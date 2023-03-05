Owatonna's Wiese happy to be the ultimate 'benchwarmer' with No. 1-ranked Gophers

ROCHESTER — Zach Wiese remembers the goosebumps.

He still gets them, but the shivers up and down his arms on Oct. 1, 2022, are something he’ll not forget.

It was the University of Minnesota men’s hockey team’s season-opening game, at Mariucci Arena in Minneapolis.

It was Wiese’s first game as a college hockey player. And though the former Owatonna High School and Rochester Grizzlies goalie wasn’t in the net that night, he was on the home team’s bench, dressed in the maroon and gold he’d grown up wearing as a Gophers fan.

Warmups and the national anthem were a blur.

Then it happened, 8 minutes, 21 seconds into the game against Lindenwood University. Wiese’s roommate, Matthew Knies, set up Jaxon Nelson for a power-play goal, the Gophers’ first goal of a season that started with sky-high expectations that haven’t lessened.

“The thing that I really remember about that first game is, we score and the crowd goes crazy,” Wiese said, “and then you get the ‘Minnesota’ chant (M-I-N-N-E-S-O-T-A). That gave me goosebumps. It gives me goosebumps every time I hear it.”

Weise Matt Krohn/Matt Krohn

Wiese’s freshman season has been a whirlwind.

He accepted an offer to come in as the Gophers’ third goalie in late June last year, three months after leading the Grizzlies to an NA3HL national championship. Almost immediately, he began skating in offseason sessions with his new teammates, getting acclimated to taking shots from first-round NHL Draft picks such as Logan Cooley and Jimmy Snuggerud.

To say the jump from the North American 3 Hockey League was a big one, is an understatement.

“A lot of it is their speed and how quickly they get their shots off,” Wiese said. “It was crazy right away, getting adjusted. The first couple of weeks to a month I probably struggled a lot, but after that, you get that first month under your belt and you learn what you have to do to make saves.

“It’s quickness and decision making. A lot of it is knowing where the puck is going and knowing where I have to be to make the save.”

By all accounts, Wiese has fit right in with his teammates and has earned their respect by being the first one on the ice and last one off at practices, and showing a willingness to stay on the ice and face shots for as long as his teammates want to be there.

Wiese hasn’t seen any playing time this season, but he played more than half the game in the Gophers’ intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday at Graham Arena IV in Rochester. Every save he made drew kicks and stick taps on the boards from his teammates and shouts of “WAY TO GO, WIESER!” from the bench.

Brody Lamb vs. Zach Wiese in a shootout … pic.twitter.com/PIAaEjp1GD — Jason Feldman (@PBFeldy) March 5, 2023

“Zach fits right in,” Gophers head coach Bob Motzko, an Austin native, said. “He’s a great kid, he’s an athlete. The guys have a ton of respect for him. We have a ton of respect for him. It’s a tough role he’s in, but he’s handling it well.

“Look at our (No. 1) goalie, Justen Close. Justen Close is one of the best in the country and was in that exact same role. … That’s all you can ever do with young guys, give them the promise that ‘if you do your work, you never know.’ We love having him here; there’s not a thing we ask of him that he doesn’t do.”

Wiese’s role — he has poked fun at himself, having the word “benchwarmer” painted on the back of his goalie mask, an ode to the 2006 comedy movie of the same name — has been made easier because of the Gophers’ success.

At 25-8-1 and champion of the Big Ten Conference, Minnesota is ranked No. 1 in the USCHO.com national poll and No. 1 in the PairWise Rankings — the rankings that mimic the formula used by the NCAA selection committee, which sets the 16-team field for the national tournament.

“I knew going into this that I might not get any (playing time),” he said. “I just kind of embraced it right away, then kept with it. It might feel different if we were losing, but we’re winning and having a lot of fun.”