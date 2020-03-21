The conclusion of ice fishing season tends to arrive rather abruptly – sometimes in a matter of just a few hours.
Many years ago, I ventured onto Cascade Lake in mid-March on a balmy day. The edge ice was a bit mushy but nothing to concern me, and I enjoyed a glorious afternoon of pulling sunfish and crappies through holes that other anglers had drilled days before.
A gentle south wind had been blowing when I arrived, and by the time I had enough fish for a good meal, that breeze had freshened considerably – enough to move the free-floating sheet of ice I'd unwittingly been fishing upon.
When I tried to get back to my truck, I discovered 15 feet of open water between me and the shoreline. Oops.
After trudging to the other side of the lake and dragging my sled over mud, grass and weeds for a quarter-mile, I decided ice fishing season was over.
Ten days ago I had a less-exciting but still memorable conclusion to the 2020 ice fishing season.
My favorite fishing spot had a bit of open water along its shore, but not enough to stop me. The bulk of the lake still had a solid 15 inches of ice, and I had the entire place to myself. The late-afternoon sun felt good on my neck, and the first hole I checked showed a few fish suspended off the bottom.
The bite wasn't aggressive, and most of the fish that hit were small, but I sorted out a handful of 8-inch sunfish. Twice I thought I'd hooked a dandy, only to find that a hungry bass had inhaled my jig.
The third time that happened, it wasn't a bass that came through the ice, nor a big sunfish.
It was a yellow-bellied bullhead.
In 20-plus years of ice fishing, I've caught exactly four bullheads, and this was by far the biggest. I tossed it onto the ice, clicked a picture of it and sent it to my brother-in-law, Randy, and my nephew, Todd, with the message: “This might be a sign that it's time to put away the ice fishing gear.”
Randy: “Yep, I think you're right. Was that the first time?”
Todd: “Ha! Been a while since I've seen a bullhead come through the ice!”
Me: “Second one this year. About 17 years ago, Todd caught one that would've been a state record.”
True story, that. In 2003, long before I had a Vexilar, Todd and I were fishing near the western shore of Gamehaven Reservoir when he set the hook into what we hoped was a huge largemouth bass. Todd fought it for five minutes before the hole filled up with the fattest, ugliest yellow bullhead we'd ever seen. It was absolutely huge.
Todd proceeded to kick it all the way over to the shore, then walked away.
“That might be a state record!” I said in protest.
“I don't want my name associated with a bullhead,” he said.
Ah, memories.
Back in the present, the bullhead I'd caught continued to flop around on the ice. I wasn't going to clean it, and I really didn't want to put it back into the water, but I didn't want to watch it suffocate, either. So I walked over and nudged it toward a nearby hole, then watched it swim away. Man, bullheads are tough.
When I returned to my rod, I discovered that I no longer had the ice to myself. One hundred yards away, two large beavers had come up through the open water along the shore and were now sitting on the ice, staring at me. I tried to get closer for a picture, but they spooked back into the water and disappeared.
Five minutes later, they were back.
I texted Todd and Randy again: “I've got two beavers on the ice 100 yards away, staring right at me.”
Todd: “That's better than them swimming up your hole in the ice and making you pee a little. Also something that happened 17 years ago.”
Another true story. Back then, Todd and I had just purchased a Frabill ice shelter that was heavy to haul and a pain to set up but fairly comfortable once we were fishing. It had a plastic floor with flip-up openings to fish through, but the floor was loud. Every time we shifted on our buckets, the creaking and crackling echoed across the ice.
We were back on Gamehaven, perhaps a few weeks after the bullhead incident, when a muskrat decided to pay us a visit.
This thing didn't just stick its head up and then disappear back into the water. Oh no. It came all the way through the hole and into the shelter with us.
I can't remember if anyone else was fishing that day, but if they were, the commotion they saw and heard was epic. Never have two anglers made a less-graceful exit from a shelter than we did that day. We both fell off our buckets as we scrambled to unzip the two side doors and escape the potential ravages of a rodent.
The muskrat eventually found its way back under the ice, and we eventually worked up the courage to return to the shelter – but for the rest of that trip, we kept the doors unzipped, just in case.
Good times.
The beavers disappeared for good shortly before sunset, and with six keepers in my bucket, I headed back toward the parking lot. As I approached the shore, I found a lot more open water than had been there three hours earlier.
One more warm day would likely spell the end of worry-free ice fishing, and my motto is that if you're worried, you shouldn't be out there. So, the next time I encounter a beaver on that lake, I'll probably be in my float tube.
Yep, that's happened to me, too. And the beaver was just as startled as I was.