Nothing to worry about for Med City champion Walentiny

Michael Walentiny kept looking over his shoulder, time after time after time.

“I couldn’t help it; the memory from last year is still there,” he said. “Seems like it just happened yesterday.”

Actually, it was last September during the running of the Med City Marathon that something unforgettable happened to him. The bad kind of unforgettable.

Walentiny was leading for most of that race, but with about a quarter mile to go, he simply ran out of gas and was passed by eventual winner Levi Severson.

“There was nothing I could do,” he said, “but watch him go ahead and win the marathon.”

Fast forward to Sunday on a warm, windy and stormy day.

Once again, Walentiny took early control and seemingly had the race in hand.

“I really started to think about last year with about 4 miles left,” said the 35-year-old Walentiny. “You just never know.”

His worry was for nought. Walentiny led from start to finish and comfortably won in 2:39.46, some 10 minutes ahead of runner-up Bryce Shirley, 22, of Omaha, who finished in 2:50.25. Ben Jones, 32, finished third in 2:50.39.

The day definitely belonged to Walentiny. Last year he finished second in the Scheel’s Half Marathon and he also has a third and fifth place to his credit in the Med City.

“I wasn’t looking to win because you never know who is entered,” he said. “But once I got going, everything was OK. I felt good. I really like the course.”

He wasn’t bothered by a thunderstorm which hit him around the 16-mile mark. At that time — shortly after 9 a.m. — some runners were pulled off the course while others elected to run right through it.

The storm lasted less than 10 minutes.

“I decided to run through it,” Walentiny said, “and actually it felt good. Cooled things off a bit.”

Walentiny, who works for Solvay America in Winona, didn’t run in high school or college. In fact, he didn’t start running until 7 years ago. Since then, though, he has hit if full speed, having completed seven marathons.

He plans to enter Grandma’s Marathon in three weeks. That’s where he secured a personal record of 2:35 a year ago.

“I made it a point today that if I saw someone gaining on me, I was really going to turn it on.” Walentiny said. “If I had to run a 6:10 mile, so be it. But I was determined not to lose the lead this time.”

Not to worry.

