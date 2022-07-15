SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Offense outburst leads Honkers past Bucks

Zachery Meddings led an offense that smashed 15 hits by going 5-for-6 as Rochester improved to 19-22 overall.

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
By Staff reports
July 14, 2022 10:59 PM
WATERLOO — The Rochester Honkers showed little rust after two days off as the offense produced 10 runs on 15 hits to knock off the Waterloo Bucks Thursday night in Waterloo.

The Honkers are now 4-3 in the second half and 19-22 overall, while the Bucks are 1-6, 10-31.

It was Zachary Meddings that led the Honkers by going 5-for-6 with two RBIs and two runs scored. He led off the second inning with a single, before coming around to score on a Jakob Guardado RBI double. Two more runs would come around as the three-run inning made it 4-0.

Carson Stevens then widened the gap with a two-run single in the third, but the Bucks — have lost five consecutive games — didn't go down quietly.

They answered with two runs of their own, before three more in the fourth to cut the Honkers lead to 6-5.

Yet, Carson Revay, Frank Craska and Cole Mahlum combined for four scoreless innings out of the bullpen. The offense repaid that effort with insurance runs in the sixth and eighth, while icing it with two more in the ninth.

Meddings had an RBI in the sixth and ninth. In all, seven of nine Honkers recorded a hit and six of nine collected an RBI. Four finished with multiple hits in Kevin Dowdell, Dario Gomez, Stevens and Meddings.

The teams wrap up the series tomorrow in Rochester with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m.

Link to full box score

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
