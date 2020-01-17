The conversation took place more than 50 yards from where I was sitting, but I could hear every word.
“Where are you supposed to park when you come out here?” a guy asked.
“Well, some people park in the Mayo lot over there, but I don't think you're supposed to,” came the reply. “On the weekend it seems to be OK, but I think you could still get a ticket.”
Some things never change.
I was ice fishing Cascade Lake on Sunday. It had been years, perhaps a decade, since I drilled a hole out there. Lack of access was the reason I stopped fishing there, and access remains a problem today.
Like a lot of anglers in lake-deprived Olmsted County, I've waited years for Cascade Lake Park to become a reality, complete with a boat ramp and fishing piers. When that happens, I have no doubt that Cascade Lake will rank behind only Lake Zumbro and the Mississippi River among fishing destinations in our region. This lake might need 100 parking spots for pickups and boat trailers.
Right now, some anglers park in the Mayo Clinic commuter lot on Second Street Southwest. (I don't advocate that.) Others park in residential neighborhoods west of the lake and drag their equipment a long way. In the open-water season, I've seen anglers ride in on bicycles.
What's the attraction?
While I'm far from an expert on Cascade Lake, I can speak at least anecdotally about the fishing it offers. I've caught a couple four-pound bass there, and I saw a buddy catch a five-pounder. About 15 springs ago, my nephew and I caught a stringer of crappies that averaged a solid 12 inches. We also took turns getting bit off by something much larger, which we assumed was a northern pike.
As for ice fishing, at one time it was my go-to destination for big sunfish and decent crappies, and I've heard stories about guys catching walleyes through the ice, too.
And the fish are clean.
TOP-NOTCH WATER QUALITY
In my humble opinion, Cascade Lake has the best water quality in the region, with the possible exception being the coldwater Foster-Arend Lake. Rochester's reservoirs get awfully green and stagnant in the summer, and sunfish from those impoundments often show signs of parasites, but I don't think I've ever seen a yellow worm in the flesh of a Cascade-caught sunfish.
Last week I decided that I'd let the access issue drive me away from the lake for far too long, and I was eager to see what I could do when I found my way back onto the ice. A few shelters were grouped together near the middle of the lake, so I went another direction in search of my former hot spots.
I failed miserably. Over the years, the landmarks I'd used to pinpoint good areas had changed or vanished. I drilled hole after hole without finding fish, and when my Vexilar did show some blips, I couldn't coax them into biting.
The fact is that Cascade isn't easy fishing. The main body of the current lake (it will get bigger once mining operations end) is basically a flat-bottomed sandy bowl, with a consistent 14 feet of water. There's virtually no structure, so the fish seem to roam at random. Finding them can be tough.
So I gave up and joined the crowd. I walked within 30 yards of a shelter on the edge of the main group, cranked out a hole and dropped down a jig tipped with a waxworm.
After a few minutes, a fish suddenly appeared on the Vexilar, then slammed my jig.
I missed it. Then I missed it again.
Eventually, however, I started connecting. The bite wasn't hot, but I pulled in a half-dozen respectable sunnies over the next half hour. Then, when some guys packed up their gear and left, I strolled over to their spot and pulled in a few bigger fish, some of them close to 8 inches long. Not huge, but still good enough to keep if I'd wanted a meal.
After 90 minutes of catching and releasing about 30 sunfish – no crappies, unfortunately – I began the long, slippery trudge back to my pickup. On my way out, however, I ran into a guy who was just getting started.
He told me he'd grown up fishing Cascade Lake and neighboring Manorwoods Lake. He now lives in St. Paul, and he had driven down to Rochester on Sunday just to fish Cascade. He shared stories of 20-inch walleyes, big crappies and bigger largemouth bass.
Think about that for a minute. A guy who lives within a few miles of dozens of big lakes came to Rochester to go fishing.
So yeah, I think it's safe to say that Cascade Lake Park will be a busy place when it's finished a few years from now.
Until then, choose your parking spot carefully.
Eric Atherton is an Outdoors writer from Rochester. He can be reached at sports@postbulletin.com