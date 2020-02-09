Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW, TRAVEL IMPACTS ONGOING... .HEAVY SNOW IS FALLING ACROSS MUCH OF THE AREA THIS MORNING, WITH 1-2" PER HOUR SNOWFALL RATES COMMON. UP TO 8" OF SNOW HAS ALREADY FALLEN ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA WITH MORE ON THE WAY. THE SNOW WILL GRADUALLY EXIT EAST THIS AFTERNOON, WITH MOST OF THE ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS CONFINED TO WESTERN AND CENTRAL WISCONSIN. SOME LIGHT ICING IN NORTHEAST IOWA AND FAR SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN COULD OCCUR AS THE SNOW COMES TO AN END. SNOW COVERED ROADS ARE RESULTING IN HAZARDOUS TO DANGEROUS TRAVEL. LAW ENFORCMENT IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA IS REPORTING NUMEROUS ACCIDENTS AND SLIDE OFFS. PLEASE AVOID ANY UNNECESSARY TRAVEL THIS MORNING. IF YOU MUST GO OUT, CHECK ON ROAD CONDITIONS AND ALTER OR DELAY YOUR TRAVEL. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...SNOW WITH ADDITIONAL ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 6 INCHES. * WHERE...DODGE, WABASHA, OLMSTED, MOWER AND FILLMORE COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&