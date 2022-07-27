Photos: Minnesota Golf Association Women's State Amateur Championship golf on July 27, 2022
Golfers played during Minnesota Golf Association's Women's Amateur Championship on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Rochester Golf and County Club in Rochester.
Rochester's comeback fell just short in a game that was delayed two hours because of rain.
The Rochester Royals beat the Champlin Park LoGators 12-6 in amateur baseball on Tuesday.
Mark Stuart continues to climb the coaching ladder in the hockey world. The Rochester native retired from his playing career four years ago, and spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach at the Division I college level. Now, he'll join the NHL's Edmonton Oliers as their new assistant coach.
After spending a quarter century as the operations director for the Rochester Youth Baseball Association, Mike Gozola Sr. is stepping away from the daily volunteer duties after the 2022 season.