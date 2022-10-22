Weiss: Perch are making a comeback on Lake Pepin

LAKE CITY — Neil Rude grabbed the orange-flagged buoy bobbing gently in Lake Pepin, then he and Nick Schlesser pulled in 250 feet of 6-foot-high gill nets, going from a small mesh to medium openings in 50-foot sections.

Being on Pepin, where about 90 species of fish have been found, the two Department of Natural Resources fisheries workers could not be certain what they would find. But in the past several years, it has been easier to predict one fish — perch.

The little guy in the perchidae family (the big guys are walleye and sauger) are becoming more common on stringers and in live wells, said Kevin Stauffer, DNR fisheries supervisor in Lake City. “(Anglers) definitely are targeting them.”

Mike Pierce, owner of River Valley Outfitters in Wabasha, agreed.

"I would say they have become big in the last four years … made a big comeback," he said. They add a third kind of panfish traditionally sought, along with sunnies and crappies. "There are definitely as many guys targeting them” as sunnies and crappies, he said. Perch are especially good for anglers to seek right before ice up and and just after ice out, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sure enough, when Rude, Mississippi River habitat specialist, and Schlesser, the large lake specialist, pulled five nets from the upper part of Pepin in early October, perch were there in near-record numbers, along with an assortment of walleye, sauger, many gizzard shad, northern, a handful of catfish and even a few shovelnose sturgeon. On that day, the nets were near Frontenac State Park and a bit farther down the lake.

They seldom catch sunfish, crappies or bass in those kinds of nets because those member of the centrarchidae family “are more spatially aware,” Schlesser said. They do, however, find those fish when doing other kinds of monitoring, such as electroshocking, he said. They find about 20 species with the fall gill nets and about 60 routinely with all sampling gear each year, he said.

Numbers have been up and down

Perch had some high numbers in the 1970s but they rarely found one longer than 10 inches, he said. It could have been that anglers were catching and keeping them before they got larger, or something else was going on, the two said. It could have been turbidity or lack of vegetation.

Perch, such as these fish, are becoming more common on Lake Pepin and the Mississippi River in this region into Iowa. John Weiss / contributed

In the late 1980s, perch numbers collapsed on Pepin and the rest of the Mississippi River (Pepin is a large natural reservoir of the river) because vegetation collapsed dramatically. No one is sure why so many kind of plants were just gone, but along with plants went perch. Perch definitely need vegetation, Stauffer said. “They do like a lot of vegetation, especially for spawning,” he said.

When perch spawn, their eggs are in a long string, like a Christmas garland, Schlesser said, and cling to vegetation, or DNR nets.

Eventually, the water did improve. The result is backwaters, a favorite perch haunt, clear down several feet, and have a lot more vegetation, he said. Pepin is getting much better too. Because of that “we are riding an all-time perch high,” he said while guiding the boat to another net. “Last year set the record for large fish and total numbers of perch.”

Two charts show the change dramatically. From 1970 until the late 1980s, perch numbers were good but bottomed out in in 1991 and stayed low, near zero per net, for two decades. Then, a few years ago, the numbers shot up to 3.5 per net. Perch larger than 10 inches, which is roughly where most anglers like to begin keeping them, were virtually gone for that two-decade crash, but now are near a level many times higher.

Putting out and pulling in nets in fall can be rather comfortable, as it was that day, with little wind and trees a few weeks from peak colors. Not all days are like that.”Today is nice,” Rude said. “When it’s windy, it’s not.” In fact, it can be downright brutal to be on Pepin hauling in heavy nets in the wind, cold or rain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neil Rude holds a shovelnose sturgeon that was caught in a net, tagged and released. John Weiss / contributed

When Rude and Schlesser were done for the morning, another DNR crew picked up the five nets and fish, and took them back to a big garage at the DNR office in Lake City. Rude and Schlesser took five empty nets and set them in different places on Pepin. Beginning in 1965, the DNR has sampled 24 places on Pepin annually, 17 in the same location.

At the DNR office, several DNR officials began the slow, painstaking job of untangling fish from the nets. Catfish can be tough because they have that hard spine jutting out from behind their heads. Researchers counted each fish, some of which do survive in the nets, from the tiny shad to a northern in the 40-inch range and a walleye in the upper-20-inch size.

When Rude and Schlesser returned, they began the equally tedious job of recording length and weight of each fish.

Some also had otoliths, bony growth in the fishes’ ears, removed so Schlesser could later check the growth rings on them to age the fish, much like tree rings. Some were quite tiny, with maybe 10 fitting on a dime; others quite large.

These are otoliths, bony structures found in ears of fish, that will be used to age the fish. These were taken from a 17-inch walleye. The quarter is shown for scale. John Weiss / contributed

After being counted and sized, fish are donated to the National Eagle Center in Wabasha to feed the eagles, can be composted or are landfilled.

From what Schlesser has found so far, perch are down a bit this year but that’s from the record high of 2021. Part of that could have been a problem with vegetation getting caught in some nets so not as many fish were caught, he said.

That means anglers who are finding the tasty perch more common, and larger, will have some good fishing for years.

Anglers wanting to get a limit of 15 perch should begin looking soon, Pierce said. Seek places in backwaters that go from 4 to 6 feet, and fish on the deeper side, he said. Also look off weed beds. If water is cool, perch will be in deeper water, he said. As water cools, look in 3 to 6 feet of water, he said. As for baits, a lot of anglers like plastics like tube jigs, 2- to 3-inch minnow Gulp, or fathead (not crappie) minnows.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, the DNR wasn’t looking only for perch in their nets. Here are a few more findings Schlesser has found so far:



Walleye have had four years of strong reproduction. “For walleye, that is unusual to have that many in a row on Pepin,” he said. Usually, when numbers of bigger fish increase, they don’t have as much to eat “and somewhat suppress themselves,” he said.



They continue to find that, in general, as walleye populations surge, sauger numbers sag. If water is clearer, walleye will go deeper and will then come up against sauger.



“Our white bass population, it was the most big fish we’ve seen in a while.” The same with northerns whose numbers were down a bit, but size was exceptional. They also had the most channel catfish since 2005. The unusual warm water early in summer may have hurt northerns, he said.



A chart of northern shows they hit a record high for the past 57 years in 2012 to about 3.5 per net, then really dropped for a few years to around 0.5 per net but are back not quite to record levels but are a few times better than the crash, to about 2 per net.



Overall, he was happy with what he saw. “I don’t have any major concerns out of this year,” he said.

John Weiss has written and reported about Outdoors topics for the Post Bulletin for more than 45 years. He is the author of the book "Backroads: The Best of the Best by Post-Bulletin Columnist John Weiss”