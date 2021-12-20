Weiss: Returning to my first hunting love — grouse

Stuffing an extra handful of 20-gauge shells into my game bag before grouse hunting was a prima facie example of irrational optimism.

I have only shot at a grouse twice in the past few decades and had neither heard nor seen many. Yet in early December, I went grouse hunting, not for a gambol down memory lane, but with plausible hope of bagging a bird.

You see, when turkey hunting on state forest land last spring, I heard at least eight grouse males drumming within two miles, all near trails.

I was stunned and I knew I would be back with leaves and firearms deer hunters gone. I wanted to hear that sudden, heart-stopping, whir of the flush, see the masters of flight dodge trees. Perhaps I’d get a decent shot and maybe, just maybe, bag one.

It would be like the golden years, with one huge caveat — I have changed drastically since the glory years of grouse hunting maybe 40 years ago. Back then, if I didn’t conquer at least three Whitewater or Snake Creek bluffs, it wasn’t a true hunt. Now, one bluff is enough.

ADVERTISEMENT

Grouse hunting was my first hunting love when I began roaming the blufflands in the late 1970s. We had some of the best grouse hunting in the upper Midwest. I’d usually hunt solo and if I didn’t get at least 15 to 20 flushes in an afternoon, it was a failure. Yes, most grouse flushed out of range and over a bluff. But now and then — wondrous to recall — one would stay on top. Grouse are marvelous, dodging, twisting, elusive fliers but they are no marathoners. They would always drop down within 300 to 400 feet. I would mark that bird, slowly walk up and flush it.

Back in those years, counts of drumming males were much higher. The southeast peak, according to the Department of Natural Resources, was 2.5 drums per stop in the mid-1980s. Then it crashed within five years and bottomed out around 0.4 drums a decade ago; it has since risen to 0.9 this year.

What happened, I believe, was that wretchedly bad land use for many decades in the late 19th century and early 20th, with grazing or overuse of much of the blufflands, left the land pretty much denuded of decent vegetation. In the middle part of the last century, however, farmers began taking better use of their land. Voila — rejuvenated, young forests and many grouse.

Forests mature, however, making them better for deer and turkeys; with that, the halcyon years of grouse disappeared over the bluff tops. Yet I never forgot those years when I was younger and stronger and could crash through the thickets, conquer bluffs, waiting for those sweet, sweet flushes.

That was what I was thinking when I loaded an extra handful of shells into my orange vest for a hunt before it ends Jan 2. I also slung a scoped .22 over my back in case of meeting a wayward squirrel.

I began to push my way through the woods. Within 100 yards, I was back at the car, dropping off the rifle — it kept getting tangled in the brush. We humans are not made for dodging, twisting elusive walking through woods.

It took time to get my grouse senses back, remember what to look for. I pushed on, walking near where I heard drumming last spring, when …

WHIR!

ADVERTISEMENT

A flush well into the woods to my right, then two more farther ahead. I went for the two because I had seen them. I walked up slowly.

WHIR!

Another flush, this time a grouse perching high in a tree, something I’ve never seen before. I walked up slowly.

WHIR!

I took two Hail Mary shots because it doesn’t take much to drop a grouse, compared with their larger cousins, the pheasant and turkey. Both missed. But I could smell the gunpowder and saw two spent shells smoking in the damp duff. I picked them up, smelled them, put them in my vest.

A 20-gauge shell rests on the ground after it was fired in pursuit of a grouse. Contributed / John Weiss

I felt young again, my heart and spirit soared back 40 years. As I walked, however, the 40 years piled back on me. I learned two things: first, that I had changed a lot in those four decades; second, grouse haven’t changed, they are still sneaky, crafty, wily survivors.

The walk up the rocky trail was as tough as I remember from turkey hunting; gravity shot reality back into me. I gasped a bit, slowed down, something I would never have done 40 years ago.

On the crest of the bluff was a nice recreation trail and I was quickly seduced by the Siren-like call of easy walking. Like Ulysses, I was able to withstand the call and headed into the thickets, stumbling, crashing, twisting, halting in the open in case of a flush. This way I went, and that, heading for cedars, then deadfalls. Nothing.

ADVERTISEMENT

I renewed my lapsed membership in Prickly Ash Haters Society and added a lifelong membership in the Buckthorn Stinks Club.

More nothing.

Well, back to the trail to move on to better habitat.

Trail?

Under the heavy gray sky, I had lost track of where I was. I was temporarily geographically dislocated. Finally, I wandered around enough to bump into the trail. I stayed on it because it was so much easier to walk and because the spring drummers were close to the trail. I’m getting wiser as I get weaker.

Nothing.

After a few hours, I walked down the trail, ate lunch and went back for a bit more, all on the bottom.

That was it. But I had again hunted grouse and even got a shot.

I wonder how Snake Creek state forest is looking? It would be fun to hunt in the recent snow and maybe, just maybe, we’ll have a favorite dish of grouse flamed in brandy, simmered for an hour with a bit of wine at the end, served over wild rice.

• • • • •

I wasn’t alone in seeing more grouse.

“Drumming was the same, grouse routes don’t reflect an increase but we’ve definitely been flushing more when we are in the field,” said Jaime Edwards, manager of the Whitewater Wildlife Management Area. “I think it’s just a good year for them.”

A permanent increase or a short-term bump? “I have no idea, I have no idea,” she said. There has been no major changes in the forest, she said.

Up north, aspen are the key to good grouse but not so much down here. Also, grouse up north go through a marked cycle of about 10 years but that doesn’t happen down here.

The DNR down here doesn’t manage specifically for grouse but other habitat improvements should also help them, she said. For example, work being done this month on the north part of the WMA will connect a rejuvenated prairie with a cornfield and bring more native shrubs, such as hazel, sumac and native dogwood.

She said she isn’t willing to manage heavily for grouse because the young forest that might come back maybe won’t be as good for wildlife in general. “A lot of times it’s not oaks coming back” and oaks are a good tree for wildlife. Instead, it could be buckthorn.

Joe Brown, DNR area forestry supervisor in Lewiston, said this area isn’t considered great grouse range, so grouse management “isn’t really a big focus of ours.” But up north, the DNR has about 50 ruffed grouse management areas where trees are managed for various age classes to give grouse the young forests they need throughout the year.

Down here, they do harvest trees and some younger trees come back so that can help grouse along with other wildlife, he said. The region doesn’t have a lot of aspen, he said.

John Weiss has written and reported about Outdoors topics for the Post Bulletin for 45 years. He is the author of the book "Backroads: The Best of the Best by Post-Bulletin Columnist John Weiss"