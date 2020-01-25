WILLMAR — Low unemployment, an aging workforce, and a desire to attract a more diverse workforce to reflect the population it serves.
Add it all up, and it explains why Scott Roemhildt, Cathy Fouchi and Jack Nelson devoted a good portion of January 16 to meeting with people interested in working for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The agency realizes it’s important to actively recruit employees, they explained.
The three DNR employees set up a table at the CareerForce office in the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services building in Willmar for a workforce event. It was advertised for veterans, as well as others looking for DNR jobs. One day earlier, Roemhildt and Fouchi took on the same duties in Marshall.
Roemhildt is the southern regional director for the DNR in its New Ulm office, where Fouchi serves as the southern region’s planning director. Nelson is the manager of Sibley State Park near New London.
“Yeah, I’ve got the perfect job,” said Nelson. Being a park manager in the most highly regarded state park system in the country makes him very fortunate, as does the opportunity to make his career by pursuing his passion for the outdoors, he said.
Pursuing that passion requires a commitment. Most DNR employees begin their careers doing grunt work, taking on summer laborer positions for the chance to get in the door, they said. It’s not a bit unusual to come out of college with a four-year degree, and take a seasonal position as a laborer and climb the ladder, moving to different locations as openings occur, they explained.
“I’m an anomaly nowadays,” laughed Nelson. “Graduated from the school of hard knocks.”
He grew up camping and enjoying the outdoors, and started out as a laborer with the National Park Service. Having grown up near Pipestone and the Pipestone National Monument, he said he was aware of outdoor career opportunities.
Fouchi said the outdoors are in her genes, dating back at least to her great-grandfather, an avid outdoorsman. She grew up in Louisiana, where a teacher introduced her to oceanography and marine biology while in high school. It stoked her interest in science. She earned a bachelor’s degree in forestry and wildlife at Louisiana State University. She, too, started as a laborer after graduation.
Fouchi started working at a time when the doors were finally being opened for women in outdoors and science focused careers, she said. All the same, she remembers how her dad asked her when she was going to get a “real job” as she pursued her outdoor-focused career.
Roemhildt also grew up an avid outdoors person, and said he was determined to find a career that matched his passion. The regional director said he used to believe the DNR was all about enforcement only, and so pursued opportunities with other organizations with an outdoor mission. “My work experiences funneled me into the DNR,” he said.
Times are changing, he said. It’s becoming more challenging for the DNR to find employees who have specialized studies in various disciplines, such as fisheries or wildlife research. It is taking longer to find people with the preferred qualifications for some positions, said Roemhildt.
The DNR is also committed to diversifying its workforce, and that also makes it important for the agency to devote resources to recruiting.
Another factor is the aging of the workforce. Fortunately, the DNR does not have a “bubble” of soon-to-be retirees working through the system, said Roemhildt. The number of retirees leaving the system is consistent, but a concern. In the last few years, about 20 percent of the management and leadership positions underwent change due to retirements, he explained.
The DNR had 54 jobs posted state-wide on the day before the three arrived in Willmar. Overall, the agency has roughly 2,700 base employees. Its total workforce is around 4,300 when counting seasonal employees.
Seasonal employees are very important to all seven of the DNR divisions, and especially in the parks and trails division, said Nelson.
Seasonal employment offers the best opportunity for getting a start with the DNR, the three said. It also offers opportunities for people of all ages. Plenty of seasonal workers are “retired but not tired,” or people who complete other careers but want to continue working but not full time, year around.
They advised the job hunters they met to develop relationships with staff in the DNR offices where they’d like to work. They also suggested taking advantage of volunteer opportunities with the DNR. It’s a good way to develop those relationships, they pointed out.
Another piece of advice they offered to their guests was to pay attention to their resumes. Nelson said that a few weeks after he landed his first job with the national park system, his supervisor showed him the tall stack of applications he had received for his job. Only one was typed. It was Nelson’s. He was rewarded for his hunt-and-peck typing effort with the job that launched his career.
The three are quick to point out that when it comes to recruiting workers, the DNR is looking for people with all sorts of different skills. Roemhildt said one prospect told him: “I love the outdoors, but I’m an accountant.” To which he quickly responded: “We hire accountants.”
Restaurant managers, too. They’re needed at Itasca State Park, Fouchi said. She emphasized that the mix of skills needed for various roles in the DNR covers the gamut.
The three long-time employees said the DNR is a family friendly employer, and that they appreciate the benefits package it offers to state employees. They also appreciate its emphasis on health and safety.
They said they love working with people who are passionate about their jobs.
They also enjoy working for the people who enjoy the outdoors. These are people who are passionate about what draws them to the outdoors, said Roemhildt. DNR employees are lucky enough to help them experience it, he explained.
“The variety of things we run into every single day,” said Roemhildt, when asked what he enjoys. “Never boring, never the same.”
Said Nelson: “Every single day I have an opportunity to have a positive impact not only on our natural resources but the people who use them.”