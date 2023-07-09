Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, July 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Sports

Photos: Gopher 50 on July 8, 2023

Daniel Jacobi II
By Daniel Jacobi II
Today at 3:48 AM

The Gopher 50 was held on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota. Bobby Pierce in car 32 won the race by only two-thousandths of a second.

070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series round the fourth turn during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
Bobby Pierce (32) rounds the fourth corner during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota. Pierce would finish the night in first place.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
Track official Kyndra Guttormson becomes outlined by the sun as it sets during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
Fireworks are launched at the beginning of the 75-lap Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series race during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
Chad Simpson (25) drifts around the third turn during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
Bobby Pierce (32) looks into the sun during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota. Pierce would finish the night in first place.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
Daulton Wilson (18D) and Boom Briggs (99B) drift around the second turn during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
Tyler Bruening (16) drifts around the fourth turn during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
A record-breaking crowd piles into the stands at the Deer Creek Speedway before the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
Daniel Hilsabeck (22) stays in front of Trevor Gundaker (14G) during the Gopher 50 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series/MLRA B-main Hot Laps on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
Kelly Becker, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, shows off her checkered hat and checkered earrings she made herself before the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
A record-breaking crowd piles into the stands at the Deer Creek Speedway before the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
Cody Karl works on a filter before the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
Grand marshall of the 44th annual Gopher 50 Leon Plank drives around the track in the opening ceremonies during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota. Plank was the winner of the first Gopher 50.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
Bobby Pierce (32) rounds the fourth corner during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota. Pierce would finish the night in first place.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
Race-goers walk through different team stores before the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
Hudson O’Neal (1) drifts around the fourth turn during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
USRA Modified vehicles race in a blur in front of the record-breaking crowd during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
Ricky Thornton Jr. (20RT) drifts around the fourth turn during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
A track official watches the USRA Modified vehicles drift around the fourth turn during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
Ricky Thornton Jr. (20RT) drifts around the fourth turn during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
Trevor Gundaker (14G) and Nick Anvelink (15) drift around the third turn during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
USRA Modified vehicles race in a blur in front of the record-breaking crowd during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
Spencer Hughes (11) drifts between turns three and four during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
A record-breaking crowd stands for a prayer before the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
USRA Modified vehicles race in a blur in front of the record-breaking crowd during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
Grand marshall of the 44th annual Gopher 50 Leon Plank drives around the track in the opening ceremonies during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota. Plank was the winner of the first Gopher 50.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
Trevor Gundaker (14G) attempts to pass another driver during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
Chris Madden (44) and Jonathan Davenport (49) round the first turn during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
Hudson O’Neal (1) is introduced before the 75-lap race during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
A Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series speeds past the record-breaking crowd during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
Drivers of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series are introduced before the 75-lap race during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
A Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series rounds the fourth turn during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series round the fourth turn during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
Spencer Hughes (11) and Trevor Gundaker (14G) round the fourth turn during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
Jordan Yaggy (77) drifts around the fourth turn during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
Stormy Scott (2S) and Chris Simpson (32C) drift through turns three and four during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series begin racing during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
Bobby Pierce (32) rounds the fourth corner during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota. Pierce would finish the night in first place.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
Brandon Sheppard (5) rounds the first corner during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
Daniel Hilsabeck (22) and Shane Clanton (25C) round the first turn during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
Bobby Pierce (32) rounds the fourth corner during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota. Pierce would finish the night in first place.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
Daulton Wilson (18D), Daniel Hilsabeck (22), and Chris Simpson (32C) drift around the second turn during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
A pit crew member watches his driver, waiting to signal him during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
Earl Pearson Jr.’s pit crew attempts to quickly fix his vehicle during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
Dillon McCowan (8) sits on the inside of the track as other Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series pass by during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series race in front of a record-breaking crowd during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
Fireworks are launched at the beginning of the 75-lap Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series race during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
Track officials push Max Blair’s Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series out of the race track during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
Members in the pit signal to drivers as they pass by during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series race in front of a record-breaking crowd during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
Dustin Sorenson (28S) drifts around the first turn during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
Track officials attempt to dislodge an all-terrain vehicle from Max Blair’s Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series after pushing it to the exit during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
Hudson O’Neal (1) rounds the second turn during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
A crowd surrounds a Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series as it is being fixed in the pit during the Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Daniel Jacobi II
By Daniel Jacobi II
Daniel Jacobi II is a summer photojournalist intern for the Post Bulletin. Originally from Iowa, Daniel plans to graduate from Iowa State University in 2023. Readers can reach Daniel at djacobi@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Honkers Will Lavin
Sports
Hastings native Lavin finding groove with Honkers after rollercoaster collegiate career in Bemidji
56m ago
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers lose in 10 innings
6h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
wheelchair track.jpg
Sports
Wheelchair track racing a family affair for Gunnarsons
18h ago
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
Prep
Record breaking crowd sees photo finish as Bobby Pierce captures $50,000 prize at night three of Gopher 50
5h ago
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
070823-Afoutayi Haitian Dance
Lifestyle
Afoutayi dance company shares Haitian culture while bringing the Rochester 'community together'
14h ago
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
070823-Afoutayi Haitian Dance
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Photos: Afoutayi Haitian Dance on July 8, 2023
14h ago
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
070523-Circumcenter Sculpture
Local
Neither a 'Bean' nor a 'Comma': What do we call that thing?
20h ago
 · 
By  Answer Man