Offensive outburst leads Honkers past Bucks

The Rochester Honkers gave the home crowd at Mayo Field plenty to cheer about on Saturday.

The Honkers recorded 15 hits and drew an impressive 10 walks as they defeated the Waterloo Bucks 17-11 in front of over 800 people.

The Honkers (12-14) led 11-3 after four innings, thanks to a five-run second. Joe Longo and Kevin Dowdell drove in all five runs in the inning with Longo launching a two-run home run, before Kevin Dowdell followed five batters later with a three-run homer.

Theo Hardy, Michael Carico, Dowdell and Nico Regino all collected multiple hits and combined to drive in 10 runs. Hardy finished 4-for-6 to lead the way.

The Bucks (6-20) scored five in the eighth and one more in the ninth to make it closer than it really was.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Honkers go for the sweep Sunday, hosting the Bucks at 5:05 p.m.

Link to full box score