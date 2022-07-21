Photos: D1 American Legion Baseball, Rochester A's and Stewartville faceoff in Winona

Area stock car racing tracks returned to action this past weekend, though Mississippi Thunder Speedway was rained out. Everyone was off the prior week due to the Gopher 50 Late Model races being held at Deer Creek Speedway. There were plenty of fireworks on the track at the annual fair race in Kasson last Thursday. Then on Saturday at Deer Creek, the USRA Stock Cars put on one the best feature races the track has ever seen. It is definitely a Race of the Year candidate. It was that good.