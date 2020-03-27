Campgrounds are temporarily closing but people can still enjoy Minnesota's state parks

ST. PAUL — Campgrounds at state parks are temporarily closing this weekend in response to the “stay at home” executive order that goes into effect Saturday.
However, state parks will remain open and Minnesotans are encouraged to spend time outdoors — as long as they practice social distancing.
The Department of Natural Resources had already canceled naturalist programs and closed all state park and recreation area visitor centers, contact stations, and other non-essential buildings.
On Friday it was announced that campgrounds and lodging in state parks, state recreation areas and state forests, as well as group rentals of day-use facilities like trail centers and enclosed picnic shelters, would be closed until May 1 to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The DNR will waive all cancellation and modification fees for camping and rental reservations so Minnesotans can make changes to their travel plans.
In the meantime, people are encouraged to use the trails in state parks as long as social distancing is respected.
The State Emergency Operations Center said officials have already observed crowding at some state parks and trails and that people must keep their distance from others.
“Visitors must maintain social distancing and stay close to home when recreating outdoors,” according to the State Emergency Operations Center, which offered the suggestion to spend time outside among a list of tips for helping Minnesotans survive their first weekend under the new “stay at home” restrictions.
Visitors can purchase permits online before heading to a state park or recreation area, or at self-pay stations located at park entrances, according to the DNR.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation reports seeing a 20% increase in bike and pedestrian traffic since March 13, when Gov. Tim Walz first declared the Peacetime Emergency in Minnesota.
Minnesotans with questions about the stay at home order are encouraged to see the FAQs section of the Governor’s COVID-19 website.