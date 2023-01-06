Photos: Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game surprises Rochester Youth Hockey on Jan. 5, 2023

Hundreds of fans and community members packed the Graham Arena to cheer on the Rochester Youth Hockey Association PeeWee team. The team was surprised by being selected for the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game against Waseca on Jan. 5, 2023.
Rochester Youth Hockey Association PeeWee B White team player Elliott Sikkink hugs teammate Joseph Getchell as they realize they were selected for the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Youth Hockey Association players and other community members welcome the PeeWee B White team as they arrive at the arena for the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
The Rochester Grizzlies and other community members welcome the PeeWee B White team as they arrive at the arena for the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Rochester Youth Hockey Association PeeWee B White team players check out their new jerseys as they enter the locker room before the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Rochester Youth Hockey Association PeeWee B White team player Reed Blood, center, reacts as the surprise of the night is revealed before the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Rochester Youth Hockey Association PeeWee B White team jerseys hang in the locker room during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Rochester Youth Hockey Association PeeWee B White team player Bennett Timpane reacts as the surprise of the night is revealed before the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Rochester Youth Hockey Associations PeeWee B White team players prepare to take the ice during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Rochester Youth Hockey Associations PeeWee B White team’s Elliott Sikkink exits the locker room to take the ice during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Fans greet the Rochester Youth Hockey Associations PeeWee B White team players in the tunnel during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Fans line the glass as the Rochester Youth Hockey Associations PeeWee B White takes on Waseca during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Fans greet the Rochester Youth Hockey Associations PeeWee B White team players in the tunnel during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Minnesota Wild Mascot Nordy is introduced during the youth hockey spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Fans line the tunnel as the Rochester Youth Hockey Associations PeeWee B White takes on Waseca during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Rochester Youth Hockey Associations PeeWee B White team players are introduced during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Former Minnesota Wild player Stéphane Veilleux is introduced during alongside Rochester Youth Hockey Associations PeeWee B White team coaches during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Fans line the glass as the Rochester Youth Hockey Association PeeWee B White takes on Waseca during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Dan and Jen O’Hara kick off the game between Rochester Youth Hockey Association PeeWee B White team and Waseca during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Rochester Mustangs’ Aiden Hookey (25) gets a shot off during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game against Waseca on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Rochester Mustangs’ Bennett Timpane (12) controls the puck during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game against Waseca on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Rochester Mustangs’ Cruz Peterson, left, and Carson Lusk (16) try for a goal during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game against Waseca on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Ethan Daniels, and Gavin Wiedrich, both 13, cheer for the Rochester Mustangs during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Rochester Mustangs’ Isaac Frank (18) takes a shot during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game against Waseca on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Rochester Mustangs’ Carson Lusk (16) takes a shot during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game against Waseca on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Rochester Mustangs’ Vincent Ney (23) takes a shot during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game against Waseca on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Rochester Mustangs’ Cruz Peterson controls the puck during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game against Waseca on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Rochester Mustangs’ Grayson Bush controls the puck during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game against Waseca on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Fans cheer for the Rochester Mustangs during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Rochester Mustangs’ Camden McJunkin (7) controls the puck during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game against Waseca on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Rochester Mustangs’ Reed Blood (20) controls the puck during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game against Waseca on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Rochester Mustangs’ Nolan Frank controls the puck during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game against Waseca on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Former Minnesota Wild player Stéphane Veilleux coaches with Rochester Youth Hockey Associations PeeWee B White team during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin