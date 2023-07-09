Photos: Gopher 50 on July 8, 2023

The Gopher 50 was held on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota. Bobby Pierce in car 32 won the race by only two-thousandths of a second.
The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series round the fourth turn during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Track official Kyndra Guttormson becomes outlined by the sun as it sets during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Fireworks are launched at the beginning of the 75-lap Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series race during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Chad Simpson (25) drifts around the third turn during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Daulton Wilson (18D) and Boom Briggs (99B) drift around the second turn during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Tyler Bruening (16) drifts around the fourth turn during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
A record-breaking crowd piles into the stands at the Deer Creek Speedway before the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Daniel Hilsabeck (22) stays in front of Trevor Gundaker (14G) during the Gopher 50 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series/MLRA B-main Hot Laps on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Kelly Becker, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, shows off her checkered hat and checkered earrings she made herself before the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Cody Karl works on a filter before the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Grand marshall of the 44th annual Gopher 50 Leon Plank drives around the track in the opening ceremonies during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota. Plank was the winner of the first Gopher 50.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Race-goers walk through different team stores before the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Hudson O’Neal (1) drifts around the fourth turn during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
USRA Modified vehicles race in a blur in front of the record-breaking crowd during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Ricky Thornton Jr. (20RT) drifts around the fourth turn during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
A track official watches the USRA Modified vehicles drift around the fourth turn during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Trevor Gundaker (14G) and Nick Anvelink (15) drift around the third turn during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Spencer Hughes (11) drifts between turns three and four during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
A record-breaking crowd stands for a prayer before the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Trevor Gundaker (14G) attempts to pass another driver during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Chris Madden (44) and Jonathan Davenport (49) round the first turn during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Hudson O’Neal (1) is introduced before the 75-lap race during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
A Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series speeds past the record-breaking crowd during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Drivers of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series are introduced before the 75-lap race during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
A Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series rounds the fourth turn during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Spencer Hughes (11) and Trevor Gundaker (14G) round the fourth turn during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Jordan Yaggy (77) drifts around the fourth turn during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Stormy Scott (2S) and Chris Simpson (32C) drift through turns three and four during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series begin racing during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Brandon Sheppard (5) rounds the first corner during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Daniel Hilsabeck (22) and Shane Clanton (25C) round the first turn during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Daulton Wilson (18D), Daniel Hilsabeck (22), and Chris Simpson (32C) drift around the second turn during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
A pit crew member watches his driver, waiting to signal him during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Earl Pearson Jr.’s pit crew attempts to quickly fix his vehicle during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Dillon McCowan (8) sits on the inside of the track as other Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series pass by during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series race in front of a record-breaking crowd during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Track officials push Max Blair’s Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series out of the race track during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Members in the pit signal to drivers as they pass by during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Dustin Sorenson (28S) drifts around the first turn during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Track officials attempt to dislodge an all-terrain vehicle from Max Blair’s Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series after pushing it to the exit during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Hudson O’Neal (1) rounds the second turn during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
A crowd surrounds a Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series as it is being fixed in the pit during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Daniel Jacobi II is a summer photojournalist intern for the Post Bulletin. Originally from Iowa, Daniel plans to graduate from Iowa State University in 2023. Readers can reach Daniel at
djacobi@postbulletin.com
.