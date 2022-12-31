Our most-read sports stories in 2022
These were our most-read sports stories on postbulletin.com in 2022.
Former Lake City standout grappler Jason Elsmore did not want his daughter Lauren to wrestle, but the feisty Pine Island freshman has never been one to back down from any challenge.
The area is loaded with skilled boys basketball players, a number of whom have already committed to play college basketball. Their talents will be on display throughout the season.
Here are the Southeast Minnesota athletes who have signed or are being recruited to play collegiate sports.
Southeastern Minnesota has a bevy of girls basketball talent once again. Goodhue has a tandem that figures to be among the best around. Here is a look at 15 of the top non-Rochester players in the area.
For the last 11 years, Cael Gilbert's dad, Troy, was on the sidelines at every Grand Meadow football game. Now, Gilbert is using his senior season to honor the impact his father had on him.
Everything Kennedy Hady does, from work, school and volleyball, is for her daughter, Oaklynn.
The second most winning girls basketball coach in Minnesota history, former Lourdes coach Myron Glass, died on Saturday.
Exclusive
Patrick Kennedy, a former four-time state wrestling champion at Kasson-Mantorville, had high hopes when he chose Iowa out of high school. Though he's wasn't in the starting lineup his first two years there, those hopes remain the same. He wants to be a national champion.
Carla Miller has started a Rochester Ski Club scholarship fund in her son's memory following the 14-year-old's death by suicide in May.
Fillmore Central makes history, heading to 'The Bank' after thrilling quarterfinal victory over top-ranked LP
The Falcons defense answered the bell one last time Friday, stuffing Lester Prairie on its final drive to secure Fillmore Central's first state football tournament victory.
P-E-M's Kaiden Peters is a three-sport standout who has a choice to make whether he would rather play either college football or basketball. He is currently enjoying a strong season in basketball.
Stewartville forward Jayci Rath is already getting noticed by colleges, including some Division I programs.
Winona native and Rochester resident Kat Dworschak performs with the Timberwolves hip hop team at select home games. In the summer, she’s giving back to her hometown with large dance classes.
The Dodge County boys hockey team received significant contributions from up and down its lineup en route to winning the Blue Division title at this week's Kiwanis Festival boys hockey tournament.