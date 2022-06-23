Photos: Med City FC, Dakota Fusion Men's soccer on June 22, 2022

Zach Wiese carried on the Rochester Grizzlies' tradition of strong goaltending in the 2021-22 season, leading the franchise to its first-ever Fraser Cup championship, as postseason champions of the North American 3 Hockey League. Now he's made more franchise history, becoming the first Grizzlies player to commit to a Division I college. And it's not just any D1 program. It's the home-state University of Minnesota.