Owatonna's Wiese, Rochester's Bielenberg-Howarth help Grizzlies close in on division title

Zach Wiese watched Niko Goich record a shutout on Friday night, so the Owatonna native decide to match his teammate's performance on Saturday.

The Rochester Grizzlies' offense made life easier on Wiese, routing the Wausau Cyclones 8-0 in a North American 3 Hockey League game at the Rochester Recreation Center on Saturday night. That was just 24 hours after scoring just twice in a 2-0 win against Wausau in which Goich made 14 saves.

Saturday, Wiese stopped all 24 shots he faced, improving to 17-2-1 with a 1.85 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage this season. He also helped the Grizzlies improve to 33-6-2, win their ninth straight game, and close in on a third straight division championship. If Rochester wins three of its final six games it will clinch an NA3HL Central Division title for the third consecutive season. There is also a scenario in which it could clinch the division title next weekend.

While Owatonna native Wiese recorded a shutout, the Grizzlies received big games from a number of skaters. Rochester Century grad Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth notched his first NA3HL hat trick, defenseman Matthew Shaw had three assists and a remarkable plus-7 plus/minus rating, and Logan Kroyman scored twice in the victory.

Rochester led 2-0 after one period and 6-0 after two.

Kyle Brown, Adam Johnson and Justin Wright all had a goal and an assist each, while Noah Roitman had two assists, and Kyle Bauer, Austin Meers and Per Waage had one assist each.

Mitch Miscevich (30 saves on 38 shots) and Zach Dosan (7 saves on 7 shots) split time in goal for Wausau (17-21-2).

The Grizzlies are back in action next Friday and Saturday at second-place Peoria. If Rochester wins both games — including at least one in regulation — it will lock up the division title.

BOX SCORE: Rochester Grizzlies 8, Wausau Cyclones 0