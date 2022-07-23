SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: D1 American Legion Baseball Rochester A's play Winona in game 11 of the playoffs

The Rochester A's took victory from Winona in Winona on Friday, July 22, 2022.

Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
July 22, 2022 08:16 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.
Rochester A's vs Winona D1 American Legion Baseball
Eli Denison on Winona dives for first base after Rochester A's pitcher Peyton Milene makes a quick throw to first baseman George Boyce during game 11 of the D1 American Legion Baseball matchup with Winona in Winona on Friday, July 22, 2022. The A's won 3-2.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester A's vs Winona D1 American Legion Baseball
Rochester A's pitcher Peyton Milene throws out a pitch during game 11 of the D1 American Legion Baseball matchup with Winona in Winona on Friday, July 22, 2022. The A's won 3-2.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester A's vs Winona D1 American Legion Baseball
Rochester A's first baseman George Boyce catches an infield pop fly during game 11 of the D1 American Legion Baseball matchup with Winona in Winona on Friday, July 22, 2022. The A's won 3-2.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester A's vs Winona D1 American Legion Baseball
Winona's Cody Hundorf throws a pitch during game 11 of the D1 American Legion Baseball matchup with the Rochester A's in Winona on Friday, July 22, 2022. The A's won 3-2.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester A's vs Winona D1 American Legion Baseball
Matt Haun of the Rochester A's runs home, part of a contentious play, being deemed out by officials during game 11 of the D1 American Legion Baseball matchup with Winona in Winona on Friday, July 22, 2022. The A's won 3-2.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester A's vs Winona D1 American Legion Baseball
Matt Haun of the Rochester A's voices his confusion and displeasure with being called out by the officials during game 11 of the D1 American Legion Baseball matchup with Winona in Winona on Friday, July 22, 2022. The A's won 3-2.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester A's vs Winona D1 American Legion Baseball
Matt Haun of the Rochester A's is consoled by his team after being called out in a contentious play at home base while the Winona bench cheers during game 11 of the D1 American Legion Baseball matchup with Winona in Winona on Friday, July 22, 2022. The A's won 3-2.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester A's vs Winona D1 American Legion Baseball
Rochester A's pitcher Peyton Milene speaks to catcher Matt Haun on the mound during game 11 of the D1 American Legion Baseball matchup with Winona in Winona on Friday, July 22, 2022. The A's won 3-2.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester A's vs Winona D1 American Legion Baseball
Rochester A's outfielder Owen Kelly catches a pop fly for an out during game 11 of the D1 American Legion Baseball matchup with Winona in Winona on Friday, July 22, 2022. The A's won 3-2.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester A's vs Winona D1 American Legion Baseball
Sam Johnston of the Rochester A's takes a swing and connects with the ball during game 11 of the D1 American Legion Baseball matchup with Winona in Winona on Friday, July 22, 2022. The A's won 3-2.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester A's vs Winona D1 American Legion Baseball
Rochester A's coach Todd Stellmaker looks on as Owen Kelly makes a dash to second base during game 11 of the D1 American Legion Baseball matchup with Winona in Winona on Friday, July 22, 2022. The A's won 3-2.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester A's vs Winona D1 American Legion Baseball
During a quick play Rochester A's pitcher Peyton Milene moves to cover first and misses the catch during game 11 of the D1 American Legion Baseball matchup with Winona in Winona on Friday, July 22, 2022. The A's won 3-2.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester A's vs Winona D1 American Legion Baseball
Rochester A's first baseman George Boyce makes a catch resulting in an out at first during game 11 of the D1 American Legion Baseball matchup with Winona in Winona on Friday, July 22, 2022. The A's won 3-2.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester A's vs Winona D1 American Legion Baseball
Rochester A's first baseman George Boyce is his by a pitch during game 11 of the D1 American Legion Baseball matchup with Winona in Winona on Friday, July 22, 2022. The A's won 3-2.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester A's vs Winona D1 American Legion Baseball
Rochester A's first baseman George Boyce makes a dive back to first base under pressure from Winona first baseman Cale Beckman during game 11 of the D1 American Legion Baseball matchup with Winona in Winona on Friday, July 22, 2022. The A's won 3-2.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester A's vs Winona D1 American Legion Baseball
Rochester A's first baseman George Boyce runs to third while his coach Todd Stellmaker gives him the go ahead to run home during game 11 of the D1 American Legion Baseball matchup with Winona in Winona on Friday, July 22, 2022. The A's won 3-2.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester A's vs Winona D1 American Legion Baseball
