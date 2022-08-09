SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports
|
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Minnesota Wild Defenseman Jon Merrill stops in Rochester for 2022 Road Tour

Minnesota Wild Road Tour stopped in Rochester for an evening of hockey-related activities, food, and a visit from Wild Defenseman Jon Merrill on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Graham Park in Rochester.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
August 08, 2022 07:37 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.
Minnesota Wild Road Tour
Easton Hammers, 10, of Elgin, hands off his jersey to be signed by Wild Defenseman Jon Merrill during the Minnesota Wild Road Tour on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Graham Park in Rochester.
Minnesota Wild Road Tour
Kids play a game of street hockey during the Minnesota Wild Road Tour on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Graham Park in Rochester.
Minnesota Wild Road Tour
Kids play a game of street hockey during the Minnesota Wild Road Tour on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Graham Park in Rochester.
Minnesota Wild Road Tour
Jarret Bradley, 5, of Oronoco, high-fives Nordy during the Minnesota Wild Road Tour on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Graham Park in Rochester.
Minnesota Wild Road Tour
Aiden Bouquet, 10, of Rochester, practices shots on goal during the Minnesota Wild Road Tour on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Graham Park in Rochester.
Minnesota Wild Road Tour
Kids play a game of street hockey during the Minnesota Wild Road Tour on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Graham Park in Rochester.
Minnesota Wild Road Tour
Gavin Bouquet, 7, of Rochester, practices shots on goal during the Minnesota Wild Road Tour on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Graham Park in Rochester.
Minnesota Wild Road Tour
People line up to meet Wild Defenseman Jon Merrill during the Minnesota Wild Road Tour on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Graham Park in Rochester.
Minnesota Wild Road Tour
Madison Holmquist, 3, of Mabel takes a shot with help from her mom Alyssa and six-month-old brother Charles during the Minnesota Wild Road Tour on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Graham Park in Rochester.
Minnesota Wild Road Tour
Jarret Bradley, 5, of Oronoco takes a shot on goal during the Minnesota Wild Road Tour on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Graham Park in Rochester.
Minnesota Wild Road Tour
Rowyn Wilder, 4, watches her shot while playing hockey during the Minnesota Wild Road Tour on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Graham Park in Rochester.
Minnesota Wild Road Tour
Wild Defenseman Jon Merrill signs autographs during the Minnesota Wild Road Tour on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Graham Park in Rochester.
Minnesota Wild Road Tour
Easton Hammers, 10, of Elgin, hands off his jersey to be signed by Wild Defenseman Jon Merrill during the Minnesota Wild Road Tour on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Graham Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
