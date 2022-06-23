Photos: Med City FC, Dakota Fusion Men's soccer on June 22, 2022
Med City FC defeated Dakota Fusion 2-0 in a soccer game on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Rochester.
Rochester United FC owner Matthew Fatehi is bringing a five-day soccer camp to Rochester in July. Professional coaches from Holland will be doing the instructing.
The lack of Black female head coaches and national calls to ban transgender female athletes from women's athletics are just two of many barriers standing in the way of equity across sports. Because of these barriers, has Title IX worked?
Starting pitcher Frank Craska worked 7 1/3 strong innings and the Rochester Honkers beat the Waterloo Bucks 7-2.
Wiese makes Grizzlies history, commits to play Division I college hockey for University of Minnesota
Zach Wiese carried on the Rochester Grizzlies' tradition of strong goaltending in the 2021-22 season, leading the franchise to its first-ever Fraser Cup championship, as postseason champions of the North American 3 Hockey League. Now he's made more franchise history, becoming the first Grizzlies player to commit to a Division I college. And it's not just any D1 program. It's the home-state University of Minnesota.