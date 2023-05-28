Weiss: Wabasha's 'Bird City Minnesota' designation could help protect, improve area's bird habitat

WABASHA — On a rain-gloomy mid-May morning, Nancy Falkum sat on a folding chair at Maple Springs looking for migrating warblers and working to improve the environment in and around Wabasha.

The connection isn’t obvious. But it’s there.

It began about five years ago when Falkum, an energetic nature-loving Wabasha resident, and others heard from University of Minnesota experts, through Greater Minnesota Futures, about how Wabasha could improve its economy and itself. One idea was to go through Minnesota Audubon to get Bird City Minnesota designation.

Falkum knows just how incredible the Wabasha area is for birds, and nature. Consider: It has its own parks, is on the banks of the Mississippi River that is the most important flyway for the continent’s birds, has the National Eagle Center that is getting very well known for its education programs, is the beginning of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge that extends about 260 miles along the river, is within 25 miles of Whitewater, Carley and Frontenac state parks, has tens of thousands of acres of Richard J. Dorer Memorial Hardwood Forest within 25 miles, Upper and Lower Weaver Dunes to the south and Hok-Si-La Park north of Lake City.

According to its application, “Wabasha has flood-plain forests, bluff sides and bluff top forest areas, prairie, backwaters, river edges, the sloughs and bird feeders that provide food and a place to rest before the birds move on during their migration, and the 500-foot bluffs give rise to the thermals that provide a ride for migrating birds.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Bird City Minnesota, its three goals are to restore, protect and improve bird habitat, reduce threats to birds from things such as toxin or human activities, and to get people to enjoy birds and help them thrive.

Falkum and others went through a lot of paperwork, listing all the birding areas nearby, and finally were notified they were joining Austin, Hastings and La Crescent in this region as members of Bird City Minnesota. Wabasha received a beautiful sign now proudly posted along U.S. 61 on the south side of town.

Then the work really began.

The program is meant not so much to congratulate towns on what they’ve done, Falkum said, as to get the towns to help birds, and in the process, improve their overall environment. Its goal isn’t making everyone into an avid birder but to be “more aware of our natural environment,” she said. Once people begin watching or feeding birds, “pretty soon they start noticing other things about their world,” she said. “And it can mark a difference when they go to the polls and vote, it may make a difference when they are talking with their friends, it may mean more money for conservation somewhere.”

A male red-winged blackbird fans its colors and calls to attract a female in the Frontenac area, one of the many good birding places within 25 miles of Wabasha. John Weiss / contributed

Birding is one of many ways to get people out of their homes and into nature, and from there, into protection. Some do it through trout fishing, restoring prairies, nature photography or hiking. In this case, it’s birds.

One of the first things Wabasha did was to get more downward facing lighting in the city so it doesn’t mess up migrating birds, and it also saves energy with more efficient bulbs. You can already notice the difference when looking at the city from a nearby bluff, she said. It’s trying to get businesses to turn off lights at certain times of the year and is beginning a tree planting program.

“You have to be thinking about how all things are intertwined; you let one part slip and we are going to have problems,” she said. Bird populations are crashing worldwide and could be threatened more by climate change, she said. Helping the local environment for birds, and all species, is one way to help.

Wabasha’s Bird City has about 70 people on its mailing list, people who are more apt to show up for the programs they offer. Three of them were at Maple Springs, a tiny hamlet along U.S. 61 between Wabasha and Lake City, on that rain-looming mid-May day. It was part of the third part, helping people to enjoy birds. The three Wabasha residents offered an interesting glimpse into the diversity of birders:



ADVERTISEMENT

Falkum said she became passionate about birds as a youth when learning about puffins — yes, those cute sea-faring birds. She grew up in Cass Lake and her mother was an avid outdoors woman so her daughter naturally learned about the outdoors. But an Audubon program on puffins really hooked her on birds. She worked in Alaska and other states but when coming to Wabasha many years ago, “it was so overwhelming.” There were chances to see birds everywhere, such as dickssisels and meadowlarks south of Wabasha. Maple Springs is just one of the lesser-known birding places.



Eric Pierson of Wabasha said he’s not a big-time birder “but I like to pay attention to my surroundings, I like to know who my neighbors are and they are nice.” His neighbors, of course, are birds.

Eric Pierson of Wabasha uses binoculars to see migrating birds while fellow birder, Karl Poppelreiter, also of Wabasha, check out trees for birds at Maple Springs. John Weiss / contributed

Karl Poppelreiter of Wabasha said he moved here from northern California where he was a park ranger. “I’m from California so I have done almost all my birding from Northern California,” he said. But he’s been greatly impressed with the birds he’s seeing, it’s a fantastic area to see birds he’s never seen before, such as the rose-breasted grosbeaks. “It’s always a pleasure to see birds I don’t see often,” he said. He was excited when he heard about Bird City.

The three saw several species but it wasn’t a great day for birds and soon, the rain sent them home. But the bird city group is already planning more and more things.

John Weiss has written and reported about Outdoors topics for the Post Bulletin for more than 45 years. He is the author of the book "Backroads: The Best of the Best by Post-Bulletin Columnist John Weiss”