Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Med City FC, Dakota Fusion Men's soccer on June 22, 2022

Med City FC defeated Dakota Fusion 2-0 in a soccer game on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Rochester.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
June 22, 2022 09:52 PM
Med City FC vs Dakota Fusion
Med City celebrates a goal during a soccer game against Dakota Fusion on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med City FC vs Dakota Fusion
Med City’s Matthew Roberts (14) takes a shot during a soccer game against Dakota Fusion on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med City FC vs Dakota Fusion
Med City’s Andres Garcia controls the ball during a soccer game against Dakota Fusion on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med City FC vs Dakota Fusion
Med City’s Scott Neil controls the ball during a soccer game against Dakota Fusion on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med City FC vs Dakota Fusion
Med City’s Andres Garcia gets pushed by Dakota Fusion’s Massimo Baron during a soccer game on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med City FC vs Dakota Fusion
Med City’s Narcis Bou Dalmau controls the ball during soccer a game against Dakota Fusion on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med City FC vs Dakota Fusion
Med City’s Andres Garcia looks for a shot during a soccer game against Dakota Fusion on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med City FC vs Dakota Fusion
Med City’s Andres Garcia and Diogo Mazzoco look for a shot during a soccer game against Dakota Fusion on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med City FC vs Dakota Fusion
Med City’s Diogo Mazzoco takes a shot during a soccer game against Dakota Fusion on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med City FC vs Dakota Fusion
Med City’s Iker González makes a save during a soccer game against Dakota Fusion on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
