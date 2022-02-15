Weiss: Two years after death, Morcomb continues to help Ducks Unlimited

ST. CHARLES — Waterfowl habitat, and therefore ducks and geese, got another boost Jan. 17 when a Terry Redlin print was auctioned off for $270.

Nearly two years after his death, Jim Morcomb was still helping Ducks Unlimited.

You see, Morcomb, of Money Creek north of Houston was a huge supporter of DU. He and his wife, Lois Morcomb, donated more than $10,000 over the years so their names are on a sign marking the dedication of the Duck Lake DU project in central Minnesota.

He coordinated the St. Charles DU Sponsors Dinner for maybe 40 years, as well as doing a lot more for the St. Charles area in many other ways.

After his Feb. 18, 2020, death, the St. Charles DU committee looked for a way to commemorate Jim’s work, said Andrew Limmer of Rochester, DU’s Southern Minnesota regional director for the past seven years. They decided on getting a special print with a name plate honoring Jim. Wild Wings of Lake City donated the “Flying Free” Redlin print of two bald eagles. A special nameplate bearing Morcomb’s name was on the frame. It reads “In Loving Memory of Jim Morcomb.”

“I have never seen that before” of a committee honoring someone like that, Limmer said. “Pretty unique deal, I think.”

The dinner was one of a few hundred held annually in Minnesota, according to DU statistics. It reported in 2020 that 287 Minnesota events raised $2,993,665 for DU that buys or improves waterfowl habitat in Canada, the US and Mexico.

The night of the dinner in St. Charles, the Morcomb family knew something was going to be done for Jim, but didn’t know what, said Jim’s son, Scott Morcomb of Winona. He, his mom, his son Bryant Morcomb of St. Charles, sisters, Sue Frericks of Mankato and Jane Sterrett in Green Bay, Wis., as well as other family members, were at the dinner.

When the print came up to be auctioned, a few people bid at first, but then dropped out because it was known it was for the long-time volunteer, he said. The Morcombs won and the print will be hung over the fireplace at the Money Creek home Jim and Lois built many years ago as their dream home.

Had his dad seen the print, “it would have brought a tear to his eyes,” Scott said. His dad didn’t do all the work for DU, as well as for many other causes, because he wanted the recognition, he said.

Knowing more money went to DU was all his dad would have needed to know to get his approval and maybe a tear or two, he said. His dad believed in the grassroots projects of DU because even as a young man growing up in the area, he knew putting time and money into conservation was important. “It was about people rolling their sleeves up, putting their hard-earned money into the wetlands,” he said.

Rollie Smith of St. Charles, who served on the St. Charles DU committees for many years with Jim, agreed with Scott. Jim “was just a great person in the St. Charles community,” he said.

The DU chapter began in 1978 and within a few years, Jim began helping out and finally took over the Sponsor Dinner.

Morcomb was an avid duck hunter and “he hunted right up to the end,” he said. “Jim was a believer in conservation, he couldn’t sit back, he was a doer,” he said.

The Morcombs won’t quit giving now that Jim is gone, Scott said. He’s still active in DU and his son is now a sponsor member.

Lois Morcomb said if people really want to honor Jim, they should follow his example. “He definitely would want people to do what he was doing,” he said. “He would want people to join DU.”

“He loved to hunt,” she said, and was proud that some of his children, and five grandsons, are all hunters, she said. If hunting wasn’t something you wanted to do, but still honor people such as Jim, get out, Lois said. “Anything outdoors would be good,” she said. “Anything outside, Jim loved.”

John Weiss has written and reported about Outdoors topics for the Post Bulletin for 45 years. He is the author of the book "Backroads: The Best of the Best by Post-Bulletin Columnist John Weiss”