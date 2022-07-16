Weiss: Water monitoring offers loads of important data

Second by second, thousands of nearly-hidden springs and subtle seeps trickle cold water from deep beneath the region’s bluff lands into daylight, bubbling life into hundreds of our famed trout streams.

Minute by minute, water from atop the land or stored in shallow soils adds life and flow to scores of warm-water streams and rivers coursing through the southeast.

Day by day, scores of devices in the water along with thousands of observations by state experts send springs, seeps and trickles of data into a growing sea of information. Those data are critical to finding all the cold water sources in the region so they can be protected and might be needed to help decide on whether to allow big developments in sensitive areas.

They are also needed to gauge how well cool- and warm-water streams are doing so the ones with the poorest grades can be improved and the best ones can be protected.

Testing has been going on for many years and will continue for years. In the past decade or so, it’s ramped up and it’s adding up to a clearer picture of the health of all that flowing water that is a major part of the ecosystem and recreation in this region because we have very few lakes.

That water, in turn, gives us a clearer look at what we’re doing on our land because experts can read the land’s health from what is or isn’t in water like a doctor can read a person’s health from a sample of blood.

This emphasis on water from diverse, diffuse sources is actually the second act of the federal Clean Water Act that was passed 50 years ago. The first emphasis was on point sources, like sewer pipes and water from factories or power plants. Federal and state laws set strict limits that could be measured; meeting the limits required a lot of engineers and a huge pile of money.

Now, the emphasis is on non-point sources, such as runoff from everything from a small urban lawn to a massive cornfield. Solutions are more voluntary and that is where all the state, as well as county and city, monitoring comes in — using data to find the problem areas.

Vaughn Snook is one of those collectors of that data. He’s the assistant Department of Natural Resources fisheries supervisor in Lanesboro and most recently, put 26 Hobo temperature loggers into trout streams and what might be trout streams throughout the region. He has put other loggers in other streams over the past several years.

The inexpensive recorders might seem like a tiny step, but not to him. “Temperature dictates, to a large degree, what type of fish community exists in a stream: coldwater, coolwater, warmwater or a mixture,” he said.

‘You get cool data’

There are several reasons for the 26 loggers as well as getting information from many other programs.

First, “you get all kinds of cool data,” Snook said. “It’s just plain interesting to see how our streams are doing…It’s very rarely the case where you have really good water quality and you don’t have trout.”

So far, he hasn’t found any temperatures too warm; anything higher than 75 degrees can be bad, or fatal, for trout. Those data also help the DNR protect other lesser-known species like redside dace that are a species of special concern, he said.

Second, the DNR Lanesboro staff once had 11 members but is down to four so he needs to use the other tools.

Third, it fills in places on a regional map showing which sections of each township of each county have, or might have, trout water. Loggers tell them which waters might have trout before wasting time and money on a full assessment, he said. His objective is to complete the map and have every bit of trout water or potential trout water, protected, Snook said.

If the DNR finds cold water, it can submit a stream to be designated as trout water, he said. That means “we suspect that it has trout and should be protected as such,” he said. If designated, it gives the water the most legal protection.

Information also helps them determine which water might be worth seeking a fishing easement or stocked with trout, maybe even the Minnesota Driftless brook trout strain that is now being reared and is expected to be stocked in July, 2023.

The Department of Natural Resources is leaning more about trout streams, such as this one near Lanesboro, with the use of temperature loggers that collect readings every 15 minutes in cool and warm weather. John Weiss / contributed

All landowners in the section are told if the DNR wants to designate the section as potential trout water and can comment, or object, he said.

Melissa Wagner, fisheries supervisor, added one more big reason for all the work — developments and other threats can pop up in a hurry. Those data need to be collected now, just in case, she said. “The reason and benefit to designate a trout stream might not be known now,” she said.

For example, if a major development of any kind is proposed nearby, they want the data right away to tell them if it will affect trout, she said. Or if a water-retention dam is proposed on trout water, the DNR would want the dam away from the stream, she said.

“I think we are doing a better job investigation what is there,” she said, and temperature is a critical part of that. Also, with more rain overall for the past several years, more springs are coming back to life or flowing more and are creating more potential trout water, she said.

What’s stressing our ecosystems?

The second important part to the state monitoring is being done by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency that tries to do a comprehensive survey of each of the state’s 80 watersheds every 10 years, said Tiffany Schauls, a MPCA environmental specialist.

She specializes in determining what things are stressing ecosystems, such as dirty water or chemical pollutants.

Her data, and much more, are used to write reports on how to solve the problems, such as the 1 Watershed 1 Plan already done for the Root River and being done for the Zumbro. She’s now working on processing data from the Whitewater Watershed.

The state was doing some work before 2007 but then the Legacy Amendment was passed and soon the state got a lot more money for quality water work. “I think that really ramped up the work,” she said. “That was the big initiative to change how we look at water quality and overall watershed health.” The agency changed to a more holistic approach by looking at entire watersheds.

Two of the main things she examines are fish and benthic macroinvertebrates (bugs), she said. Fish are great indicators because they are swimming in the water and eating the prey. Bugs are even better because fish can swim away from polluted water but the bugs can’t much if at all, she said. Both are better than just one water sample because that just gives her a short snapshot of the water for that hour or day.

She also looks at dirt or chemicals in the water.

Nitrates are especially examined because they not only are a problem in themselves but they are also a relatively inexpensive way to look for many more chemicals that are much harder to find, she said.

Nitrates, often coming off farm fields, seem to be worsening and it will take time to find out just what that means for the ecosystems. She noted that stressors could have a synergistic effect when a few combine to make things worse than the stressors alone.

Another major stressor is the habitat in which the fish and bugs live, or try to live. “Many cold water fish and macroinvertebrates need clean coarse substrates to live, feed and reproduce,” she said. “Fish also need deep pools, adequate cover and variations in water depth to survive.”

A potential new threat to water, and the life in them, is the neonicotinoids, chemicals put on crops, or in crops, to kill insect pests. “I believe it’s very possible they could be (a big threat),” Schauls said. “We don’t have a ton of data on it.” But she noted that the chemicals are designed to kill insects and that could include the water ones.

It’s hard to generalize how well the streams, and land, are doing, Schauls said. “For the most part they seem to be holding their own,” she said. “But it all depends on what you are looking at and where you are. Certain areas have their own specific challenges.”

Like Snook, she said there’s a lot yet to be learned. “I think we need more time,” she said. “We can’t just stop collecting data … we are getting there.”

Schauls said she has already heard where data she helped analyze was used to show landowners what kinds of problems their land use was causing and they agreed to change.

“Hopefully, those things make a difference,” she said.

