Photos: Minnesota Wild Defenseman Jon Merrill stops in Rochester for 2022 Road Tour

Shane Soderwall backstopped the Rochester Grizzlies to the NA3HL national championship game in 2021. He was on the inaugural Anchorage Wolverines team a year ago that advanced to the NAHL national championship game in their first season as a franchise. This season, Soderwall hopes to be the go-to guy in goal for the Wolverines, who have their sights set on a return trip to the title game.