Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW, SOME BLOWING AND DRIFTING THIS EVENING...BITTER
COLD WIND CHILLS INTO FRIDAY...

.AN ARCTIC FRONT WILL SWEEP ACROSS THE AREA TONIGHT, BRINGING
AROUND AN INCH OF SNOW, STRONG NORTHWEST WINDS, AND RAPIDLY
FALLING TEMPERATURES.

THE SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW COULD MAKE FOR SLIPPERY TRAVEL THIS
EVENING. MEANWHILE, THE SHARPLY FALLING TEMPERATURES WITH THE
PASSAGE OF THE FRONT COULD CAUSE WET AND SLUSHY ROADS TO QUICKLY
FREEZE. THE ICY PATCHES WILL BRING ANOTHER HAZARDOUS ELEMENT TO
TRAVEL.

IN ADDITION, THE WIND AND COLD WITH MAKE FOR BITTER COLD WIND
CHILLS OVERNIGHT, PERSISTING INTO FRIDAY.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...SNOW UP TO 1 INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH WITH
LOCALIZED BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 35
BELOW ZERO.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST IOWA AND
SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA.

* WHEN...FOR THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT. FOR THE WIND CHILL ADVISORY, FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST THURSDAY.

* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW
COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS
COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND
CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 10
MINUTES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.

USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A
HAT, AND GLOVES.

THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.

&&

  • 32°

Video captures wolves in northern Minnesota eating blueberries

  • Updated
Wolf Research
Voyageurs Wolf Project researchers Austin Homkes (left) and Tom Gable watch a video of a wolf that triggered the trail camera in the background. The project, a collaboration between the University of Minnesota and Voyageurs National Park, tracks and studies wolves in and near the park during the ice-free months. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com
 

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. — The Voyageurs Wolf Project posted to its Facebook page Wednesday, Feb. 12, what is believed to be the first-ever footage of wolves eating blueberries in northern Minnesota.

The video, which is from July 2019, was captured on remote cameras and is likely the first footage of wolves in a boreal forest environment consuming blueberries, project lead Thomas Gable said in a University of Minnesota news release Wednesday morning.

The project, a collaboration between the University of Minnesota and Voyageurs National Park, uses GPS collars to study wolf behavior from April to October in the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem of northern Minnesota.

Though unable to get it on film, researchers had previously discovered blueberries are part of wolves' diets, with one researcher even observing an adult wolf regurgitating blueberries to five wolf pups. In another past revelation, they filmed wolves hunting and eating fish out of streams as a regular part of their diet.

On Tuesday, the project published research from its studies on wolves regurgitating blueberries to feed their pups.

Footage of the wolves can be viewed below.

 

