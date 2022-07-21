Photos: D1 American Legion Baseball, Rochester A's and Stewartville faceoff in Winona
The Rochester A's defeated Stewartville 4-3 in D1 Legion Baseball in Winona on Wednesday, July 20.
We are part of The Trust Project.
The Rochester Royals fell 8-7 in 13 innings to Holmen, Wis., in amateur baseball on Sunday.
Brooke Leone has immersed herself in hockey for almost as long as she can remember. Whether it's playing, coaching or officiating, the 2018 Rochester Mayo grad has given back to the sport nearly as much as she's put into it. She was recognized by College Hockey Inc. for that passion and commitment.
Anders Larson led Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa to its first-ever high school golf state championship last month. Now the Division I-bound golfer is on the move at the state's most prestigious amateur event. He's in eighth place entering Wednesday's third and final round at Olympic Hills in Eden Prairie.
Area stock car racing tracks returned to action this past weekend, though Mississippi Thunder Speedway was rained out. Everyone was off the prior week due to the Gopher 50 Late Model races being held at Deer Creek Speedway. There were plenty of fireworks on the track at the annual fair race in Kasson last Thursday. Then on Saturday at Deer Creek, the USRA Stock Cars put on one the best feature races the track has ever seen. It is definitely a Race of the Year candidate. It was that good.