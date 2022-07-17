SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Photos: AMA Pro Motocross round 7 at Spring Creek

Spring Creek in Millville, Minnesota hosted round 7 of the AMA Motocross Championship on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
July 16, 2022 08:53 PM
Millville Motocross 2022
Chase Sexton (left) and Ryan Dungey (right) fight for track position in the Moto 1 of the 450cc class at Spring Creek Motocross Park during the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Sexton went on to take second and Dungey finished in fourth.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Millville Motocross 2022
Mr. Millville aka, Eddie Kruger, stands with his flag pole ahead of the 250cc Moto 1 race at Spring Creek Motocross Park during the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Millville Motocross 2022
Mechanics ready their riders dirt bikes on the grid ahead of the 250cc Moto 1 at Spring Creek Motocross Park during the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Millville Motocross 2022
Jett Lawrence has a last minute chat with his mechanic on the grid of the Moto 1 for the 250cc class at Spring Creek Motocross Park during the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Lawrence finished first overall in the 250cc class, winning both races.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Millville Motocross 2022
Jo Shimoda stays cool under an umbrella on the grid ahead of the Moto 1 for the 250cc class at Spring Creek Motocross Park during the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Shimoda went on to finish second overall.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Millville Motocross 2022
Justin Cooper maintains track position during the Moto 1 race at Spring Creek Motocross Park during the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Cooper finished fourth overall in the 250cc class.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Millville Motocross 2022
Stilez Robertson jumps his 250cc at Spring Creek Motocross Park during the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Robertson finished 13th overall in the 250cc class, experiencing a DNS in the Moto 2.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Millville Motocross 2022
Jett Lawrence get big air on his 250cc during the Moto 1 race at Spring Creek Motocross Park during the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Lawrence finished first overall, taking the win in both races of the 250cc class.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Millville Motocross 2022
A giant flag flies over Spring Creek Motocross Park during the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Millville Motocross 2022
Luca Marsalisi takes a jump on his 250cc during the Moto 1 race at Spring Creek Motocross Park during the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Marsalisi finished 22nd overall in the 250cc class.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Millville Motocross 2022
Rochester native Henry Miller gets big air at the Spring Creek Motocross Park during the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Miller finished 32nd in the Moto 1 of the 450cc class.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Millville Motocross 2022
Jett Lawrence, the overall winner in the 250cc class get big air during the Moto 1 race at Spring Creek Motocross Park during the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Millville Motocross 2022
Hunter Lawrence leading the pack in the 250cc Moto 1 race at Spring Creek Motocross Park during the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Lawrence finished third overall in the 250cc class.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Millville Motocross 2022
Jalek Swoll gets big air at the finish line at Spring Creek Motocross Park during the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Swoll finished 11th overall experiencing a DNS in the Moto 2.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Millville Motocross 2022
A contemplates jumping in the creek where kids and adults alike cool off at Spring Creek Motocross Park during the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Millville Motocross 2022
Jett Lawrence jumps his bike during Moto1 for the 250cc class at Spring Creek Motocross Park during the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Lawrence took first overall.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Millville Motocross 2022
Hunter Lawrence gets big air over the finish line at Spring Creek Motocross Park during the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Lawrence finished third overall.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Millville Motocross 2022
Jo Shimoda rounds the 1st corner while being pelted by dirt from the rider ahead at Spring Creek Motocross Park during the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Shimoda finished second overall in the 250cc class.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Millville Motocross 2022
Jalek Swoll lands on the hill on turn 1 at Spring Creek Motocross Park during the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Swoll finished 11th overall in the 250cc class, experiencing a DNS in Moto 2.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Millville Motocross 2022
Jett Lawrence powers towards the finish line under pressure from his brother Hunter at Spring Creek Motocross Park during the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Lawrence finished first overall in the 250cc class.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Millville Motocross 2022
Hunter Lawrence chases down his brother Jett at Spring Creek Motocross Park during the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Lawrence finished third overall in the 250cc class.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Millville Motocross 2022
Jo Shimoda catches air ahead of the finish line at Spring Creek Motocross Park during the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Shimoda finished second overall.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Millville Motocross 2022