Rochester A's first baseman George Boyce scores a run with his teammates rejoicing during game 11 of the D1 American Legion Baseball matchup with Winona in Winona on Friday, July 22, 2022. The A's won 3-2.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester A's vs Winona D1 American Legion Baseball
Owen Kelly of the Rochester A's makes a dive for first under intense pressure during game 11 of the D1 American Legion Baseball matchup with Winona in Winona on Friday, July 22, 2022. The A's won 3-2.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester A's vs Winona D1 American Legion Baseball
Rochester A's pitcher Peyton Milene covers home attempting to get an out during game 11 of the D1 American Legion Baseball matchup with Winona in Winona on Friday, July 22, 2022. The A's won 3-2.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester A's vs Winona D1 American Legion Baseball
Officials debate the call of the run scored by Winona while Peyton Milene, the A's pitcher was covering home plate during game 11 of the D1 American Legion Baseball matchup with Winona in Winona on Friday, July 22, 2022. The call stood as safe. The A's won 3-2.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester A's vs Winona D1 American Legion Baseball
Rochester A's pitcher Peyton Milene stands off the mound with his coach Todd Stellmaker after succumbing to heat exhaustion after pitching until the top of the sixth inning during game 11 of the D1 American Legion Baseball matchup with Winona in Winona on Friday, July 22, 2022. The A's won 3-2.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester A's vs Winona D1 American Legion Baseball
Blake Baudoin came in to pitch relief for the Rochester A's during game 11 of the D1 American Legion Baseball matchup with Winona in Winona on Friday, July 22, 2022. The A's won 3-2.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester A's vs Winona D1 American Legion Baseball
Rochester A's pitcher Peyton Milene (center) speaks with his relief pitcher Blake Baudoin while he recovers from overheating during game 11 of the D1 American Legion Baseball matchup with Winona in Winona on Friday, July 22, 2022. The A's won 3-2.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester A's vs Winona D1 American Legion Baseball
Jack Eustice on the Rochester A's runs to tag first under pressure during game 11 of the D1 American Legion Baseball matchup with Winona in Winona on Friday, July 22, 2022. The A's won 3-2.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester A's vs Winona D1 American Legion Baseball
Jack Eustice on the Rochester A's makes a dive for second during game 11 of the D1 American Legion Baseball matchup with Winona in Winona on Friday, July 22, 2022. The A's won 3-2.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester A's vs Winona D1 American Legion Baseball
Jack Eustice of the Rochester A's runs to third base during game 11 of the D1 American Legion Baseball matchup with Winona in Winona on Friday, July 22, 2022. The A's won 3-2.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester A's vs Winona D1 American Legion Baseball
Jack Eustice slide into home plate to bring the Rochester A's ahead by a run during game 11 of the D1 American Legion Baseball matchup with Winona in Winona on Friday, July 22, 2022. The A's won 3-2.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester A's vs Winona D1 American Legion Baseball
The Rochester A's congratulate their teammate Jack Eustice after he brought his team ahead by a run during game 11 of the D1 American Legion Baseball matchup with Winona in Winona on Friday, July 22, 2022. The A's won 3-2.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: PHOTO GALLERIESVISUAL STORYTELLINGBASEBALL
Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
Tucker Allen Covey is a photojournalism student at Western Kentucky University. He is a photo editor for the College Heights Herald, a newspaper at WKU. Tucker has worked on documenting local life and general news in Bowling Green, Ky. At the Post Bulletin Tucker hopes to gain skills in community coverage and photo-editing. Readers can reach Tucker at tcovey@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester A's vs Stewartville Legion Baseball
Prep
A's do it again with another comeback; championship game is next
For the 12th time this season the Rochester A's notched a comeback win. This time it came in the First District winners-bracket final against Winona.
July 22, 2022 04:39 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
First District Legion baseball results for Thursday, July 21, 2022
A scoreboard of baseball games.
July 21, 2022 06:31 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
John Marshall vs. Highland Park Boys Hockey
Prep
JM's Veney earns elite spot on Elite League roster
JT Veney was the second-leading scorer on John Marshall's boys hockey team last winter as a sophomore and as a defenseman. He'll be back with the Rockets this winter, but first, he has earned a roster spot in the prestigious Upper Midwest High School Elite League.
July 21, 2022 05:36 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Rochester A's vs Stewartville Legion Baseball
Prep
Haun's final pitching stint a gem for A's
Matt Haun went all seven innings and guided the Rochester A's to a 4-3 win over Stewartville in the First District baseball winners-bracket semifinals on Wednesday.
July 21, 2022 12:48 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff