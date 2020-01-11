Nine years ago, my sister Heidi bought a German shorthaired pointer puppy at a Pheasants Forever banquet in Iowa. She and her husband, Randy, already had a shorthair named Gus, but Randy wasn't one to say “No” to Heidi.
They named the puppy Chance. He was a gamble, and he's lived up to his name. His athleticism and energy are stunning, and he seizes any opportunity to get loose and explore the world.
Hunting-wise, I'd call Chance a late bloomer. He has good pointing instincts, but he generally works in the shadow of Gus, who hunts deliberately and efficiently, with a stoic, single-minded dedication to his craft.
I've always loved Gus. On a good day, I like Chance. On other days, I tolerate him.
Until last weekend.
When I arrived at Randy and Heidi's house in rural Cedar Falls on Jan. 4, I encountered a winter wonderland. Every tree wore a delicate coating of fresh snow, and the tall grass bent gently under a blanket of fluff. Underfoot the snow was soft and silent.
In other words, one couldn't draw up a better day to hunt pheasants.
A SOLID START
We began on public land where I and my yellow Lab, Roxie, worked the ditch next to a railroad grade while Randy took Gus, Chance and 2-year-old Zoey – who was born 63 days after Chance got loose and got lucky – into a field of tall grass.
I was approaching the corner of the property when Chance's collar gave a hawk screech, indicating he was on point. I immediately took Roxie toward Randy, hoping to discourage the bird from running.
A hen flushed, followed by a rooster that fell to Randy's second shot. Another rooster then made its escape, flying right in front of Randy's empty gun as Chance, Gus and Zoey raced to retrieve the first bird.
“I should have had a double,” Randy said as he took the rooster from Chance. “I love watching birds flush out of the snow like that.”
An hour of walking produced no more flushes, so later that afternoon we drove to a farm near Janesville, where we met up with landowner Kim Fox. Randy and I had hunted this land earlier in the season, and we knew the birds tend to hang out on a high ridge of CRP but escape by flying east across a gravel road.
To prevent that from happening, Roxie and I hiked a quarter-mile to block that side. When Randy and Kim came into view a few minutes later, our pinch plan paid off.
A rooster flushed about 20 yards from Randy, and he dropped it with a single shot. He barely had time to reload before another rooster got up, this time much further out, and it took two shots for Randy to tumble it into the grass.
Roxie and I raced over to help retrieve, but by the time we arrived, Chance had already found the first bird. “Good boy!” Randy said as he held the rooster high.
“Where'd the other one go down?” I asked as Roxie ran circles around me, excited by the scent of multiple birds.
“Down there further,” Randy said. “He was out there a ways.”
At that moment another rooster flushed, and Kim dropped it at what had to be nearly 50 yards. Roxie joined the parade of dogs that wanted to make the retrieve.
With that bird in Kim's vest, we resumed our search, but it proved fruitless. After 10 minutes, we gave up and moved through a strip of timber and into some grassy bottomlands.
Chance pointed almost immediately, and Randy had a perfect look when the rooster flushed, but he held his fire before taking one distant, desperation shot that didn't connect.
“It stayed so low that all I could see was my dog,” he said.
Then Chance disappeared.
His e-collar has a half-mile range, but he can cover that distance in about 20 seconds when the mood strikes. We called and called, to no avail.
“He could be anywhere,” Randy said. “He might be back on top in the CRP field. He's done this before.”
Randy and Kim stood at the edge of a field, trying to figure out where to look for Chance, when Zoey suddenly just a few feet from them. Within seconds, Gus joined her. Kim took a step toward the nearby woods, where the cover was so thin that it seemed impossible a bird was there.
The rooster flushed from under a downed tree in front of the dogs, and Kim calmly dropped it with one shot.
“I was standing in front of Randy, so I guess that one was up to me!” he said as Roxie, Zoey and Gus dashed out to fetch the bird. “I don't really care if I shoot birds, but I love watching the dogs.”
Right on cue, Chance came dashing in, seemingly from out of nowhere.
“Oh, so now you show up,” Randy said, relieved. “One shot and you come running.”
A few minutes later, Chance again pointed as we worked through a small slough. Kim missed with his first shot, and his gun jammed. He was still working the action on his autoloader when a second rooster flushed in front of him, and this one's escape route brought it within 40 yards of me.
With zero birds in my vest, I swung out a big lead and fired, and the bird tumbled onto a snow-covered mudflat, where Roxie pounced on it.
A GRAND FINALE
As we hiked out of the bottomland and toward the pickups, Randy suggested that we still had time to look for the rooster we'd lost earlier. “I'd like to get my limit,” he admitted.
“I just assumed we were going to look for it,” I replied.
We spread out in the tall grass and were still several hundred yards from the place the bird had fallen when Chance, who had circled far ahead of us, suddenly slowed down and began creeping my way.
Then he froze. I slowly walked in, figuring that he'd found a tight-holding hen. When I was 10 feet away I could see Chance's dilated nostrils and unblinking eyes as he stared at a small clump of grass in front of me.
I kicked at the weeds, and the world instantly exploded in color and snow as a rooster erupted, nearly hitting me in the chest, then fell back to the ground and ran.
Roxie, who had watched the action from a few yards away, soon had the bird in her jaws.
I held the still-flapping rooster high. “Chance found it!” I shouted.
Randy pumped his fist and said “Yeah!” He had his three-bird limit, and thanks to Chance, we'd recovered every bird we'd shot.
If it's true that every dog has his day – and I'd like to think so – then Jan. 4, 2020, belonged to Chance.