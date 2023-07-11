Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Offensive explosion leads Honkers past Larks

Rochester took advantage of 11 walks and three hit by pitches to improve to 3-4 in the second half.

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
By Staff reports
Today at 10:29 PM

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Honkers smashed nine hits and took advantage of 11 walks in a 12-6 win over the Bismarck Larks Monday night at Mayo Field.

The Honkers are now 3-4 in the second half and 21-20 overall, while Bismarck drops to 2-5, 18-23.

Rochester surged ahead with a five-run second inning.

Kyle Fossum and Paul Schoenfeld each delivered run-scoring singles, while Dario Gomez drove in a run with a hit by pitch. Gomez would then come around to score on a wild pitch for the fifth run of the inning.

Rochester would add two more in the fourth on a Nico Regino home run, before scoring three more in the fifth. Kimo Fukofuka and Ian Daugherty each had run-scoring singles for the Honkers in the inning.

Cole Mahlum earned his first win of the season, allowing just one run on five hits in six innings.

Rochester goes for the sweep on Tuesday when it hosts the Larks at 6:35 p.m.

Link to full box score

By Staff reports
