, she said.

Some birds, such as Sora rails, welcomed it because they like the flooded lowlands “where they can walk and pick up bugs, that’s a good thing,” she said. Much the same for coots “that are working over flooded ditches, they’re picking up insects,” she said.

Most beaver and muskrats had their homes flooded out and there were reports of beaver and muskrats floating down the river on logs, Stefanski said. But they too will be fine.

She’s not foreseeing another pulse or prolonged high water. “It’s going to be a short-lived flood,” she said. “I don’t think there is a second peak coming.”

Like Stauffer, she said floods are usually harder on people than wildlife “They don’t rely on the infrastructure that we do,” she said.

The service’s river accesses were all closed, but with the water dropping, she expects her crews will be able to get to the accesses soon and clear away debts. If water drops slowly, it’s not much of a problem but a fast drop can create pressure differences that can damage accesses, she said.

She says boaters and anglers should wait a few days at very least before going out, even if accesses are open. Channels and cuts they expect to find might be closed or move, and there still might be floating logs and other motor-damaging debris. As of earlier this week, “the river is carrying trees and stumps, there’s a lot of sand,” she said. When you go out for the first time, take it easy, she said.

As for the river itself, it will change, the two said.

“You’re going to have scour and deposition,” Stauffer said. “That’s part of the floodplain river system it’s pretty dynamic.”

At times, floods can rejuvenate habitat but with the system of locks-and-dams that turned the river into a series of pools (it flows freely in floods), rejuvenation has been altered.

Federal and state agencies are working to recreate that natural system of renewal by adding more depth to the lower parts of pools just above the dams and are continuing adding more islands and depth in other parts of the pools, he said. Island-building started in the early 1980s with creation of Swan and Mallard islands on Weaver Bottoms south of Kellogg, he said. It ramped up in the next decade and is continuing.

Stefanski said one thing for certain is that the river will change as rivers do floods or no floods. Less certain in whether this will help or hurt the severe problem the riverine system has with sedimentation.

Before locks and dams, completed mostly in the 1070s, the river naturally rose in spring and fell in summer so more mud was exposed for plant rejuvenation. The whole system renewed itself by closing old channels and creating new ones. It was forever old and forever young. But the dams won’t allow the river to drop enough for the necessary reseeding. Also, sand keeps washing in year after year, mainly from the Chippewa River that enters the Mississippi at the base of Lake Pepin. Whether the flood scoured out more than it dropped or added more, is uncertain. “I don’t know” about sand, she said, “I don’t know what is going on on the Chippewa River.”

Two teal swim in a Whitewater Valley pool that has more water in it than usual. Contributed / John Weiss

Interestingly, the past two years have had rather low flows so floodplain forests were able to recover from too much high water, she said. And more sand and mud bars could have sprouted willows and other vegetation. This spring’s flood could have affected all that but just how won’t be known until the river drops more, she said.

The Whitewater River Valley, which is no stranger to flooding, didn’t get inundated this year but many of the lowlands turned into more wetlands. That’s great, said Christine Priest Johnson, assistant manager of the Whitewater Wildlife Management Area. “They are definitely (vital). There are all kinds of things that rely on seasonally flooded areas for different stages of their life cycles.” Many kinds of waterfowl nest in the wetlands, and sandhill cranes and other birds nest nearby.

Young birds need the protein from the bugs that grow in those wetland and turtles love to feed, or sun themselves, there. Without those seasonally-flooded wetlands, the whole annual life cycles of many kinds of fish and wildlife would be hurt, she said.