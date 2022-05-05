NSIC softball tournament returns to Rochester this week

Rochester Sports will host the 2022 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Softball Championship at Rochester Softball Complex Thursday through Saturday.

The NSIC operates in the Midwest with nine of its members from Minnesota, three members in South Dakota, two members in North Dakota, and one member each in Iowa and Nebraska.

The top ten of the 16 teams in the NSIC will qualify for the double-elimination tournament that will be held on the two NCAA regulation fields at RSC. This is a big deal for Rochester and Rochester Sports as tournament attendance is projected at 1,200 and the estimated economic impact will top $490,000.

Games start at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Full details and brackets can be found online at https://northernsun.org/tournaments/?id=81&path=softball

The NSIC is an NCAA Division II conference which produces some very good softball teams and players, who will be in Rochester this weekend.

The postseason atmosphere is electric and four of the current NSIC teams are nationally ranked. The winner of this tournament advances to the NCAA Central Regional. The 42-team Central Region is made up of teams from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) and the Great American Conference (GAC). Automatic bids are awarded to the tournament champions from each conference with the final five spots awarded on an at-large basis.

The NCAA Championship provides for a field of 64 teams. Four teams will participate at each of 16 regional sites in a double elimination tournament May 12-14. The 16 teams advancing from regional competition will participate in a two-team, best-of-three super regional at eight sites on May 19-20. The finals will include the eight super regional winners. The national champion will be determined in a best-of-three final series.

The journey to a national championship may be starting in Rochester for the NSIC.