Ohio driver wins on wild opening-night of Gopher 50 at Deer Creek

SPRING VALLEY — Devin Moran survived a wild 25-lap preliminary feature on Thursday night at Deer Creek Speedway to earn his second Lucas Oil Late Model Series win of the season and take home the $5,000 winner's check.

Moran took the lead on lap 12 when the first as second- and third-place cars of Daulton Wilson and Bobby Pierce were forced to the pits. Wilson suffered a flat tire while leading, as did Pierce after hard contact with the turn-four wall.

Jonathan Davenport came home in second followed by Brandon Sheppard, Tim McCreadie, and Tyler Erb.

Piece, who started from the pole, led the opening lap until Wilson, who was seeking his first career win in the Lucas Oil Series, picked up the lead on the second lap. Wilson and Pierce ran first and second until lap 11 when Wilson slowed with a right rear flat tire and Pierce developed issues after slamming into the turn four wall while racing the lead.

Wilson went to the pits for a new tire, but Pierce kept going as the new leader of the race. On the restart to begin lap 12, Pierce slowed and bottled up the field, then he left the track as his car had right rear axle issues. Moran picked up the lead and pulled away from Davenport, crossing the finish line with a massive 2.66-second advantage.

Moran, who started fifth, picked up the eighth win of his Lucas Oil Series career.

"This Deer Creek, it has owed me a win since about 2017," Moran, from Dresden, Ohio, said. "I about had one then. I hadn’t really been back except one time since and what a phenomenal race track, phenomenal facility and it’s going to be a lot of fun racing all weekend."

Moran explained his move to the front after Wilson and Pierce headed pitside clearing the way for him.

"I had just got by Overton for fourth and the the caution came out," Moran said. "It’s a super bummer, especially for Daulton, he is still looking for his first Lucas Oil win and I thought he might have one tonight. They’re a great team."

Another full night of racing is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. tonight, with another preliminary feature to pay $5,000 to the winner. Saturday's Gopher 50 A Main will pay $50,000 to the winner.

Davenport, who is seeking his first Gopher 50 win on Saturday night, was one of the three race leaders and came home in second.

“I guess I needed one more person to fall out of the race to be able to win tonight," Davenport said. "(Moran) was a little bit better than we were. He was a lot different on tires than we were. We were trying some different things for the big race on Saturday. Last year we were really good in the prelims and then we struggled in the big race. Everything we did last year just doesn’t seem to cut the mustard this year.”

Sheppard finished Thursday's race in third.

Completing the top ten were Chris Madden, Hudson O’Neal, Max Blair, Dustin Sorensen, and Spencer Hughes.

Following the checkered flag, Lucas Oil Series points leader Ricky Thornton Jr. made contact with another car, resulting in his disqualification.

Jim Chisholm of Osage, Iowa, won the USRA Modifieds feature Thursday night. He started on the outside of Row 1 and topped a strong field to win the 25-lap race.

The top five was rounded out by Carlos Ahumada Jr. (El Paso, Texas); Lucas Schott (Chatfield); Aaron Benson (Clear Lake, Iowa); and Brandon Davis (Hayfield).

Thursday's complete Gopher 50 preliminary results