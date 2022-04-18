Weiss: Where have all the turkeys gone? They're there, hunters just need to know where to look

When hunting turkeys this week, I’m eager to take a small step toward understanding a big mystery that has vexed and perplexed me for the past few years — what has happened to our turkeys?

Or has nothing happened?

For years, I was seeing turkeys all over and even found some people who were tired of so many. One asked me to thin out a huge flock by one tom — I was happy to oblige. Statewide, birds trapped in the southeast were transplanted into much of the rest of Minnesota where they were thriving. No end to great turkey numbers and hunting seemed in sight.

The past few years, however, changed things because I wasn’t seeing that many birds. During last year’s hunt, I called in two toms before sunrise the first morning but got caught out in the open trying to get closer — that was the last I saw or heard a bird on a gorgeous piece of land in five days. I did hear and see a few distant birds on some other land.

Okay, turkeys move, I know that. And I’m just one hunter so my perspective is super limited. But as I asked around, two friends, both very accomplished turkey experts, said the same thing. Other friends agreed.

This year, Gary Nelson, who for decades led the Department of Natural Resources project to expand the birds, also said he’s perplexed. “Those numbers are nothing like they were 10 years ago,” he said. In Iowa, he once saw birds on every ridge “but it’s just not the same any more” and landowners are agreeing.

He doesn’t think it’s predation. “It has been weather related,” he said.

This year, it’s been much the same — very few birds when I’ve scouted or driven around. Recently, one friend asked me “where are all the turkeys?” He hasn’t been seeing any. A few days later, however, another friend said “What’s with all the turkeys?” When driving to Lake City, he saw them all over.

So anecdotally, it’s a mixed bag.

DNR statistics are much the same. They show that hunters registered 12,070 turkeys last year, the third highest but a lot more hunters were out last year and in 2020. Success dropped nearly 24 percent in the past nine years, from 27.2 percent in 2012 to 20.8 percent last year.

Ah, but that statistic is a bit misleading because the number of archery and youth permits shot up dramatically in the past few years and those hunters aren’t nearly as successful as adult firearms hunters. When you factor that in, the success rate is actually much better.

It’s all kind of perplexing.

This flock of young turkeys, along with a hen, was seen walking through a mowed lawn north of Rochester this summer. John Weiss / for the Post Bulletin

So here’s what I’m doing — I volunteered to record my number of days hunting, public or private land, if I had a youth with me, if I harvested a bird and what kind. It’s part of the DNR’s shot at finally getting a better handle on numbers and if there is a problem, or it’s a short-term blip.

Tim Lyons, the DNR’s upland game research scientist in charge of the survey, said he’s noticing much of what Nelson and I did: “compared to when trap and transplant was going on, numbers have dropped,” he said. “We don’t really have a good sense of abundance of turkeys … other than what folks are seeing.”

In a way, that’s common for places where birds are moved. When a new species, wanted or unwanted, gets into an ecosystem “they shoot up for a while and then they come back down,” he said. Also, bad weather struck in 2019 and turkeys are slower to rebound than pheasants because hen turkeys aren’t as successful in their year as hen pheasants, he said.

He also noted the drop in success rate and knows part of it is more youth and archery hunters.

For his survey to get more reliable numbers, anyone who gave an email address to get a permit in certain zones will be asked to keep tabs on their effort as well as if they had a youth with them. Some hunters, such as myself, also volunteered. “This year, we still will be randomly selecting hunters from 501 (the southeast except Whitewater Valley) and 507 (central and west-central), but now will ask any hunter in the state who gave an email address to fill out the survey online,” he said.

You’d think driving around and counting gobbling, like they do for grouse drumming, would be an easy fix. But Lyons said it was tried in Pennsylvania and “it’s just not really accurate.” Gobbling is more variable, “there is a lot more things that affect gobbling” than affect drumming, he said.

What is possibly happening is that “statewide, we’re doing fine,” but some pockets might be having troubles. “But even then, it doesn’t seem to be too bad,” Lyons said.

Maybe the turkeys are actually doing quite well and there’s nothing to worry about, he said.

Or maybe something is afoot. “Predators are going to be a small part of it,” he said. “I think it’s the weather.” Springs have been wetter in the past five years and many turkeys in the agricultural region can only find nesting grasses along streams. One gullywasher can wipe out nests, he said. In the forested region, it’s possible that as forests age, they become less friendly to turkeys, he said.

So that is where we stand now. Perplexed maybe but at least there’s a move to find out more. Until then, I’ll keep trying, hoping birds materialize on the lands I hunt, and will enjoy the spring no matter what. Those are steps I take every year.