Photos: Minnesota Wild Defenseman Jon Merrill stops in Rochester for 2022 Road Tour
Minnesota Wild Road Tour stopped in Rochester for an evening of hockey-related activities, food, and a visit from Wild Defenseman Jon Merrill on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Graham Park in Rochester.
Angie and Kurt Meister had the upstairs of their Rochester family home catch fire on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. The Meisters are one of Rochester's most recognizable names when it comes to athletics.
Dustin Sorensen struggled a bit over the weekend at races in Kansas and Missouri, but the young Modified driver from Rochester still sits atop the points in the United States Modified Touring Series.
Matteo Finocchi throws one-hitter as Rochester Royals beat Elko Express 7-0 to earn a Class B amateur baseball state berth.
Shane Soderwall backstopped the Rochester Grizzlies to the NA3HL national championship game in 2021. He was on the inaugural Anchorage Wolverines team a year ago that advanced to the NAHL national championship game in their first season as a franchise. This season, Soderwall hopes to be the go-to guy in goal for the Wolverines, who have their sights set on a return trip to the title game.