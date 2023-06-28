Photos: Rochester Honkers, Minnesota Mud Puppies baseball on June 28, 2023

The Rochester Honkers were defeated by the Minnesota Mud Puppies 8-6 in 10 innings on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. This loss places their record now at 15-14.
Honkers’ Kyle Fossum hits the ball during the Northwoods League baseball game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Honkers’ Ben North attempts to tag a runner but drops the ball during the Northwoods League baseball game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Honkers’ Marco Castillo runs toward third base during the Northwoods League baseball game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Honkers’ Brendan O’Sullivan receives a pass from the catcher as a player from the Minnesota Mud Puppies steals second base during the Northwoods League baseball game on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Honkers’ Ian Daugherty watches the ball during the Northwoods League baseball game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Honkers’ Paul Schoenfeld bunts the ball during the Northwoods League baseball game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Honkers’ Tyler White attempts to outrun a pass to first base during the Northwoods League baseball game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Honkers’ Ben North throws the ball to first base during the Northwoods League baseball game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Honkers’ Kaden Wickersham is greeted by his teammates after a half inning during the Northwoods League baseball game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Honkers’ Ben North tosses his bat to the side and begins to run to first base after hitting the ball during the Northwoods League baseball game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Honkers’ Paul Schoenfeld runs toward first during the Northwoods League baseball game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Honkers’ Kaden Wickersham pitches the ball during the Northwoods League baseball game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
A mass group of kids race along the edge of the infield during the Northwoods League baseball game on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Minnesota Mud Puppies’ Adam Berghult wipes the blood off of his hands while walking back to the dugout during the Northwoods League baseball game on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Berghult received a pass to the face, leading to a bloody nose.
Players from both teams surround Minnesota Mud Puppies’ Adam Berghult as blood drips from his nose after receiving a pass to the face during the Northwoods League baseball game on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
As the ball passes the first baseman, Honkers’ Paul Schoenfeld runs toward third base after sliding into second during the Northwoods League baseball game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Honkers’ Logan Mock hits the ball during the Northwoods League baseball game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Honkers’ Ian Daugherty catches a pass at first base during the Northwoods League baseball game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Honkers’ Ian Daugherty runs toward third base during the Northwoods League baseball game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Honkers’ Jakob Guardado hits a ground ball during the Northwoods League baseball game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Honkers’ Brendan O’Sullivan watches the ball fly in the air during the Northwoods League baseball game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Honkers’ Tyler White looks toward the umpire for the call after sliding into second during the Northwoods League baseball game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Honkers’ Paul Schoenfeld runs toward third base during the Northwoods League baseball game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Honkers’ Kaden Wickersham winds up to pitch the ball during the Northwoods League baseball game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II is a summer photojournalist intern for the Post Bulletin. Originally from Iowa, Daniel plans to graduate from Iowa State University in 2023. Readers can reach Daniel at
djacobi@postbulletin.com
.