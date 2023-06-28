Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: Rochester Honkers, Minnesota Mud Puppies baseball on June 28, 2023

Daniel Jacobi II
By Daniel Jacobi II
Today at 4:17 PM

The Rochester Honkers were defeated by the Minnesota Mud Puppies 8-6 in 10 innings on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. This loss places their record now at 15-14.

062823-Honkers v Mud Puppies
Honkers’ Kyle Fossum hits the ball during the Northwoods League baseball game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
062823-Honkers v Mud Puppies
Honkers’ Ben North attempts to tag a runner but drops the ball during the Northwoods League baseball game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
062823-Honkers v Mud Puppies
Honkers’ Marco Castillo runs toward third base during the Northwoods League baseball game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
062823-Honkers v Mud Puppies
Honkers’ Brendan O’Sullivan receives a pass from the catcher as a player from the Minnesota Mud Puppies steals second base during the Northwoods League baseball game on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
062823-Honkers v Mud Puppies
Honkers’ Ian Daugherty watches the ball during the Northwoods League baseball game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
062823-Honkers v Mud Puppies
Honkers’ Paul Schoenfeld bunts the ball during the Northwoods League baseball game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
062823-Honkers v Mud Puppies
Honkers’ Tyler White attempts to outrun a pass to first base during the Northwoods League baseball game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
062823-Honkers v Mud Puppies
Honkers’ Ben North throws the ball to first base during the Northwoods League baseball game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
062823-Honkers v Mud Puppies
Honkers’ Kaden Wickersham is greeted by his teammates after a half inning during the Northwoods League baseball game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
062823-Honkers v Mud Puppies
Honkers’ Ben North tosses his bat to the side and begins to run to first base after hitting the ball during the Northwoods League baseball game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
062823-Honkers v Mud Puppies
Honkers’ Ben North attempts to tag a runner but drops the ball during the Northwoods League baseball game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
062823-Honkers v Mud Puppies
Honkers’ Paul Schoenfeld runs toward first during the Northwoods League baseball game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
062823-Honkers v Mud Puppies
Honkers’ Kaden Wickersham pitches the ball during the Northwoods League baseball game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
062823-Honkers v Mud Puppies
A mass group of kids race along the edge of the infield during the Northwoods League baseball game on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
062823-Honkers v Mud Puppies
Minnesota Mud Puppies’ Adam Berghult wipes the blood off of his hands while walking back to the dugout during the Northwoods League baseball game on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Berghult received a pass to the face, leading to a bloody nose.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
062823-Honkers v Mud Puppies
Players from both teams surround Minnesota Mud Puppies’ Adam Berghult as blood drips from his nose after receiving a pass to the face during the Northwoods League baseball game on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
062823-Honkers v Mud Puppies
As the ball passes the first baseman, Honkers’ Paul Schoenfeld runs toward third base after sliding into second during the Northwoods League baseball game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
062823-Honkers v Mud Puppies
Honkers’ Logan Mock hits the ball during the Northwoods League baseball game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
062823-Honkers v Mud Puppies
Honkers’ Ian Daugherty catches a pass at first base during the Northwoods League baseball game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
062823-Honkers v Mud Puppies
Honkers’ Ian Daugherty runs toward third base during the Northwoods League baseball game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
062823-Honkers v Mud Puppies
Honkers’ Kyle Fossum hits the ball during the Northwoods League baseball game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
062823-Honkers v Mud Puppies
Honkers’ Jakob Guardado hits a ground ball during the Northwoods League baseball game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
062823-Honkers v Mud Puppies
Honkers’ Brendan O’Sullivan watches the ball fly in the air during the Northwoods League baseball game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
062823-Honkers v Mud Puppies
Honkers’ Tyler White looks toward the umpire for the call after sliding into second during the Northwoods League baseball game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
062823-Honkers v Mud Puppies
Honkers’ Paul Schoenfeld runs toward third base during the Northwoods League baseball game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
062823-Honkers v Mud Puppies
Honkers’ Kaden Wickersham winds up to pitch the ball during the Northwoods League baseball game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Daniel Jacobi II is a summer photojournalist intern for the Post Bulletin. Originally from Iowa, Daniel plans to graduate from Iowa State University in 2023. Readers can reach Daniel at djacobi@postbulletin.com.
ADVERTISEMENT