Jalek Swoll wheelies out of a jump heading towards the finish line at Spring Creek Motocross Park during the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Swoll finished 11th overall in the 250cc class.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Millville Motocross 2022
Jett Lawrence wears the golden goggles after winning the Moto 1 for the 250cc class at Spring Creek Motocross Park during the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Lawrence went on to finish first overall.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Millville Motocross 2022
Jett Lawrence on the podium after finishing first in Moto 1 for the 250cc class at Spring Creek Motocross Park during the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Lawrence went on to finish first overall.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Millville Motocross 2022
Fans of Jett Lawrence look on at the podium interview at Spring Creek Motocross Park during the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Lawrence finished first overall in the 250cc class.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Millville Motocross 2022
Jett Lawrence waives to the crowd on the podium after finishing first in Moto 1 for the 250cc class at Spring Creek Motocross Park during the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Lawrence went on to finish first overall.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Millville Motocross 2022
Hunter Lawrence smiles as he walks on to the podium after taking second in Moto 1 of the 250cc class at Spring Creek Motocross Park during the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Lawrence went on to take third overall in the 250cc class.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Millville Motocross 2022
The silver goggle of second place hang around Hinter Lawrence' neck at Spring Creek Motocross Park during the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Lawrence came in second in the Moto 1 of the 250cc class and third overall.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Millville Motocross 2022
Jo Shimoda give the crowd a thumbs up on the podium at Spring Creek Motocross Park during the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Shimoda came in third in the 250cc Moto 1 and finished second overall.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Millville Motocross 2022
Crowds strewn across the complex of Spring Creek Motocross Park during the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Millville Motocross 2022
Number 5 Minnesota native Ryan Dungey sets off on the start of the 450cc Moto 1 race at Spring Creek Motocross Park during the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Dungey finished fourth.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Millville Motocross 2022
Joey Savatgy attempts to get his bike back in the fight after spinning out after a jump at Spring Creek Motocross Park during the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Savatgy finished 28th in the Moto 1 of the 450cc class.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Millville Motocross 2022
Ryan Dungey from Belle Plaine, Minnesota sets off for a practice run ahead of the Moto 1 race for the 450cc class at Spring Creek Motocross Park during the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Dungey finished fourth in Moto 1.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Millville Motocross 2022
Ryan Dungey catches huge air over the finish line at Spring Creek Motocross Park during the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Dungey finished fourth in the Moto 1 of the 450cc class.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Millville Motocross 2022
Henry Miller from Rochester works to maintain track position at Spring Creek Motocross Park during the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Miller finished 32nd in the Moto 1 of the 450cc class.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Millville Motocross 2022
Ryan Dungey jumps uphill at Spring Creek Motocross Park during the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Dungey finished fourth in the 450cc class Moto 1.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Millville Motocross 2022
Henry Miller jumps his bike before heading up the final uphill section before the finish line at Spring Creek Motocross Park during the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Miller finished 32nd in there Moto 1 of the 450cc class.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Ryan Dungey from Belle Plaine, Minnesota catches air on the uphill before turn 18 at Spring Creek Motocross Park during the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Dungey finished fourth in the Moto 1 of the 450cc class.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Millville Motocross 2022
Fans waive to the riders as the walk onto the podium after the 450cc Moto 1 at Spring Creek Motocross Park during the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Millville Motocross 2022
Eli Tomac stands on the podium after finishing second in the 450cc class Moto 1 at Spring Creek Motocross Park during the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Millville Motocross 2022
Chase Sexton speaks on the podium after finishing second in Moto 1 of the 450cc class at Spring Creek Motocross Park during the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Millville Motocross 2022
Jason Anderson waives as he walks onto the podium after coming in third in the Moto 1 of the 450cc class at Spring Creek Motocross Park during the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Millville Motocross 2022
Fans look on to the podium ceremony of the 450cc Moto 1 at Spring Creek Motocross Park during the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
Tucker Allen Covey is a photojournalism student at Western Kentucky University. He is a photo editor for the College Heights Herald, a newspaper at WKU. Tucker has worked on documenting local life and general news in Bowling Green, Ky. At the Post Bulletin Tucker hopes to gain skills in community coverage and photo-editing. Readers can reach Tucker at tcovey@postbulletin.com.
