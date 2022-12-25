Weiss: Whitewater WMA master plan seeks balance for hunters, recreational enthusiasts

The Whitewater Wildlife Management Area “will be managed to preserve, protect, enhance, and restore its unique natural, historic, cultural, and environmental resources for the benefit of fish, wildlife, and current and future generations of Minnesotans.” — WMA masterplan

BEAVER — In the near-zero cold and powdery snow a week ago, the Whitewater Wildlife Management Area had a soft whiteness as I drove around, seeing another side to the WMA that is a significant part of its new masterplan.

The most common aspect, of course, is that it’s famed for its deer, turkey, squirrel and waterfowl hunting as well as trout fishing. The other side I saw included:



A small flock of trumpeter swans, a magnet for photographers, including me, resting on ice or swimming in the Dorman Pools where part is kept open by water from a nearby spring.



Boot tracks in fresh snow, alongside cross country ski tracks, on the old stage coach road in the refuge. I’ve snowshoed and hiked that old road many times, as well bushwacked in the snow in Siebenaler Ridge above the valley, randomly following deer trails.



A sign on a wooden gate told those hiking the old road that next year, loggers would be using the road to cut out timber to improve habitat for the red-headed woodpecker that is facing hard times. The WMA, in the heart of the Whitewater River, has that non-consumptive side that is growing in popularity, a side that is reflected in the draft version of the first new master plan for the WMA in about 40 years. This one looks only 10 years down the road.

The plan is out for review for all users. The DNR is asking for comments by Jan. 9. It has held one public meeting and will hold two more — an in-person meeting from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 4 in the office of the nearby Whitewater State Park, and a webinar from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 5. For more information, go the the DNR home page www.dnr.state.mn.us and look for the management area page.

Make no mistake about it, hunting is paramount. “The priority … is still for hunters,” said Christine Priest Johnson, assistant WMA manager. “But we definitely consider all our other users out there … they are definitely a big part of our consideration in writing the plan.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The two main goals, as noted in the master plan, correctly first stress caring for the habitat, then second, figuring out how we can use it. Goals are: “1. To conserve, enhance, and restore a variety of forest, savanna, prairie, grassland, wetland, and agricultural habitats to benefit wildlife, with a special emphasis on rare species of plants and wildlife; and, 2. To provide quality public hunting, fishing, trapping, and wildlife-viewing opportunities, as well as other forms of compatible outdoor recreation.”

The beauty of nature, such as the snow on the trees in the Whitewater Wildlife Management Area, attracts photographers and sightseers to the WMA. John Weiss / contributed

Those other uses have been part of the WMA usage for decades but “it probably hasn’t been highlighted as much,” Johnson said. “It’s making management more comprehensive.”

Not that it’s always easy.

“It’s just a balancing act to figure out what is best ecologically and what’s best for wildlife populations and balancing that with the landscape and habitat we have,” she said.

But she also noted that improving deer and turkeys also means improved habitat for myriad non-game species, from giant trumpeter swans to tiny sparrows, to butterflies to bugs.

Part of the reason for hunting getting top billing is that hunter money paid for nearly all the land, beginning in the 1940s after the valley had been ravaged and eroded by poor farming. For years, the best the state could do was plant a lot of trees and let the land heal. Now, it’s doing more active management, such as controlled burns on prairie and letting cattle graze a lowland to stop unwanted plants.

The Whitewater WMA is in the heart of a much larger complex of public land. To the south is the 2,700-acre Whitewater State Park, one of the most popular in the state; to its north are the 3,000-acre Snake Creek unit of the Richard J. Dorer Memorial Hardwood Forest and the McCarthy Lake WMA; to the south is the Trout Valley forestry unit and the Whitewater WMA abuts the Upper Mississippi National Wildlife and Fish Refuge.

“It harbors a high proportion of the state’s special concern, threatened, and endangered species, and has one of the highest diversities of rare/unique native plant communities of state-owned land in Minnesota,” the plan states.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reason for the diversity is habitat, Johnson. “We have a different complex or different habitat types here,” she said. Other places have a lot more of one or two habitat types but in the bluff lands “it’s a mosaic across the landscape,” she said. The WMA has everything from dry goat prairie, to large blocks of oak or maple forests, open meadows, wetlands and the river itself.

While it definitely spells out that hikers, foragers, photographers and cross country skiers are welcome, it doesn’t talk much about how to attract them because “it’s already happening,” she said.

Boot and cross country ski tracks show that some parts of the Whitewater Wildlife Management Area are popular with those seeking good exercise and a chance to enjoy nature. John Weiss / contributed

It’s common for the other users to stop at the headquarters to find out best places to recreate, Johnson said. The nice thing is that those uses usually don’t conflict with hunting.

Some potential uses, such as driving all-terrain vehicles, however, do conflict with wildlife, she said. Keeping them off the WMA is one of things the DNR is trying to do. Another problem — trespass — is also mentioned, both from hunters going onto private land or farmers going onto public land, she said.

The DNR has many cooperative agreements with farmers who plow and plant on state land and leave a third of the crop for wildlife. The plan calls for some of that to be phased out, because access to small tracts isn’t worth the time and effort of road upkeep and because the DNR wants to turn some of the tracts into prairie or savanna. Also, the DNR is pushing farmers on remaining state cropland to use cover crops and other ways to control runoff of water and chemicals, she said.

Some major headaches and obstacles for management include climate change as well as invasive plants and animals that are continually assaulting the bluffs, woods and water, the plan says.

What the DNR is trying to do now is listen to constituents, Johnson said. Part of that communication is explaining that it can’t raise a trophy buck for every hunter, she said.

If the master plan is implemented as it is now, users won’t see a huge change in the WMA, she said. But it will be better suited to continue offering good hunting and fishing, as well as hiking and photography.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some other highlights of the plan are:



"The Whitewater Valley Important Bird Area covers over 46,000 acres and includes both the WWMA and the adjacent Whitewater State Park. This IBA is an excellent stop-over region for migrating birds during spring and fall and provides nesting cover for rare species such as the Trumpeter Swan and the Red-shouldered Hawk. An estimated 242 bird species occur within this IBA."



“Public lands and waters in and around the WMA are an important source of tourism revenue for the local economy. Trout fishing is especially important to the area. Only 5% of the land in southeast Minnesota is public, and access to private land is becoming more difficult.”



Much of the WMA is listed as outstanding or high for biodiversity. It includes such rare habitats as algific talus slopes that occur only on north-facing slopes and feature some extremely rare plants and animals.



Over the past decade or more, the WMA has become an important nesting and feeding area for the rare trumpeter swans. The state has the largest population of the birds outside the Alaska/Canadian breeding marshes.



It has nearly 50 species of animals from white-tailed deer to white-footed mice and even more species of fish and amphibians.



Management of trout streams will be left up to DNR fisheries managers.



Climate change could really hurt the land with heavier rains, and new plants or animals moving in. “Adaptations to changing climatic conditions will need to be embedded into planning, budgeting management, and maintenance in a comprehensive way.”



Work with parks and local counties to better interpret and highlight historical sites on the management area.



Work with townships to vacate minimum maintenance roads that lead to illegal ATV and other off-road uses.

John Weiss has written and reported about Outdoors topics for the Post Bulletin for more than 45 years. He is the author of the book "Backroads: The Best of the Best by Post-Bulletin Columnist John Weiss”