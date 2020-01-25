Outdoors
Tully’s Ice Fishing Memorial Tournament: Jan. 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Big Norway Lake, south side lake access, $20 per hole, 12 and under free. Five categories and two age groups along with door prizes. Funds support scholarships for local outdoorsmen from local schools. For more about the Anthony Tullis memorial tournament, see www.tullymemorial.com.
West Central Chapter Minnesota Darkhouse and Angling Association: 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at O’Neil’s in Spicer. Gary Leistico, an environmental lawyer, will be the guest speaker. The annual raffle will be held. Everyone interested in winter fishing is welcome.
Farming
Fair farm rental informational meetings: According to the most recent University of Minnesota figures, statewide rental rates for farmland declined 1.6% between 2017 and 2018, putting pressure on landlords’ bottom lines. At the same time, commodity prices for corn and soybean have plummeted, making farmland rental costs an important factor for farmers and their profit margins.
One meeting is still set for the area:
- Willmar: Jan. 29, 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Mid Central Research and Outreach Center
Women in Ag Network: Feb. 4, 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Willmar Conference Center. The fifth annual conference, “Celebrating Agriculture,” will be a day of learning and networking for women involved in agriculture. The keynote speaker will be Kim Bremmer, founder of Ag Inspirations. She will speak about tangible steps farmers can take to positively move their farms and careers forward, even during difficult times in agriculture. Breakout sessions will feature three diverse tracks for attendees to choose from: personal development, financial management and soil and water quality. The day will end with a panel discussion, “Celebrating Innovators,” featuring local women in agriculture who have taken unique approaches in their areas of agriculture. Advance registration is required at z.umn.edu/2020WAGNConferenceReg. Regular registrations are $65 and accepted until Jan. 28. Late registration is $80 and accepted after Jan. 28 if space allows.
Private pesticide applicator certification renewal: Feb. 14, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., American Legion, Montevideo. Certification is required if you apply pesticides to land or sites you own, rent or lease for the production of agriculture commodities. For more information, contact Liz Stahl at 507-372-3900, ext. 3912, or email at stah0012@umn.edu.
Pesticide applicator testing: Feb. 28 or April 24, 8 a.m. to noon, Renville County Government Service Center in Olivia, conducted by the Renville Soil, Water and Conservation District. Review the Minnesota Department of Ag website for testing requirements or call Mike Sandager at 320-523-1550, ext. 101, or email Michael.Sandager@mn.nacdnet.net with any questions. The website is https://www.mda.state.mn.us/pesticide-fertilizer/pesticide-applicator-licensing.
Nitrogen Smart: The Nitrogen Smart educational program for producers presents fundamentals for maximizing economic return on nitrogen investments while minimizing nitrogen losses. The morning fundamentals session delivers high-quality, research-based education. The certification is valid for three years after participants complete the fundamentals course. The advanced session is available to returning participants or to new participants that attend the morning fundamentals course. Both are also available as an online course. The classes are free and no advance registration required.
Classes in the area include:
- Willmar: March 2, 9 a.m. Fundamentals, 1 p.m. Advanced, Willmar Conference Center;
- Appleton: March 3, 9 a.m. Fundamentals, 1 p.m. Advanced, Appleton Civic Center.
MARL Class XI: Applications are now being accepted for the Minnesota Agriculture & Rural Leadership Class XI. MARL, now in its 20th year, is a two-year educational experience featuring nine two- and three-day, in-state seminars, a six-day national study seminar in Washington, D.C., and a 10- to 14-day international study seminar. Applications will be accepted through April 24. The first session will be Nov. 23-24 in St. Cloud. The application form, instructions and answers to frequently asked questions are available online at www.marlprogram.org/application. Interested individuals can join special webinars, and may contact Executive Director Olga Reuvekamp at 507-537-6430 or Olga.reuvekamp@smsu.edu. The curriculum is designed to have immediate applicability for active leaders. Each session features a mix of leadership study, personal skill-building, and location-related subject matter. A majority of each class’ makeup is agricultural producers, and others are professionals involved in rural and ag-related organizations. Most of the activities occur over the winter months.
Gardening
The Scoop on Soil: Feb. 19, noon to 1 p.m., AgCountry Auditorium, University of Minnesota’s West Central Research and Outreach Center, 46352 State Hwy. 329 in Morris. Nate Dalman, horticulture researcher at the center, will compare common fertilizers and potting soils and discuss which one(s) are the best for gardens, containers and hanging baskets. This “Come Grow with Us” class is free, but donations are accepted. For more information, call 320-589-1711.
Douglas County Let’s Get Growing: April 4, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Discovery Middle School, Alexandria, the University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardeners of Douglas County annual educational day. Keynote speaker Dr. Joe Storlien will speak on “Gardening in Minnesota’s Changing Climate.” There will be breakout sessions with more than 30 topics. For more information, call the Extension Office at 320-762-3890 or online at extension.umn.edu/douglas. Tickets are $30 in advance by March 27 or $35 cash or check at the door.