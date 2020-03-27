  • 46°

Campgrounds are temporarily closing but people can still enjoy Minnesota's state parks

Bikes
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources manages the Glacial Lakes State Trail, which runs through portions of Kandiyohi County. One success the DNR has had is the extension of the trail corridor from New London to Sibley State Park, including the construction of a tunnel at U.S. Highway 71 and County Road 40, in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Transportation. West Central Tribune file photo 
 

ST. PAUL — Campgrounds at state parks are temporarily closing this weekend in response to the “stay at home” executive order that goes into effect Saturday.

However, state parks will remain open and Minnesotans are encouraged to spend time outdoors — as long as they practice social distancing.

The Department of Natural Resources had already canceled naturalist programs and closed all state park and recreation area visitor centers, contact stations, and other non-essential buildings.

On Friday it was announced that campgrounds and lodging in state parks, state recreation areas and state forests, as well as group rentals of day-use facilities like trail centers and enclosed picnic shelters, would be closed until May 1 to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The DNR will waive all cancellation and modification fees for camping and rental reservations so Minnesotans can make changes to their travel plans.

 

In the meantime, people are encouraged to use the trails in state parks as long as social distancing is respected.

The State Emergency Operations Center said officials have already observed crowding at some state parks and trails and that people must keep their distance from others.

“Visitors must maintain social distancing and stay close to home when recreating outdoors,” according to the State Emergency Operations Center, which offered the suggestion to spend time outside among a list of tips for helping Minnesotans survive their first weekend under the new “stay at home” restrictions.

Visitors can purchase permits online before heading to a state park or recreation area, or at self-pay stations located at park entrances, according to the DNR.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reports seeing a 20% increase in bike and pedestrian traffic since March 13, when Gov. Tim Walz first declared the Peacetime Emergency in Minnesota.

Minnesotans with questions about the stay at home order are encouraged to see the FAQs section of the Governor’s COVID-19 website.

What's your reaction?

0
0
0
0
0

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News - Answer Man

News - Heard on the Street

News - Public Safety

Obituaries

Photo Galleries

Sponsored Content