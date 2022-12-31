99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports
Our most-read sports stories in 2022

030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5286.jpg
Pine Island's Lauren Elsmore wrestles Simley's Charli Raymond in a 100-pound Girls Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
December 31, 2022 01:00 PM
These were our most-read sports stories on postbulletin.com in 2022.

030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5286.jpg
Prep
Pine Island's Elsmore continues to defy the doubters, including her dad
Former Lake City standout grappler Jason Elsmore did not want his daughter Lauren to wrestle, but the feisty Pine Island freshman has never been one to back down from any challenge.
December 10, 2022 03:20 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Caledonia, Plainview-Elgin-Millville boys basketball Section 1AA Championship
Prep
Boys Basketball '22-'23: 15 players to watch in southeastern Minnesota
The area is loaded with skilled boys basketball players, a number of whom have already committed to play college basketball. Their talents will be on display throughout the season.
December 05, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Recruiting Report
Prep
Recruiting Report: Where are area athletes going?
Here are the Southeast Minnesota athletes who have signed or are being recruited to play collegiate sports.
November 15, 2022 04:10 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Lake City vs. Goodhue Section 1AA Semifinal Girls Basketball
Prep
Girls Basketball '22-'23: 15 Players to Watch in southeastern Minnesota
Southeastern Minnesota has a bevy of girls basketball talent once again. Goodhue has a tandem that figures to be among the best around. Here is a look at 15 of the top non-Rochester players in the area.
November 26, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Grand Meadow vs Lanesboro Football
Prep
'He meant everything to me': Grand Meadow QB Gilbert playing for more than his teammates this fall
For the last 11 years, Cael Gilbert's dad, Troy, was on the sidelines at every Grand Meadow football game. Now, Gilbert is using his senior season to honor the impact his father had on him.
September 29, 2022 11:15 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
RCTC Kennedy Hady
Sports
Mayo grad, RCTC star Hady balances life as volleyball player, mom
Everything Kennedy Hady does, from work, school and volleyball, is for her daughter, Oaklynn.
September 19, 2022 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
02-27 myron glass 06 sj.jpg
Prep
Lourdes coaching legend Myron Glass has died at 78
The second most winning girls basketball coach in Minnesota history, former Lourdes coach Myron Glass, died on Saturday.
October 23, 2022 10:08 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
IOWA WRESTLING VS ILLINOIS
Exclusive
College
K-M grad, wrestling champion Kennedy ready to be 'The Man' at Iowa
Patrick Kennedy, a former four-time state wrestling champion at Kasson-Mantorville, had high hopes when he chose Iowa out of high school. Though he's wasn't in the starting lineup his first two years there, those hopes remain the same. He wants to be a national champion.
April 15, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Will photo.jpg
Prep
Son's suicide prompts Rochester mother to reach out to ski club in son's memory
Carla Miller has started a Rochester Ski Club scholarship fund in her son's memory following the 14-year-old's death by suicide in May.
December 12, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Fillmore Central, Lester Prairie Class A Quarterfinal football
Prep
Fillmore Central makes history, heading to 'The Bank' after thrilling quarterfinal victory over top-ranked LP
The Falcons defense answered the bell one last time Friday, stuffing Lester Prairie on its final drive to secure Fillmore Central's first state football tournament victory.
November 11, 2022 09:48 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten

Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
