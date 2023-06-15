Photos: Rochester FC, RKC Third Coast women's soccer on June 14, 2023

Rochester FC lost to RKC Third Coast 2-3 on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the Rochester Community and Technical College Stadium in Rochester.
Rochester FC’s Jayda Brown jumps to headbutt the ball during the USLW soccer match against the RKC Third Coast on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the Rochester Community and Technical College Stadium in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
A group of Rochester FC players come together and celebrate after Ana Recarte-Pacheco scores a goal during the USLW soccer match against the RKC Third Coast on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the Rochester Community and Technical College Stadium in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Rochester FC’s Ana Recarte-Pacheco is swarmed by a defender during the USLW soccer match against the RKC Third Coast on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the Rochester Community and Technical College Stadium in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Rochester FC’s Rebecca Cook runs after the ball during the USLW soccer match against the RKC Third Coast on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the Rochester Community and Technical College Stadium in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Rochester FC’s Rebecca Cook handles a pass during the USLW soccer match against the RKC Third Coast on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the Rochester Community and Technical College Stadium in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Rochester FC’s Jayda Brown dribbles the ball during the USLW soccer match against the RKC Third Coast on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the Rochester Community and Technical College Stadium in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Rochester FC’s Jayda Brown runs after the ball during the USLW soccer match against the RKC Third Coast on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the Rochester Community and Technical College Stadium in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Rochester FC’s Jayda Brown dribbles the ball during the USLW soccer match against the RKC Third Coast on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the Rochester Community and Technical College Stadium in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Rochester FC’s Lissa Mizutani looks to pass the ball during the USLW soccer match against the RKC Third Coast on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the Rochester Community and Technical College Stadium in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Rochester FC’s Ana Recarte-Pacheco is swarmed by two defenders during the USLW soccer match against the RKC Third Coast on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the Rochester Community and Technical College Stadium in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Rochester FC’s Madison Salas goes to kick the ball during the USLW soccer match against the RKC Third Coast on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the Rochester Community and Technical College Stadium in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Rochester FC’s Ana Recarte-Pacheco is swarmed by a defender during the USLW soccer match against the RKC Third Coast on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the Rochester Community and Technical College Stadium in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Rochester FC’s Sarah De Gannes passes the ball during the USLW soccer match against the RKC Third Coast on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the Rochester Community and Technical College Stadium in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Rochester FC’s Lindsey Birch headbutts the ball during the USLW soccer match against the RKC Third Coast on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the Rochester Community and Technical College Stadium in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Rochester FC’s Carlota Alcalde goes to kick the ball during the USLW soccer match against the RKC Third Coast on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the Rochester Community and Technical College Stadium in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Rochester FC’s Kristen LaDue runs past a defender during the USLW soccer match against the RKC Third Coast on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the Rochester Community and Technical College Stadium in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Rochester FC’s Carlota Alcalde attempts to block a shot on goal during the USLW soccer match against the RKC Third Coast on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the Rochester Community and Technical College Stadium in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Daniel Jacobi II is a summer photojournalist intern for the Post Bulletin. Originally from Iowa, Daniel plans to graduate from Iowa State University in 2023. Readers can reach Daniel at
djacobi@postbulletin.com
.