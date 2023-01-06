99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Photos: Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game surprises Rochester Youth Hockey on Jan. 5, 2023

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
January 05, 2023 09:04 PM
Hundreds of fans and community members packed the Graham Arena to cheer on the Rochester Youth Hockey Association PeeWee team. The team was surprised by being selected for the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game against Waseca on Jan. 5, 2023.

Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Rochester Youth Hockey Association PeeWee B White team player Elliott Sikkink hugs teammate Joseph Getchell as they realize they were selected for the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Rochester Youth Hockey Association players and other community members welcome the PeeWee B White team as they arrive at the arena for the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
The Rochester Grizzlies and other community members welcome the PeeWee B White team as they arrive at the arena for the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Rochester Youth Hockey Association players and other community members welcome the PeeWee B White team as they arrive at the arena for the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Rochester Youth Hockey Association PeeWee B White team players check out their new jerseys as they enter the locker room before the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Rochester Youth Hockey Association PeeWee B White team player Reed Blood, center, reacts as the surprise of the night is revealed before the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Rochester Youth Hockey Association PeeWee B White team jerseys hang in the locker room during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Rochester Youth Hockey Association PeeWee B White team player Bennett Timpane reacts as the surprise of the night is revealed before the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Rochester Youth Hockey Association PeeWee B White team player Reed Blood, center, reacts as the surprise of the night is revealed before the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Rochester Youth Hockey Associations PeeWee B White team players prepare to take the ice during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Rochester Youth Hockey Associations PeeWee B White team’s Elliott Sikkink exits the locker room to take the ice during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Fans greet the Rochester Youth Hockey Associations PeeWee B White team players in the tunnel during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Fans line the glass as the Rochester Youth Hockey Associations PeeWee B White takes on Waseca during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Fans greet the Rochester Youth Hockey Associations PeeWee B White team players in the tunnel during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Minnesota Wild Mascot Nordy is introduced during the youth hockey spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Fans line the tunnel as the Rochester Youth Hockey Associations PeeWee B White takes on Waseca during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Rochester Youth Hockey Associations PeeWee B White team players are introduced during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Former Minnesota Wild player Stéphane Veilleux is introduced during alongside Rochester Youth Hockey Associations PeeWee B White team coaches during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Fans line the glass as the Rochester Youth Hockey Association PeeWee B White takes on Waseca during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Dan and Jen O’Hara kick off the game between Rochester Youth Hockey Association PeeWee B White team and Waseca during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Rochester Mustangs’ Aiden Hookey (25) gets a shot off during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game against Waseca on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Rochester Mustangs’ Bennett Timpane (12) controls the puck during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game against Waseca on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Rochester Mustangs’ Cruz Peterson, left, and Carson Lusk (16) try for a goal during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game against Waseca on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Ethan Daniels, and Gavin Wiedrich, both 13, cheer for the Rochester Mustangs during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Rochester Mustangs’ Isaac Frank (18) takes a shot during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game against Waseca on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Rochester Mustangs’ Carson Lusk (16) takes a shot during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game against Waseca on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Rochester Mustangs’ Vincent Ney (23) takes a shot during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game against Waseca on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Rochester Mustangs’ Cruz Peterson controls the puck during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game against Waseca on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Rochester Mustangs’ Grayson Bush controls the puck during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game against Waseca on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Fans cheer for the Rochester Mustangs during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Rochester Mustangs’ Camden McJunkin (7) controls the puck during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game against Waseca on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Rochester Mustangs’ Reed Blood (20) controls the puck during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game against Waseca on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Rochester Mustangs’ Nolan Frank controls the puck during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game against Waseca on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game
Former Minnesota Wild player Stéphane Veilleux coaches with Rochester Youth Hockey Associations PeeWee B White team during the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

