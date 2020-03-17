ST. PAUL -- A century ago, when the flu pandemic created worldwide chaos, people learned that sunshine was a great disinfectant, and getting outdoors was encouraged as a way to fight the virus. Much has changed in 100 years, but with a new coronavirus pandemic causing world-wide challenges, officials from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources feel that getting outside to a park is an excellent flu fighter.
“Now is a great time to get outdoors,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen, in a statement noting that state parks, campgrounds, recreation areas and public lands remain open statewide. “Parks are a great place to do some social distancing and enjoy the health benefits of nature.”
But with the advice of state health officials, the DNR is also canceling or postponing a number of public events in an effort to reduce the number of people congregating and hopefully slow the spread of COVID-19. So while state parks are open for visitors, state park visitor centers, contact stations and other buildings are closed. Park admissions can be paid at self-pay stations, and visitors may purchase daily and yearly park passes online.
Within the parks, restroom facilities and shower buildings will remain open, and the DNR has pledged increased cleaning. State park naturalist programs are canceled until the department determines which, if any, of the programs are compatible with social distancing.
While the DNR remains open for business, they are also encouraging remote options which allow for social distance, such as purchasing and renewing licenses online, making camping reservations by phone and contacting the department’s information centers via email rather than in person. If you do visit a DNR office, the personnel there have been instructed to maintain a 6- to 10-foot distance, per department of health guidelines. The DNR website is www.dnr.state.mn.us.