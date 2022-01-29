Oakland goes from Texas to Minnesota, shows no signs of rust in Grizzlies' debut

Ben Oakland had 16 hours alone in a car this week to think about his hockey future.

As the 20-year-old from Boise, Idaho, made the 1,000-mile trek from Amarillo, Texas, to Rochester, the frustration of being released by a North American Hockey League team melted away and the promise of a new opportunity took its place.

“At first, nobody wants to hear they’re being traded or dropped,” Oakland said, “so the first reaction is to be upset or a little disappointed. Throughout the car ride I had a lot of time to think about it all. Toward the end of the drive it was more of just being excited, it’s a new start, a new league, and hoping to make more of an impact here than I was in Amarillo.”

Oakland made good — very good — on his new opportunity Friday night. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound forward scored two goals and assisted on another in his first game with the Rochester Grizzlies, helping them to a 5-1 North American 3 Hockey League victory against the Milwaukee Power at the Rochester Recreation Center.

“I think that there’s just … I had a long 16-hour car ride to get here and I was just motivated to go out and play good and play hard in my first game here,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

• • • • •

PB's 3 STARS

1. Ben Oakland, Grizzlies: Playing in his first game as a Grizzly, the former Austin Bruin scored two goals and assisted on another.

2. Cole Gibson, Grizzlies: The captain looked right at home with a new right winger — Oakland — on his line. Gibson scored 32 seconds into the game, then added two assists.

3. Layten Liffrig, Grizzlies: The former Mankato East standout worked well with linemate and former Rochester Century standout Lyncolon Bielenberg-Howarth. Liffrig scored a goal and added an assist in the win.

• • • • •

When Oakland landed on the NAHL waiver wire this week, a familiar face — Austin Bruins head coach Steve Howard — spotted his name and put some wheels in motion. Oakland spent last season with the Bruins, the NAHL’s big brother to the Grizzlies. His billet family last season was Mike and Amy Cooper, who co-own the Grizzlies and the Bruins along with Craig Patrick.

So making the move to Rochester — with the opportunity for more ice time, power-play time and playing on a team that has its sights set on winning a national championship — was intriguing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I called him when he was leaving Amarillo (on Wednesday) and he said ‘I can leave here today,’” Grizzlies head coach Chris Ratzloff said. “I thought ‘that’s a good sign.' He wants to get here and get started. Some guys might want to go home for a couple of days or something.

“Just the fact that he said ‘I’ll be there for practice on Thursday,’ I knew right then that he was coming in with the right attitude and that’s what we expected out of him. Knowing him as a person, it didn’t surprise me.”

Oakland had one practice on Thursday to get accustomed to his new teammates, and they to him. The Grizzlies’ coaching staff — having watched him last season while he played in Austin — had an idea of how he’d fit into the lineup in Rochester. Ratzloff slotted Oakland in on the left wing on a line centered by captain Cole Gibson, with Max Breon on the right wing.

Gibson and Oakland showed instant chemistry on Friday. Oakland had two goals and an assist, while Gibson scored one goal and assisted on two others.

“It was amazing playing with him,” Gibson said. “He moves the puck quick, he’s fast, he finds open spots and he gets you the puck when you’re open. I can’t say enough good things about him.

“We played together in practice (Thursday) and got the feel of it a little bit. I don’t know what it was, how to explain it, we just seem to find each other and get each other the puck.”

It took Oakland less than a minute to record his first point as a Grizzly. Just 32 seconds into the game, defenseman Mason Thingvold sent him the puck and Oakland sent Gibson in alone on Milwaukee goalie Spencer Northway. Gibson snapped a quick shot high to Northway’s glove side for a 1-0 lead, a lead the Grizzlies never relinquished.

Mankato native Layten Liffrig and Rochester native Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth also had a big night, combining for a pair of goals. Bielenberg-Howarth set up Liffrig 9:44 into the game to make it 2-0. Liffrig returned the favor 4:17 into the second, feeding Bielenberg-Howarth, who deked Northway on the side of the crease and made it 3-0.

ADVERTISEMENT

Breon and Gibson set up Oakland for his first goal with just 1:48 left in the second, a goal that made it 4-0 after two.

The teams traded goals in the third, former Grizzly Max Erstad scoring for the Power and Oakland capping the scoring for the Grizzlies with 9:35 remaining.

“It was good to get that quick goal after the way we’ve been starting games and struggling and struggling in the first period,” Ratzloff said. “It was good to get it quick. … Anytime, playing at home, if you can jump out to a lead right away it makes it harder for the other team.”

Zach Wiese made 21 saves for Rochester (28-6-2) to improve to 15-2-1 this season. Northway stopped 50 shots in the loss for Milwaukee (11-22-2). The teams are scheduled to meet again Saturday at the Rec Center in the series finale at 7:05 p.m.

GRIZZLIES 5, POWER 1

Milwaukee 0-0-1 — 1

Rochester 2-2-1 — 5

First period — 1. ROC, Cole Gibson 12 (Ben Oakland 1, Mason Thingvold 16) :33. 2. ROC, Layten Liffrig 9 (Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth 6, Ian Vannelli 4) 9:44. 3. ROC,

Second period — 3. ROC, Bielenberg-Howarth 4 (Liffrig 21, Logan Schwartzhoff 4) 4:17. 4. ROC, Oakland 1 (Gibson 12, Max Breon 10) 18:12.

Third period — 5. MKE, Max Erstad 13 (Nate Stone 16, Konrad Clements 10) 1:39. 6. ROC, Oakland 2 (Gibson 13, Vannelli 5) 10:25.

Shots on goal — MKE 14-4-4—22; ROC 17-18-20—55. Goalies — MKE, Spencer Northway (L, 8-11-1) 50 saves-55 shots; ROC, Zach Wiese (W, 15-2-1) 21 saves-22 shots. Power-play opportunities — MKE, 0-for-1; ROC, 0-for-2. Penalties — MKE, 2-4 minutes; ROC, 1-2 minutes.