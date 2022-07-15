Offense outburst leads Honkers past Bucks

WATERLOO — The Rochester Honkers showed little rust after two days off as the offense produced 10 runs on 15 hits to knock off the Waterloo Bucks Thursday night in Waterloo.

The Honkers are now 4-3 in the second half and 19-22 overall, while the Bucks are 1-6, 10-31.

It was Zachary Meddings that led the Honkers by going 5-for-6 with two RBIs and two runs scored. He led off the second inning with a single, before coming around to score on a Jakob Guardado RBI double. Two more runs would come around as the three-run inning made it 4-0.

Carson Stevens then widened the gap with a two-run single in the third, but the Bucks — have lost five consecutive games — didn't go down quietly.

They answered with two runs of their own, before three more in the fourth to cut the Honkers lead to 6-5.

Yet, Carson Revay, Frank Craska and Cole Mahlum combined for four scoreless innings out of the bullpen. The offense repaid that effort with insurance runs in the sixth and eighth, while icing it with two more in the ninth.

Meddings had an RBI in the sixth and ninth. In all, seven of nine Honkers recorded a hit and six of nine collected an RBI. Four finished with multiple hits in Kevin Dowdell, Dario Gomez, Stevens and Meddings.

The teams wrap up the series tomorrow in Rochester with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m.

Link to full box score