Photos: AMA Pro Motocross round 7 at Spring Creek
Spring Creek in Millville, Minnesota hosted round 7 of the AMA Motocross Championship on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
Millville native Alex Martin rode at his home track on Saturday, for what is likely his final time in his professional motocross career. Though he still has five races remaining in the season, the crowd at Spring Creek MX Park in Millville and Martin's fellow riders sent him out on a high note.
Alex Martin made his pro motocross debut at his home track, Spring Creek MX Park in Millville, 14 years ago. Saturday, he'll race there for the last time as a pro, when the AMA Pro Motocross championship series makes its annual stop at the track.