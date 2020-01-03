Going by the calendar, the ice fishing and winter recreation season should be in full swing. But weather forecasts and recent high temperatures say otherwise.
“We expect at the beginning of January to have more solid ice that’s more dependable -- that’s not the case right now,” said Lisa Dugan, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recreation safety outreach coordinator.
With high temperatures above freezing two days in a row, DNR officials are warning people to check ice thickness before venturing on lakes. They advise people to observe “double thickness” guidelines on ice that has been going through the recent freeze/thaw cycles.
That means people going on ice are advised to double usual thickness guidelines -- four inches of ice for a person; five to seven inches for an ATV or snowmobile; eight inches to a foot of ice for a small car; and at least 12 to 15 inches for medium trucks.
White ice may include slush, and Dugan said people should ensure the ice thickness is twice those figures. She advises there aren’t likely areas of ice that can currently support vehicles in Southeast Minnesota or the Twin Cities Metro area.
The DNR does not measure ice nor issue thickness reports, Dugan, added.
“Just because it changes so frequently,” she said.
There has been at least one death due to falling through ice this season, and several vehicles were reported to have fallen through ice in Southwest Minnesota, she said.
Ironically, the warmer weather and precipitation has also led to some "iced in" fish houses. That happens on lakes when warmer, wet precipitation banks up against structures. When the temperature then drops, the structures get stuck in the ice..
The freeze/thaw cycle has also played havoc with ground winter sports. However, city recreation staff took some preventive measures at some of the nine city ice rinks. Before covering the rinks with water around Thanksgiving, staff used turf paint to make the rinks white.
“We think that alleviated some of the melting,” said Mike Schaber, Rochester parks operations manager.
However, the move didn’t prevent all melting. Normally, staff will clean the rinks with brooms and groom them with fresh water. When warm weather settles in, that work could do more harm than good to the soft ice.
“A lot of times if it gets as warm as it did last week, we just stay off them,” Schaber said. “It’s been a strange year.”