LATE-SEASON ICE TIPS

• Use light line. Two-pound test on a limber rod will handle most panfish just fine.

• Use a jigging spoon to attract fish to your area, then use tiny jigs to entice a bite.

• Tie jigs so that they hang horizontally.

• Try a rod holder. Sometimes the best way to entice fish is to suspend a perfectly motionless bait in front of them.