Photos: Rochester Honkers, Minnesota Mud Puppies baseball on June 28, 2023

The Rochester Honkers were defeated by the Minnesota Mud Puppies 8-6 in 10 innings on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. This loss places their record now at 15-14.

