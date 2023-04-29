Weiss: Rekindling the zest for turkey hunting

CHATFIELD — The bumpy bluffside trail was faint in my red headlamp’s glow more than an hour before dawn Tuesday as I stumbled up on the last day of my regular turkey-hunting season.

My zest for turkey hunting was barely brighter. As I stopped to regain balance and breath, I yearned for something to regain the fire, the zest.

For years, the top thing on my outdoors list was spring turkey hunting. I’d be hyper weeks before my season started, I practiced calling and dreamed of golden dawns with gobbling and a big tom coming within shotgun range. On hunting day, I’d be out of bed well before the alarm went off, eager to be out and savor the morning with wildflowers and waves of warblers. And gobblers talking to me. It was the elation of anticipation.

The last few years, however, have roughed up that passion. I’ve hunted some spectacular land along the North Branch Root River for several years; It was a turkey haven with trees, meadow, springs and quiet isolation from big roads. The first few years, I bagged two birds and helped a friend shoot his first.

Then nothing.

Birds vanished. Maybe a distant gobble now and then, and I’d see where turkeys had flipped over cow pies to get at grubs but seldom saw the birds. The owner and I both were mystified for the past two springs. My zest waned.

This year, a few days before my opener, I checked my calls and tried them a few desultory times, made sure of my shotgun choke and … that was it. I barely remembered to buy my license. That was bad. I’ve always thought confidence is critical. You have to know you’re good, that you’re in control, or you slack off. I was slacking.

In the first time slot this year, the owner didn’t get a bird and saw very few. The first two days of my season were washed out. On Friday, I was back, the sun shining, and signs of turkeys feeding. I found a tangle of downed trees for an ad hoc blind then called and waited and waited and called.

Tracking turkeys again

Again, nothing. As much as I enjoy that land, I also enjoy the thrill of gobbles, trying to coax birds into shotgun range. As fate would have it, a man I met ice fishing said he lived a few miles downriver and that he had turkeys all over. Come over and see.

A fish tale?

On Saturday, I went to see. The morning was heavy with clouds, so no need to rush over early because everyone knows turkeys gobble by amount of light, not the clock. I slowly walked up that trail….

GOBBLE GOBBLE GOBBLE!

I didn’t make it halfway to my spot when two birds let loose up the bluff side and three more around me. It was no fish tale.

I joined the party too late. They would have none of me. But I did call in three hens so my calling had to be at least decent. Best of all, I heard real, loud, lusty gobbling. To me that is the quintessential sound of the bluffs, as the yodel of loons or howl of wolves are to the northland. Gobbles fill valleys, demand we listen, they are beautifully mysterious. When gobbling, turkeys are giants, masters of land and air.

It was enough to convince me to get more serious. That evening, I packed my electronic hearing protection for when I shot and a light tripod with a shooting rest to steady my thrice-replaced left shoulder when I fired. I was ready, really ready, for the first time in a few years.

I got out late Sunday because of other commitments; it was a futile trip.

On Monday, I was ready with THE PLAN. I figured out where they would gobble and I would be waiting when they came down onto a trail before walking to a field to strut and gobble some more. If that failed, I knew where to sit to call them in from strutting and if that flopped, I knew a place along the east-facing bluff that the turkeys seemed to like. Such plans are fool- and turkey-proof, at least until an hour before sunrise.

You guessed it. Gobbling all around except on land where I could hunt. Bust. Zest drooped.

Tuesday, I was back extra early and in the faint reddish light, missed the back trail so I walked up the main trail near where I figured the birds would roost. It was closer than I would like but hey, it was really early.

I readied face mask and the tripod, took out mouth call, put in hearing protection and knew I’d have to wait for at least a half hour.

Five minutes later, a barred owl hooted Ah ha, cool, that was neat and …..

GOBBLE GOBBLE! Then another and another. At least three of them shock gobbled within 15 yards of where I had just walked.

But, oh no, I also heard a loud, pushy hen trying to get the toms’ attention. I would have to outcall her.

She yelped and the toms gobbled.

I duplicated her yelp and raised her a loud purr. Gobblers responded. We were talking. The zest was back, oh my goodness, I was a young man again, hearing it for the first time. For a half hour I called, I cajoled, I yelped and purred and even did a little cut call.

They loved me, we were communicating on a deeply personal level. But they wouldn’t budge.

The sun lit up the land. I tried walking away and calling, hoping they would think I was leaving and follow me - I got a tom years ago near Kellogg using that trick.

Not this year.

Finally, all but one tom was left. He gobbled and gobbled and gobbled back to me but wouldn’t budge. I just didn’t have the skills to break him and make him come to me. Or maybe he just didn’t want to break. Turkeys can be that way.

Then silence.

I went to the third place on my Perfect Plan list and sat by the bluff side, savoring the warm sun. I saw my first yellow warbler.

I felt great that I had figured what they would do and they responded to my calls. But over a few hours, the fire died down a bit. It’s the old story of turkey hunting: “I wish I had,” “Why didn’t I,” “Maybe if onlyI had.”

No, no, John. I grabbed those wayward thoughts and threw them out. You were decent, I told myself, the turkeys were better and had hens with them. I became my own psyche coach, reminding myself of past times what I called in birds or filled a tag. The sun and the self-coaching worked.

The zest was back. It’s not as good as a filled tag, but it’s still wonderful.

Around noon, I was tired and quit.

I will hunt the final season when anyone can get a license if they haven’t filled a tag and those with unfilled tags can hunt. I expect I’ll get up early, get there early and be ready with my ear protection, tripod and zest.