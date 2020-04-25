Turkey hunting is off to a big start.
The decision by the state to open the "A" and "B" seasons to over-the-counter sales instead of by lottery has resulted in big increases. The "A" season license sales more than doubled this year. As of Monday of this week, or six days into the sales, the "A" sales jumped from 5,898 in 2019, to 12,431 in 2020, according to information from Cory Netland, wildlife manager with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources in New London.
But there’s more at play than just the lifting of the lottery period. Resident archery license sales, which are not impacted by the season change, are up by about 36% compared to last year at this time. Similarly, the youth turkey license sales are up 52% thus far this year.
“ I think it is fairly easy to see why there might be more kids with time to give turkey hunting a go,” Netland pointed out in an email to the Tribune.
Harvest numbers are up as more take to the field in the early season. The first six-day reported turkey harvest is up by 43% from 2019, according to the DNR.
There’s lots of time yet to hunt, and it appears more hunters will be venturing out this year as compared to last. The wildlife manager said that overall license sales are up by 48 percent at this point.
Along with the end of the lottery time period, Netland said he also believes that the increase in interest can indirectly be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. There are more people with some free time this spring to be alone in the woods.
And, he pointed out that the weather has been ideal for mid-April. That’s certainly likely to have attracted more hunters.
Here’s another possible reason for more interest: Lots of hunters are reporting there are a lot of birds out there as well.
“As many as I’ve ever seen,” said Tom Kalahar of Olivia, who has been hunting sites in the Minnesota River Valley and Hawk Creek.
An avid turkey hunter, Kalahar devotes much of his turkey hunting season to serving as a mentor to introduce others to the sport. As to his passion for turkey hunting, consider his own words: “There's no more beautiful creature in the woods,” said Kalahar. "And that gobble? When I die I want turkey gobbles instead of music at my funeral.”
That said, here’s his sage advice for those going out in the early season: “Talk to the hens.”
Kalahar said, when reached on Wednesday, that, at least until this point, he’s seen hens and toms still roosting together. Later in the season will be the time to call in the lone toms, as the hens will be on their eggs. For now, hens and toms are likely to still be in close proximity.
“Talk to the hens,” said Kalahar. “Don’t talk to the toms because they are not coming. If you can get the hens to come the toms will follow.”