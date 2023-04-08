Weiss: Trout fishing outlook solid now, cloudy for future years

Given what we know today about the state of our trout and trout streams here in the southeast part of the state, and the predicted weather for next Saturday, the forecast for the regular-season trout opener should be sunny.

Given what we know about how climate is changing, the forecast for future years is a little cloudy. With more sudden heavy downpours or with more drought like 2021, streams could be shaken up and with them, the fish.

Those uncertainties, however, are in the future, so let’s look at what should be happening next weekend.

“I think we had a really good year class in 2021, which then translates to pretty good size adults in 2022,” said Melissa Wagner, area Department of Natural Resources fisheries supervisor in Lanesboro. “In 2023 we are going to see some of those adults getting even bigger.”

Fish electroshocked last year set a near record for numbers greater than 12 inches; those should be pushing 14 inches or bigger this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Right now, “overall, our populations are doing really well down here and I would anticipate fishing will be pretty good again this year,” she said.

DNR managers also check trout-fishing Facebook pages and are seeing some really big rainbow trout, some in the upper teens, that are stocked in a few parks and towns where fishing pressure is heavy. “We know they weren’t stocked that size” so conditions must be good for them to keep growing like that, she said.

Having a great year class, however, can be a mixed blessing, depending on what happens in following years, she said. It’s possible there can be too many young and if the food base isn’t big enough, we could see a lot of small trout. It’s like a lake that has too many sunfish that get stunted from lack of food, she said. Conversely, poor reproduction could mean those that did hatch have more food and grow bigger.

No one ever said things are easy with predicting trout.

The DNR won’t soon know about the brown and brook trout that hatched last fall because they are too small to easily sample. But Wagner said the region didn’t have any real flooding this spring but it had a few heavy melts that sent a burst of water down streams so it’s possible that could have hurt the hatch.

The potential cloud in the sunny picture could be the climate changing. “I think it’s making the population, the abundance more variable, especially with year classes,” she said. “It seems like it’s really great then — OOF! — a small year class.”

One of those more frequent gullywashers could wipe out a whole year class. But remember, nothing with trout is simple because that heavy flood could clear dirt off rocks, providing excellent spawning habitat for the fall so the next year class could be great “because there’s a niche for those smaller guys to grow,” Wagner said.

Last year didn’t have any deluges, she said. In fact, some streams were too low, especially those that depend more on runoff and not so much on springs. Many springs big and small were dry or mere trickles much of the summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Right now, she’s hoping for some nice (not torrential) rains to help grass seeded along habitat improvement projects grow better.

Adding in those climate variables makes managing fish more challenging, she said. But she’s not frustrated. “You just roll with the punches,” she said.

The DNR has dramatically lowered the number of fish stocked in this region’s streams, down to maybe a third of what was once stocked, she said. That’s because more water has generally meant more consistent cold water and more natural reproduction.

A guessing game

The climate variability is adding to managers’ headaches when ordering brown fingerlings to be stocked in streams that need a boost. “It’s hard to plan with some of those streams we are stocking.”

The problem is that managers order what fish they need two years in advance.

That’s a real guessing game, trying to figure out which streams will need extra brown trout because they are good for growing trout but lack good spawning habitat.

A big flood between the time fish are ordered and when they are delivered could totally mess things up, she said. Managers do, however, have leeway in exactly where fingerings will be stocked, she said.

While things aren’t crystal clear about what will happen this year, she does know one great thing will happen, probably in August, when the first Minnesota Driftless brook trout fingerlings are stocked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brook trout are the only native trout but it’s not known if any of the original strain survived horrid stream conditions decades ago. Brook trout were brought in from other states for stocking and they show up in DNA analysis of many streams.

But not all streams. A few brook trout populations show no DNA from any known outside source but they can’t be called native because we have no native DNA. They are called heritage strain and fish from those strains were shocked, stripped of eggs or milt to create the new strain, called Minnesota Driftless, that are being raised in a DNR hatchery.

“I think it’s a big deal,” Wagner said. “It’s fun to be part of something that is going to be historic.”

Final notes

When the regular season opens, don’t be afraid to keep some fish, especially those around 10 inches, she said. Many anglers believe they should be put back to grow. But many southeast streams are loaded with those fish so they don’t grow larger. If anglers take some out, that leaves more food for the rest that can grown into the mid-teen or larger fish. “You could be doing the stream some good,” Wagner said.

One way to tell if you can or should keep some is if you’re catching a lot in that size, she said. But remember, there are slot limits so look out for those pushing a foot.

If you want to get an idea of which streams could be improved with keeping some fish, email lanesboro.fisheries@state.mn.us.

Another thing she has found is that small streams can be hurt with some fish being kept. The DNR once checked a small stream known for its brook trout and found none. But they did find an otter slide and above it were a lot of fish bones - the otters had really knocked down that local population.

• The limit is five daily, with only one longer than 16 inches. But be aware that many streams have special regulations, often with all five between 12 and 16 inches must be released; some have bait restrictions. You can read regulations in the annual fish regulations book; many of them are posted at accesses to the streams. Fishing hours are an hour before sunrise to 11 p.m. Stream trout must have head, fins, skin and tails intact when being transported.

• Some larger streams such as the Whitewater and Root, rose two to four feet mid-week this week after rain that also melted much of the remaining snow (we can hope). The rivers, however, quickly dropped. Reports from those out on smaller streams were that they were in great shape. The forecast is for warmer days and no rain next week so we should see some excellent conditions for fishing.

• If you’re in the Chatfield area on opening day, you might want to stop at the Joy Event Center, 273 Mill Creek Rd., between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for the second annual Three Rivers Outdoor Expo. There will be booths about local outdoors groups as well as raffle. Entry fee is $5 with those 13 and younger getting in free.

ADVERTISEMENT

John Weiss has written and reported about Outdoors topics for the Post Bulletin for more than 45 years. He is the author of the book "Backroads: The Best of the Best by Post-Bulletin Columnist John Weiss”