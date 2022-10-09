We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Oakland makes presence felt in return to Grizzlies

Ben Oakland has bounced around frequently during his junior hockey career. He’s always found his footing in Rochester. He’s back with the Grizzlies now and made a strong return Saturday, scoring twice in a win against Mason City.

Rochester Grizzlies logo
Rochester Grizzlies
By Staff reports
October 08, 2022 10:26 PM
ROCHESTER — Ben Oakland has become accustomed to bouncing around.

He’s also becoming accustomed to Rochester as a soft landing spot.

Oakland returned to the Rochester Grizzlies this week — after playing in eight games for the Minnesota Wilderness of the North American Hockey League to open the season — and slid right back into the lineup as if he’d never left.

He picked up where he left off last season with the Grizzlies, scoring twice in the third period on Saturday to lift them to a 4-2 North American 3 Hockey League victory against the Mason City (Iowa) Toros at the Rochester Recreation Center.

BEN.OAKLAND.MUG.jpg
Ben Oakland, Rochester Grizzlies

Oakland spent much of last season in Texas, playing for the Amarillo Wranglers of the NAHL. But when the Wranglers had to set their roster, they didn’t have a spot for Oakland. Instead of pouting, he made the long drive from Amarillo to Rochester and became an integral part of the Grizzlies run to a Fraser Cup championship, putting up 10 goals and 21 points in 19 games (including five goals in four games at the Fraser Cup championship tournament).

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday, Oakland — who signed a tender with the Wilderness late last season and spent the first month-plus of this season with the Cloquet-based NAHL team — found a place on a line with Owen Van Tassel and Brady Strand.

Oakland made his presence felt Saturday when the Grizzlies (8-2-0 overall) needed it most. Tied 2-2 against the Toros entering the third, Oakland scored on a power play, popping in a rebound from low in the right circle with 12:30 to play in the third period. That goal held up as the game winner, then Oakland added an empty-net goal with 21 seconds to play.

Albert Lea High School standout Joseph Yoon — who will re-join the Tigers when the high school season begins next month — scored his first goal as a Grizzly in the first period, then rookie Luke Sawicky added his seventh of the year as Rochester led 2-1 after one.

Mason City’s Marcus Fritel tied the score 2-2 late in the second period, setting up Oakland’s big third period.

Van Tassel and Oakland were the lone Grizzlies with multi-point games, as Van Tassel had two assists.

Rochester Mayo graduate Tate Cothern earned his second victory in as many starts this season, stopping 15 of the 17 shots he faced.

The Grizzlies have next weekend off, then return to action on Oct. 21 and 22 with a two-game series at St. Louis.

BOX SCORE: Rochester Grizzlies 4, Mason City Toros 2

Related Topics: JUNIOR HOCKEYROCHESTER GRIZZLIESNA3HLROCHESTER
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
