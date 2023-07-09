Photos: Gopher 50 on July 8, 2023

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Gopher 50 was held on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota. Bobby Pierce in car 32 won the race by only two-thousandths of a second.

