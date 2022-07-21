SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: D1 American Legion Baseball, Rochester A's and Stewartville faceoff in Winona

The Rochester A's defeated Stewartville 4-3 in D1 Legion Baseball in Winona on Wednesday, July 20.

Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
July 20, 2022 11:46 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.
Rochester A's vs Stewartville Legion Baseball
Rochester A's pitcher Matt Haun throws out the first pitch against Stewartville during a D1 Legion mathup in Winona on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The A's won 4-3.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester A's vs Stewartville Legion Baseball
Rochester A's left fielder Jeremiah Fletcher makes a catch for an out against Stewartville in a D1 Legion Matchup in Winona on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The A's won 4-3.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester A's vs Stewartville Legion Baseball
Rochester A's third baseman Josh Fletcher makes a stop during a D1 Legion matchup against Stewartville in Winona on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The A's won 4-3.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester A's vs Stewartville Legion Baseball
Stewartville's Alex Hebl expresses displeasure with a call during the D1 Legion Matchup against the Rochester A's in Winona on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The A's won 4-3.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester A's vs Stewartville Legion Baseball
Rochester A's left fielder Owen Kelly attempts to make a stop that results in an error during a D1 Legion matchup with Stewartville in Winona on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The A's won 4-3.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester A's vs Stewartville Legion Baseball
Rochester A's pitcher Matt Haun has a conference on the mound with catcher Harrison Esa during a D1 Legion matchup with Stewartville in Winona on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The A's won 4-3.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester A's vs Stewartville Legion Baseball
Rochester A's pitcher Matt Haun makes a throw to first baseman George Boyce while Stewartville's Brady Picket dives for safety during a D1 Legion matchup in Winona on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The A's won 4-3.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester A's vs Stewartville Legion Baseball
Rochester A's assistant coach Greg Glassnap watches his team from the dug out during a D1 Legion matchup with Stewartville in Winona on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The A's won 4-3.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester A's vs Stewartville Legion Baseball
Stewartville pitcher Eston Paulson throws out a pitch to a Rochester A's player during a D1 Legion matchup in Winona on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The A's won 4-3.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester A's vs Stewartville Legion Baseball
Rochester's George Boyce swings during a D1 Legion matchup with Stewartville in Winona on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The A's won 4-3.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester A's vs Stewartville Legion Baseball
Rochester A's pitcher Matt Haun pushes to steal second during a D1 Legion matchup with Stewartville in Winona on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The A's won 4-3.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester A's vs Stewartville Legion Baseball
Rochester A's pitcher Matt Haun hustles to third after his teammate gets a base hit during a D1 Legion matchup with Stewartville in Winona on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The A's won 4-3.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester A's vs Stewartville Legion Baseball
Rochester's Owen Kelly and Jeremiah Fletcher congratulate Matt Haun after he scores a run during a D1 Legion matchup with Stewartville in Winona on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The A's won 4-3.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester A's vs Stewartville Legion Baseball
An American Legion patch on the arm of a Rochester A's player during a D1 Legion matchup with Stewartville in Winona on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The A's won 4-3.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester A's vs Stewartville Legion Baseball
Rochester A's pitcher Matt Haun has a conference on the mound with his head coach and catcher Harrison Esa during a D1 Legion matchup with Stewartville in Winona on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The A's won 4-3.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester A's vs Stewartville Legion Baseball
Rochester A's left fielder Owen Kelly dives for a catch during a D1 Legion matchup with Stewartville in Winona on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The A's won 4-3.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester A's vs Stewartville Legion Baseball
Rochester A's left fielder Owen Kelly rolls after diving for a catch which resulted in an out during a D1 Legion matchup with Stewartville in Winona on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The A's won 4-3.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester A's vs Stewartville Legion Baseball
Rochester A's left fielder Owen Kelly hits an infield grounder during a D1 Legion matchup with Stewartville in Winona on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The A's won 4-3.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester A's vs Stewartville Legion Baseball
Rochester's Jack Eustice takes his base after his teammate was walked to first during a D1 Legion matchup with Stewartville in Winona on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The A's won 4-3.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: PHOTO GALLERIESVISUAL STORYTELLINGAMERICAN LEGIONBASEBALLROCHESTER
Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
Tucker Allen Covey is a photojournalism student at Western Kentucky University. He is a photo editor for the College Heights Herald, a newspaper at WKU. Tucker has worked on documenting local life and general news in Bowling Green, Ky. At the Post Bulletin Tucker hopes to gain skills in community coverage and photo-editing. Readers can reach Tucker at tcovey@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Royals Baseball logo
Sports
Michalak, Meiners again go deep but Royals fall in 13 innings
The Rochester Royals fell 8-7 in 13 innings to Holmen, Wis., in amateur baseball on Sunday.
July 21, 2022 12:33 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
BROOKE.LEONE.ACTION.jpg
Sports
Mayo graduate Brooke Leone recognized for giving back to hockey with College Hockey Inc. award
Brooke Leone has immersed herself in hockey for almost as long as she can remember. Whether it's playing, coaching or officiating, the 2018 Rochester Mayo grad has given back to the sport nearly as much as she's put into it. She was recognized by College Hockey Inc. for that passion and commitment.
July 20, 2022 02:45 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Section 1AA golf finals
Sports
Pine Island's Larson moves into top 10 at State Amateur golf championship
Anders Larson led Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa to its first-ever high school golf state championship last month. Now the Division I-bound golfer is on the move at the state's most prestigious amateur event. He's in eighth place entering Wednesday's third and final round at Olympic Hills in Eden Prairie.
July 19, 2022 10:31 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Deer Creek Speedway logo
Sports
Narveson: Close calls, battle of brothers highlights racing's return to Dodge County Speedway
Area stock car racing tracks returned to action this past weekend, though Mississippi Thunder Speedway was rained out. Everyone was off the prior week due to the Gopher 50 Late Model races being held at Deer Creek Speedway. There were plenty of fireworks on the track at the annual fair race in Kasson last Thursday. Then on Saturday at Deer Creek, the USRA Stock Cars put on one the best feature races the track has ever seen. It is definitely a Race of the Year candidate. It was that good.
July 19, 2022 08:15 PM
 · 
By  Todd Narveson