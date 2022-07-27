SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports
News reporting
Photos: Minnesota Golf Association Women's State Amateur Championship golf on July 27, 2022

Golfers played during Minnesota Golf Association's Women's Amateur Championship on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Rochester Golf and County Club in Rochester.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
July 27, 2022 12:50 PM
Women's Amateur Championship
La Crescent native Anna Tollefson tees off during Minnesota Golf Association's Women's Amateur Championship on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Rochester Golf and County Club in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Women's Amateur Championship
Lake City's Jordana Windhorst Knudsen tees off during Minnesota Golf Association's Women's Amateur Championship on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Rochester Golf and County Club in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Women's Amateur Championship
La Crescent native Anna Tollefson tees off during Minnesota Golf Association's Women's Amateur Championship on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Rochester Golf and County Club in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Women's Amateur Championship
La Crescent native Anna Tollefson tees lines up a putt during Minnesota Golf Association's Women's Amateur Championship on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Rochester Golf and County Club in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Women's Amateur Championship
La Crescent native Anna Tollefson writes down her score during Minnesota Golf Association's Women's Amateur Championship on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Rochester Golf and County Club in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Women's Amateur Championship
Lake City native Lexi Geolat lines up a putt during Minnesota Golf Association's Women's Amateur Championship on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Rochester Golf and County Club in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Women's Amateur Championship
Lake City native Lexi Geolat watches a putt during Minnesota Golf Association's Women's Amateur Championship on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Rochester Golf and County Club in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Women's Amateur Championship
Rochester native Natalie Amundson lines up a putt during Minnesota Golf Association's Women's Amateur Championship on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Rochester Golf and County Club in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Women's Amateur Championship
Lake City native Lexi Geolat watches a ball after teeing off during Minnesota Golf Association's Women's Amateur Championship on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Rochester Golf and County Club in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Women's Amateur Championship
Rochester native Natalie Amundson walks to the next hole during Minnesota Golf Association's Women's Amateur Championship on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Rochester Golf and County Club in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Women's Amateur Championship
Red Wing native Leah Herzog lines up a putt during Minnesota Golf Association's Women's Amateur Championship on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Rochester Golf and County Club in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Women's Amateur Championship
Rochester native Shelby Leitz prepares to tee off during Minnesota Golf Association's Women's Amateur Championship on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Rochester Golf and County Club in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Women's Amateur Championship
Red Wing native Leah Herzog putts during Minnesota Golf Association's Women's Amateur Championship on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Rochester Golf and County Club in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Women's Amateur Championship
Rochester native Shelby Leitz tees off during Minnesota Golf Association's Women's Amateur Championship on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Rochester Golf and County Club in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Women's Amateur Championship
Lake City native Ava Wallerich tees off during Minnesota Golf Association's Women's Amateur Championship on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Rochester Golf and County Club in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Women's Amateur Championship
Lake City native Ava Wallerich, second from right, checks in for her tee time during Minnesota Golf Association's Women's Amateur Championship on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Rochester Golf and County Club in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Women's Amateur Championship
Lake City's Jordana Windhorst Knudsen tees off during Minnesota Golf Association's Women's Amateur Championship on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Rochester Golf and County Club in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
