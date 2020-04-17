LANESBORO — It was the early 1950s, the early-May trout opener was the next day and the farm boy growing up along Duschee Creek was told he could go out with his dad only if he was awake when his dad left before dawn to get a good spot.
“I stayed up all night to go trout fishing,” said Lewis Taylor, now 73. “I wasn’t going to go to sleep, I was going to go fishing.”
And he did.
The boy and his dad, George Taylor, joined hundreds of others along the well-known creek near Lanesboro, all eager to take part in the opener. It was a big party, much bigger than it is along that creek today, said Taylor who now lives in Rochester.
“On opening day there used to be cars lined up from the fish hatchery all the way to highway 16,” he remembers. Just being out “was an adventure in itself … there were tons of people on that creek. It used to get so crowded you’d have lines crossed over each other; it was a regular circus.”
People didn’t fight when lines crossed “but people would be irritated.,” he said. “Everyone was good sports. You would have to sit and untangle your lines, it was really something”
Staying up all night to take part in that circus was worth it.
Taylor was fishing with a cane pole and worms for bait, along with several adults where Duschee joins the Root River. Others were catching carp but the boy caught a trout, a big trout. He was swamped with advice on how to land it but then -- NO! The black braided line got hung up on a tree limb.
Adults weren’t going to disappoint the boy. Four or five created a human chain and one was able to reach the fish. Just as he grabbed it, the fish threw the hook but the grip was solid and the elated boy had then biggest trout of his life -- about four pounds. “I caught that big fish and had to show it off to everybody,” he said.
Memories like that don’t fade.
When the new season opens Saturday, things will be a lot tamer along Duschee, he said. It won’t be “anything like it was back then,” he said. “In fact, it hasn’t been anything like that in years.”
Another thing: Taylor won’t be there. Knee replacements and other ailments make it hard to walk along streams. But he remembers Duschee. He fished that creek from his farm house well up into the valley, several miles of what is now prime trout waters. “It was in my blood,” he said. “I don’t think there is anyone alive today who fished more on Duschee Creek than I did.”
TROUT FISHING HAS CHANGED OVER GENERATIONS
Trout fishing, streams and limits were very different when Lewis Taylor stayed up all night about 65 year ago to fish the trout opener.
Minnesota Conservation Volunteer magazines from the late 1940s and early 1950s told of streams ravaged by such poor land use that dirt covered vital rocky bottoms where trout spawn and where they get a lot of their food. Also, more water was running directly off the land and no longer seeping into the ground, feeding springs that send cold water into the streams.
Trout numbers were low, ranging from 10 pounds per acre to a peak of 200 pounds, with an average of 40 pounds, according to a 1949 article. Many of the fish had to be stocked. The science of habitat improvement was in its infancy.
Today, most trout streams average 200 pounds per acre, according to Vaughn Snook, assistant Department of Natural Resources fisheries supervisor in Lanesboro. Some streams last year had trout from 500 to low 600 pounds per acre. Most fish now caught are wild fish.
Around 1950, the state had about 25,000 trout anglers compared with several times more that now.
The limit was 10 fish per day but anglers had to keep all their caught. Today, the limit is five. Many trout caught are released.
One thing, however, was the same then as today -- the need for good land use. According to a 1946 article, “Effective future trout stream management in Minnesota … will depend primarily on watershed protection, improvement of stream habitats to give every possible encouragement to natural reproduction.”