Weiss: Visit to Sax-Zim Bog brings birds, joy and 'juice'

VIRGINIA, Minn. — A flat, bleak nothingness, 300 square miles of black spruce and tamaracks in an ancient lake bed with few road and fewer homes.

My first view of Sax-Zim Bog was not encouraging.

That, I quickly learned, is from the ever-so-limited view of an earth-bound human.

From a birds-eye view, it’s an “Arctic Riviera, this is their winter vacation,” for many species in winter, said Sparky Stensaas, founder and executive director of Friends of Sax-Zim Bog that owns some land there but is mostly for education.

The bog south of Virginia is at the very far southern end of the massive boreal forest biome that includes a bit of northern Minnesota and huge amounts of Canada up into Alaska. If things get tough in winter, many species of birds fly south to bask in its relative warmth, eat seeds of pines or numerous voles. The group maintains several feeders with suet, seeds and peanut butter (that is their secret weapon).

ADVERTISEMENT

When you have unusual birds at a convenient place to see them, you will have birders, about 6,000, from nearly every state and 14 foreign countries in a recent winter, he said.

It was those birds and birders who brought the bog alive for me, gave it a bit of sizzle. Everyone was so helpful, friendly, brought fun, even a whooping joy.

I’d heard about Sax-Zim for years from birding friends who often drive more than 500 miles in a day just to see a snowy, boreal or great gray owl, or some other bird rarely, if ever, seen down here.

I went Feb. 17 and birded again last Sunday, which is a bit late in the season. However, I also wanted to see a brother in Grand Rapids who is recovering from cancer surgery and wanted to make sure he was up for a visit.

Before I went, I checked with two birding friends who are very familiar with the bog.

Don Anderson of Rochester, who has taken some incredible photos up there, said “it’s one of the few places you can see great great owls, northern hawk and snowy owls, pine martens and occasionally you might run across a moose or a coyote or wolf.” And you can’t forget boreal chickadees, gray jays and red-breasted nuthatches as well as pine and evening grosbeaks.

A male pine grosbeak feeds on the ground at Sax-Zim Bog in Virginia, Minn. John Weiss / contributed photo

“It’s one of the top birding destinations in Minnesota, especially in the winter,” he said. Birders are usually very willing, even eager, to share what has been seen where, he said. There are several on-line places to find what’s been seen, including a Facebook page, and the visitors center has a bulletin board noting what’s been seen where. Also, there are snowshoe and hiking trails. The best birding places are McDavitt and Admiral roads, Anderson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though he’s been there several times, he still gets excited thinking about returning. “Absolutely, it’s like even if I’m going to Red Wing and there are a ton of eagles there, I get excited about it,” he said.

Don Orke grew up on a farm near LeRoy, was the head of the Parks Division of Rochester Parks and Recreation for 12 years before moving to the Twin Cities and has been an avid birder nearly all his life. Other places in the state or country also have many of the species but they don’t have the facilities of Sax-Zim, which includes a large visitors center, trails and access to more land. Members of the Friends of Sax-Zim Bog and others routinely put out food for birds and some mammals, making it easier to see the birds.

“It’s the feeders that made it famous,” he said. Most local people welcome birders and welcome birds with many feeders because they bring in tourists too. Birders are almost always friendly and share information of what to see. “They like to brag about where the locations are,” he said.

Though Orke has been there many times, he still gets excited when heading north.”The potential to see something unusual, that, to me, is what it is,” he said.

Armed with their advice, and enthusiasm, and checking the Facebook page, I drove up Feb. 17. I wasn’t impressed.

But at the visitors center, one of the first people I met was a former Rochester birder, Larry Ricker, who now lives in Ely. He pointed out that the avid Rochester birding couple Joyce and Terry Grier, were there too. I also noticed cars from several other states in the overflowing parking lot. In all, in the two days I was there, I saw vehicles from, or met people from, maybe a dozen states and France. I also quickly noted that my 280-mm camera lens was almost a wide-angle compared to others who have 500- to 700-mm lenses. It attracts some very serious birder-photographers.

Three avid birder-photographers capture shots of a pine marten in Sax-Zim Bog near Virginia, Minn., on Feb. 19, 2023. John Weiss / contributed photo

After going to the end of Gray Jay Trail to check out some birds at feeders, I saw pine and evening grosbeaks, a Canada (gray) jay and the biggest hairy woodpeckers I’ve ever seen. Then a small, relatively skittish and shy chickadee flew in and people got excited. I looked closer and noticed it was mostly brown while the black-capped are mostly black. Ah ha, a boreal chickadee, my first ever.

ADVERTISEMENT

Every two weeks in winter, friends sponsor a talk and I happened to be there to hear Matt Young talk about the new Finch Research Network. Finches, I learned, also include pine and evening grosbeaks and crossbills.

After that, it was back to the trail where I met Samuel Marlin of France who was one of the birders with the powerful lenses. He took the opportunity to drive to Sax-Zim while in the United States for a vacation.

After that, I drove to McDavitt where I didn’t see much. Stensaas said the day was a bit windy and sunny to see some owls, such as great grays.

On the evening drive to Grand Rapids, I had to take a long, lonely, detour and was scared of getting stuck in the middle of that big bog in winter. I don’t think I’ve ever been so cautious when driving.

I was back around sunrise Sunday, which was overcast and with little wind, armed with coffee, food and an eagerness to see some owls.

I saw two deer.

I tried the Gray Jay Trail again. The sun began to come out, helping photography when five young men walked down the trail not dressed quite as heavily as others. Rookies like me?

No. The leader quickly noted the song of a boreal chickadees and right away, one flew up to a tree smeared with peanut butter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The five flew in from New York just to see Sax-Zim, said David Chenack, who noted the song of the chickadee. They were ecstatic just seeing that little bird.

“What a joy!” said one.

“That’s the juice,” said another.

“We saw the boreal chickadee!” whooped a third.

Their enthusiasm animated the morning. We chatted more and found they drove to the bog in the morning and happened to stumble across a great gray and hawk owl.

I was jealous, but so thrilled they had seen them.

After that, I thought of driving home but then — ah what the heck — I’ve come this far and Anderson and Orke stressed McDavitt and Admiral roads so, I went. McDavitt had nothing but while driving south on Admiral, I saw several cars parked along the road and some birders with those massive lenses.

A pine marten pauses while eating peanut butter at a feeder along Admiral Road in the Sax-Zim Bog, near Virginia, Minn., on Feb. 19, 2023. John Weiss / contributed photo

ADVERTISEMENT

I stopped and was rewarded to see a pine marten come to a log for peanut butter (what would that place be without peanut butter?) The beautiful mammal didn’t seem to mind a dozen or more people watching it and I took maybe a few dozen shots. I’m guessing that people took more than 1,000 shots just while I was there.

What a juice!

Next winter, I plan on being back and hope and dream for some owls and share the joy of birding.

What I’ll see is anyone’s guess, Stensaas said. “There is a different cast of characters in the bog every year,” he said. Depending on the food supply up north, birders might see more owls but fewer finches. One year, there was a massive irruption of great gray owls when it was possible to see 100 in one day.

The visitor center is open from mid-December to mid-March and June through August but 90 percent of visitors come in winter, he said. To learn more, go to the Friends of Sax-Zim Bog web page.

John Weiss has written and reported about Outdoors topics for the Post Bulletin for more than 45 years. He is the author of the book "Backroads: The Best of the Best by Post-Bulletin Columnist John Weiss”